The following arrests around the county Nov. 1-7 were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•Kelson Kevon Adams, 27, Athens — driving with a suspended or revoked license and no insurance.
•Gregory Scott Anderson Jr., 28, Statham — criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
•Roosevelt Appleton Jr., 26, Buffalo, New York — aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving on the wrong side of the road, reckless driving, aggressive driving, two counts of improper passing in a no-passing zone, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, failure to obey a traffic-control device, failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping, and too fast for conditions.
•Latasha Jean Baker, 34, no address listed — hold for other agency.
•Brandon Leslie Barber, 38, Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Joe Henry Barnes, 37, Monroe — driving under the influence of drugs and hold for other agency.
•Johnny Dwayne Bradford, 35, Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Dakota Lee Broughton, 22, Statham — hold for other agency.
•Bobby Lee Campbell, 26, Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; reckless driving; and following too closely.
•Ted Wesley Cannon, 46, Statham — felony probation violation.
•Brittany Nicole Casper, 28, Winder — battery, simple battery and passenger interfering with driver’s view or control.
•Cristyn Hope Dickerson, 25, Winder — theft by taking, misdemeanor theft by deception and failure to appear.
•Joshua Alan Donnelly, 27, Winder — possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor probation violation and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Hollie Anecscea Dubnik, 32, Gainesville — felony probation violation.
•Anthony Evans, 51, Jefferson — driving without a valid license and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Gary Roberto Falcetta, 44, Dacula — aggravated assault and battery.
•Cristian Joshua Garcia, 26, Bethlehem – hold for other agency.
•April Shannon Haggard, 30, Winder — financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud.
•Angela Michelle Hall, 54, Winder — contempt of State Court.
•Benjamin Lewis Harper, 23, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe and driving without a valid license.
•Stacey Lynn Head, 60, Winder — possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs.
•William Heath Hicks, 44, Cleveland — violation of family-violence order.
•Anthony D. Adrian Hobbs, 24, LaGrange — driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding in a construction zone.
•James Ross Jacks, 30, Winder — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Royston Donterio Johnson, 37, Winder — failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provide false info and two counts of felony probation violation.
•Jake Scott Kennedy, 39, Bogart — felony probation violation.
•James Roy Key, 56, Gainesville — simple battery.
•Michelle Lynn King, 40, Winder — battery and simple battery.
•David Ian Ludwig, 23, Good Hope — parole violation.
•Inosente Padron Martinez, 41, Winder — driving without a valid license and expired license plate.
•Nina Ashley Nicole Moon, 33, Winder — battery and cruelty to children – intentionally allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery.
•Christopher Michael Moyer, 37, Bethlehem — criminal trespass – interference with property.
•Douglas Blake Najour, 21, Auburn — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Sarah Jean Nied, 39, Bethlehem — simple assault and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Alexander Michael Parham, 23, Woodstock — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Jaysen Robert Peeples, 43, Winder — felony probation violation.
•James R. Perry, 32, Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Austin Ramos, 20, Lawrenceville — two counts of aggravated assault and three counts of first-degree cruelty to children – cause excessive physical/mental pain.
•Erin Nicole Reynolds, 43, Bethlehem — battery.
•Joseph William Roaten, 49, Winder — hold for other agency.
•Cheyanne Marie Roche, 18, Auburn — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Nelson Javier Roads Diaz, 21, Norcross — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving, driving without a valid license and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Johanna Michelle Santilien, 46, Bethlehem — theft by taking and entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or a felony.
•David Andrew Scott, 33, Bethlehem — purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession and use of drug-related objects; and public drunkenness.
•Carmen Theresa Silva, 46, Winder — eight misdemeanor counts of theft by deception.
•Deron Edward Smith, 57, Winder — failure to appear.
•Michael Ryan Smith, 36, Winder — driving without a valid license and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Tenesha Stevens, 40, Atlanta — deposit account fraud/bad checks less than $500.
•Janiya Lanae Tatum, 17, Winder — affray (fighting).
•Samuel Teasley, 48, Bethlehem — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Xiong Vang, 44, Winder — battery.
•Damarann Lavonn Washington, 27, Monroe — fleeing/attempting to elude police, driving with a suspended or revoked license, misdemeanor marijuana possession, speeding, striking a fixed object, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and brake light violation.
•Pamela Lynn Willoughby, 31, Bethlehem — aggravated battery, battery, simple assault, criminal trespass and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children – less than 18 years of age present/hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery.
•Paula Marie Wright, 47, Bethlehem — two counts of sale of methamphetamine; three counts of possession of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; use of communication facility in the commission of a felony involving controlled substances; driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; driving under the influence of drugs; four counts of possession and use of drug-related objects; two counts of misdemeanor marijuana possession; two counts of speeding; and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
AUBURN
•Maria D. Escobar, 41, Auburn — first-degree cruelty to children – deprivation of necessary sustenance.
•Douglas Anthony Huggins, 45, Auburn — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
BRASELTON
•Melissa Ann Jordan, 39, Gainesville — theft by taking.
STATHAM
•Ashli Loi Bell, 45, Maysville — battery.
•Michael Joseph English, 43, Jefferson — felony probation violation.
WINDER
•Austin Garrett Casper, 21, Monroe — simple assault, possession of low THC oil (20 fluid ounces or less) and criminal trespass – damage of $500 or less.
•Octavious Coles, 20, Winder — hit and run – duty of driver to stop or return to the scene of an accident and no insurance.
•Brandon Luvannick Jones, 36, Monroe — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Andrew Labudde, 18, Winder — battery.
•Deshaun Murray, 20, Athens — driving without a valid license and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
•Colt Royal Phillips, 38, Hoschton — two counts of criminal contempt to commit a felony, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and loitering and prowling.
•Robert Lee Powell, 40, Forsyth — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Jaclyn Leah Russell, 27, Athens — public drunkenness.
•Darshell Marcine Smith, 40, Bethlehem — misdemeanor theft of lost or mislaid property.
•Deryah Smith, 19, Bethlehem — misdemeanor theft of lost or mislaid property.
•Makayla Breyona Smith, 23, Columbus, Ohio — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense; fleeing/attempting to elude police; two counts of driving under the influence of drugs; two counts of reckless driving; possession and use of drug-related objects; misdemeanor marijuana possession; improper passing; and two counts of improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Blake James Stovall, 30, Winder — two counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony; possession of tools for the commission of a crime; loitering and prowling; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Shalonda Turns, 23, Reynoldsburg, Ohio — possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Jason Lee Vega, 36, Winder — criminal trespass – damage of $500 or less.
•Scot Hamilton Ward, 52, Buckhead — aggravated assault.
•Christopher Nicholas Wells, 35, Winder — simple battery.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Nicole Elizabeth Jackson, 41, Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.