The following arrests were reported around Barrow County Oct. 9-18 by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•Jesse Alvin Cooper, 38, 2010 Trotters Farm Rd., Fairburn — felony terroristic threats and simple battery.
•Steven Michael Upchurch, 49, 1465 Brooks Rd., Lawrenceville — driving with a suspended or revoked license and tail light violation.
•DeAnthony K. Cabellero, 23, 370 Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), reckless driving, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Marcus Andrew Schaper, 19, 410 Deerwood Ln., Monroe — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Tanner Lee Schwebel, 19, 1986 Emmet Doster Rd., Monroe — underage driving under the influence of alcohol; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below the legal age; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; and driver’s license classification violation.
•Carlos Andres Soria, 34, 4703 Cherrywood Cir., Buford — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), driving without a valid license and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•William Rodney Gasaway, 37, 778 Chancey Cir. NW, Winder — public drunkenness.
•Michael Phillip Dobbins, 37, 1011 Harper Rd., Madison — felony theft by receiving stolen property; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Dakoda Shawn Ponder, 24, 506 Rothell Rd., Toccoa — possession of methamphetamine.
•Christy Lee Sicovitch, 45, 1512 Dooley Town Dr., Statham — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Jason Michael Turpin, 42, 1512 Dooley Town Dr., Statham — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Misty Dawn Mayweather, 37, 1678 Doc McLocklin Rd., Statham — possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of methamphetamine; theft by taking; exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elderly persons and residents (felony); identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person (two counts) and fourth-degree forgery (four counts).
•Brian Matthew Smith, 42, 80 Creekwood Rd., Winder — fugitive from justice.
•Gregory Jerome Barnwell, 56, 275 Washington Street NW, Atlanta — pedestrian under the influence.
•Stephen Terry Gordon, 30, 454 Russell Cemetery Rd., Winder — criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Danielle Marie Brown, 34, 1684 Alcovy Ridge Ct., Dacula — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and violation of Hands-Free Georgia Act.
•Larysa Deean Hightower, 30, 690 Pleasant Hill Church Rd. NE, Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Brandon Joshua Hall, 37, 454 Smith Cemetery Rd., Winder — burglary and theft by taking.
•Martin Blake Still, 36, 1407 Princeton Dr., Statham — hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Kimberly Kay Buhl, 45, 70 Clifton Dr., Winder — possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
•Kenneth Ray Devrick, 44, 407 Dunahoo Rd., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Amanda Joy Benson, 30, 12 Longcreek Dr., Colbert — harassing communications (three counts).
•Christopher Lee Stockton, 35, 79 Hams Ln., Jefferson — possession of cocaine, criminal trespass and theft of services (misdemeanor).
•Darrell Jerome Jackson, 37, 1241 Moore’s Ford Rd. C1, Bogart — felony probation violation.
•April Ann Denny, 38, 430 Hawthorne Ave., Athens — battery and cruelty to children – intentionally allowing child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence battery.
•Ethan Wyatt Qualls, 22, 906 Laurel Ln., Winder — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Tyler Allen Blackstock, 20, 383 Stonebrooke Dr., Auburn — fleeing/attempting to elude police, reckless driving, speeding, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and too fast for conditions.
•Trevor Dillon Jones, 21, 6416 Hwy. 124, Hoschton — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Marvin Lee Tanner Sr., 65, 32 Windsor Dr., Winder — theft by taking and criminal trespass.
•Alex Jimenez, 20, 1476 Monteel Dr. NW, Atlanta — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), driving without a valid license, open-container violation and failure to keep in the proper lane (buses/motorcoaches).
•Jeremy Adam Wilson, 40, 1797 Davenport Rd., Braselton — felony probation violation.
•Frances Mae Davis, 41, 53 Thurmond Rd. SE, Statham — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor marijuana possession, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
•Michelle Dawn Shaw, 46, 253 Doster Ave. NW, Monroe — theft of lost or mislaid property (misdemeanor).
•Dakota Nicole Floyd, 24, 78 Pleasant Hill Church Rd. NE, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Paul Orien Rhodes, 47, 9 Pond Ln., Johnston, S.C. — felony probation violation.
•Lindsay Wilson Witcher, 33, 285 Hillside Ct. NW, Winder — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Holly Shedd Baker, 36, 285 Hillside Ct. NW, Winder — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; driving with a suspended or revoked license and no insurance.
•Brandon Russel Davidson, 26, 878 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Narada Lashon Starks, 40, 164 Wood Ave., Winder — felony probation violation (three counts).
•Kameron Allen Kirkland, 19, 122 Arnold Rd. SE, Statham — felony probation violation and failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Jahquan Imanual Anthony, 21, 2508 Kris Crossing Ln., Ellenwood — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Robert Dustin Turner, 37, 2262 Summit Peak Way, Snellville — theft by taking.
•Jesus Rebolledo-Eras, 22, 103 Richard Dupree Ln., Seven Springs, N.C. — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Yee Vang, 30, 1323 Smokerise Ln., Auburn — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle.
