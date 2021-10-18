The following arrests were made Oct. 11-17 by law enforcement agencies around Barrow County.
BCSO
•Pamela Diane Beck, 50, Winder — second-degree homicide by vehicle and failure to yield while turning left.
•Deanna M. Bettis, 39, Winder — possession of methamphetamine.
•Jonathan Wesley Bowen, 35, Auburn — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Adam Scott Britt, 40, Auburn — felony exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elderly persons and residents; financial transaction card fraud; and two counts of felony probation violation.
•Jason Lamar Brooks, 43, Winder — false imprisonment and simple assault.
•Nicolas Alejandro Diaz-Rivera, 18, Dacula — driving without a valid license and speeding.
•James Ethan Dutton, 17, Watkinsville — theft by taking.
•Anthony Brion Gonzalez, 46, Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Christopher Edwin Haney, 25, Winder — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs.
•Michael Muajkoob Herr, 26, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Stanley Ledonovaces Hill, 54, Statham — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Kayla Brianna Isaacs, 27, Atlanta — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and no insurance.
•Tommy Lee Knight, 19, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Jalon Dwain Lowe, 22, Athens — driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, expired license plate and driving without license on person.
•Raul Gomez Marroquin, 32, Tucker — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and driving without a valid license.
•Jessica Lynn Moon, 33, Auburn — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
•William James Moon, 55, Bethlehem — battery, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, and criminal trespass – damage of $500 or less.
•Charles Morrison, 35, Atlanta — driving with a suspended or revoked license and following too closely.
•Patrick O’Neal Morton, 28, Winder — armed robbery; aggravated assault; first-degree home invasion with a firearm; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
•Daniale Kayla Nixon, 26, Hull — possession of methamphetamine.
•Terrio Tavarus Pass, 22, Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•John Ryan Pate, 38, Winder — simple battery and simple assault.
•Keith Lee Patrick, 38, Statham — possession of methamphetamine.
•Damarcus Byshon Rhodes, 35, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Luke Sommers Robinette, 33, Bethlehem — felony probation violation.
•Miquel Rodriquez, 30, Flowery Branch — battery, simple assault and criminal trespass.
•Darrell Robert Rowland Jr., 29, Winder — felony probation violation and two counts of misdemeanor probation violation.
•Cheyenne N. Shannon, 23, Winder — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•Holly Suzette Shedd, 37, Winder — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Leinienh Smarte, 33, Lawrenceville — aggravated assault, battery and criminal trespass – damage of $500 or less.
•Chantho Keo Sok, 57, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and headlight violation.
•Nathaniel James Sorrell, 32, Cumming — possession of methamphetamine.
•Destiny L. Steed, 27, Statham — obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls.
•James Leonard Stokes Jr., 40, Auburn — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, one felony count and one misdemeanor count of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, two counts of felony probation violation and battery.
•Roy Frank Stovall, 25, Auburn — four felony counts of first-degree forgery; identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person; three counts of crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; two counts of possession of methamphetamine; possession of cocaine; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; and giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•James Roland Ward, 56, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Zachary Elijah Wilbur, 30, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
•David Lee Willoughby, 60, Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe and open-container violation.
AUBURN
•Eric F. Ayala, 19, Auburn — misdemeanor failure to appear.
BRASELTON
•Elias Nathan Lowe, 17, Buford — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
STATHAM
•Amanda L. Alers, 31, Hull — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Ronald Dillon Brown, 22, Bethlehem — robbery.
•Bradley F. Clark, 54, Statham — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Michael Bonzo Huff, 31, Nicholson — possess/transport/receive explosives/destructive devices with intent to kill/injure/destroy building; manufacture, distribute, possess with intent to distribute, offer to distribute an explosive device; felony terroristic threats and acts; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; six counts of felony criminal damage to property; possession of methamphetamine; two counts of injuring, tearing down or destruction of mailboxes and injuring, defacing or destroy mail; nine counts of reckless conduct; four counts of criminal trespass; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Yolanda Christine Lemke, 45, Auburn — theft by taking.
•Isaac Michael Merola, 22, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving and improper stopping on roadway.
•Jordan Anthony Price, 35, Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Jerrison Richardson, 24, Athens — possession of cocaine; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; two counts of purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession and use of drug-related objects; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; driving with a suspended or revoked license; and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Hannah Roger Walters, 21, Athens — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Jonathon Hunter Stovall, 29, Hoschton — possession of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession and use of drug-related objects; and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Stephanie Brooke Tierney, 31, Winder — possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
WINDER
•Sara Gabrielle Arroyo, 31, no address listed — hold for other agency.
•Steven Alan Barrett, 39, Winder — felony probation violation; possession of methamphetamine; crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; possession and use of drug-related objects; and giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
•Fennerrell Franklin Cunningham, 33, Statham — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Chelsea Lauren Fricks, 30, Gainesville — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Justin Eugene Hammond, 25, Winder — two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Jada Dianna Hannah, 20, Monroe — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Stephanie Skynyrd Leuw, 32, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license, license to be displayed upon demand of law enforcement officer and tag light violation.
•Rex Chase Leviner, 33, Statham — disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
•Dakota Tyner Mathis, 25, Winder — simple battery.
•Ian Micheal McCarter, 22, Winder — disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
•Eric Adam Moon, 37, Winder — public drunkenness and open-container violation.
•Bo Jeffery Mullinax, 40, Jefferson — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and open-container violation.
•Juan Gabriel Rivera, 23, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Makenna Grace Schoper-Satterfield, 18, Winder — simple assault and criminal trespass – damage of $500 or less.
•David Antwaun Spratlin, 30, Winder — felony theft by shoplifting.
•Sharesa Lashun Tillman, 37, Athens — three misdemeanor counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
PROBATION
•Kethon Marquise Prince, 36, Bethlehem — felony probation violation.
•James Plenty White Jr., 49, Pendergrass — felony probation violation.