•Christine Anne Loyal, 51, 2186 Camp Cir. SW, Lilburn — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; misdemeanor marijuana possession; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and expired license plate.
•Robert William Hinkle, 52, 434 Blueberry Ln., Winder — felony probation violation (two counts).
•Bobby Lee Smith, 28, 1010 Meadow Walk Dr., Monroe — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe).
•Timothy Steven Stull, 22, 414 Briarwood Rd., Winder — public drunkenness.
•Jose Covarrubias, 34, 316 Mary Alice Dr., Winder — driving without a valid license and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•David Bennett Craig, 18, 495 Monroe Hwy., Bethlehem — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
AUBURN
•Demetrias Keondre Prince, 24, 1627 Blue Heron Ct., Lawrenceville — felony theft by receiving stolen property.
•Albert Sweat III, 47, 1355 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem — burglary, theft by taking, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, felony probation violation (two counts) and contempt of Superior Court.
•Elaine Louise Davis, 58, 205 Apalachee Church Rd., Auburn — battery.
•Patricia Darlene Utes, 54, 1520 Hunters Cove, Auburn — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; misdemeanor marijuana possession; drugs to be kept in original container and driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle.
•Jacob Thomas Sawyer, 37, 1500 Cedars Rd., Lawrenceville — parole violation.
•Tom Kurihara Holbrook, 43, 1563 Wynfield Ct., Auburn — criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Jason Martin Hibbert, 33, 587 Manning Gin Rd., Monroe — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe); possession and use of drug-related objects; misdemeanor marijuana possession; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; and driving without a license on person.
BRASELTON
•Michael Lewis Derose, 61, 1124 Hwy. 124, Hoschton — hold for other agency.
•George Samuels, 24, 2033 Lake Forest Dr., Grovetown — hold for other agency.
STATHAM
•Christopher Dean Pittman, 20, 1770 Oak Spring St. B, Statham — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; and reckless conduct.
•Omar Makal Wise, 40, 290 Championship Dr., Athens — misdemeanor probation violation.
•James C. Thurmond, 49, 314 Wyngate Rd., Auburn — simple battery.
•Avonte Rogers, 17, 229 Rogers Rd., Statham — second-degree criminal damage to property.
•Michael Raymond Peaco, 40, 1171 Eaglewood Dr., Statham — driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Holly Michelle King, 35, 297 Roscoe Davis Rd. SW, Monroe — giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
•Richard Allen Strickland, 49, 37 Marion Lay St. 11A, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and expired license plate.
•Rachele Nicole Notti, 29, 1210 Autumn Ave., Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
WINDER
•Walter Lee Hobbs Jr., 54, 88 West Athens St., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Christopher Blake Whitley, 36, 829 Brandon Dr., Winder — possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; misdemeanor marijuana possession and failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Kimberly M. Morrison, 44, 213 Meadows Dr., Loganville — disorderly conduct.
•Aurora Blaise Rayburn, 20, 4620 McCoy Cir., Cumming — failure to appear.
•Alfredo Acosta Jr., 30, 1088 Sutherland Dr., Winder — contempt of State Court.
•Brenda Lee Lancaster, 54, 234 Burson Ave. 19, Bogart — disorderly conduct, possession and use of drug-related objects, and felony probation violation.
•Lateef Olatokunbo Lawal, 46, 252 Springdale Dr., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and improper left turn.
•Casandra Ann Billings, 51, 105A Lily Dr., Winder — deposit account fraud/bad checks less than $500 (three counts).
•Anthony Undra Brown, 56, 168 West Oak St. 12A, Winder — reckless conduct and disorderly conduct.
•Kemar R. Thomas, 31, 73 Twin Lakes Rd. A, Winder — public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Max Didler Ngoran, 34, 637 Nonsuch Way, Winder — battery and third-degree cruelty to children – less than 18 years of age present and hears act of forcible felony/battery/family violence battery.
•James Wesley Ware, 60, 202 Dreamland Cir., Winder — failure to appear.
•Amanda Saxon Boss, 34, 170 Williamsburg Way, Winder — hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and following too closely.
•Jessica Gaona, 32, 409 Belhaven Ln., Hull — permitting unauthorized minor to drive.
•Nicholas Guston Tucker, 27, homeless, Winder — criminal trespass and open-container violation.
•Quincy Jermaine Maxey, 44, 97 Williamson St., Winder — possession and use of drug-related objects (two counts), pedestrian under the influence, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Johnathan Smith, 21, 3435 Carolyn St., Gainesville — driving permit violation.
•Chris David Richmond, 45, 906 Dogwood Ln., Winder — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (two counts), criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor, two counts).
•Maria D. Pineda, 52, 420 Regan Dr., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and duty upon striking unattended vehicle (two counts).
•Nathaniel Damien Casper, 21, 911 Cumberland Dr., Winder — failure to appear.
•Michael Kenyon Jackett, 43, 141 Ashwood Ct., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Gerrie Lynn Auville, 38, 510 Monroe Hwy., Bethlehem — failure to appear.
•Edward Maxamillion Souza, 40, 1031 Ridgeview Hwy., Bishop — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
