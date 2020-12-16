The following arrests around the county were reported Dec. 11-13 by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•Dean Harvey McClure, 59, 1305 Etheridge Dr., Auburn — driving under the influence of multiple substances, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, parole violation and open-container violation.
•Eman Sandoval, 19, 31 Kings Rd., Braselton — driving without a valid license and speeding in a construction zone.
•Kimberly Diane Harrington, 53, 6 Herald Dr., Bethlehem — battery and criminal trespass.
•Adrian Latrese Rhodes, 51, 226 Dreamland Cir., Winder — felony probation violation (three counts) and disorderly conduct.
•William Todd Ballew, 48, 283 Englewood Rd., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Derrell Kenneth Waldrop, 74, 2905 Crystal Ridge Dr., Dacula — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), felony terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) and driving below minimum speed/impeding the flow of traffic.
•Kera Jean Freeman, 39, 550 Kara Ct., Winder — aggravated assault and battery.
•Juaqin Perez, 25, 824 Hog Mountain Rd., Winder — battery and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
AUBURN
•Cara Dawn Reagan, 41, 5590 Canton Hwy., Cartersville — possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Zachary Scott Edwards, 25, 225 Graham St. 11A, Winder — battery and third-degree cruelty to children.
BRASELTON
•Leeashia Johnson, 21, 6710 Farthington, Charlotte, North Carolina — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
•Telvin Mack, 28, 945 North College St., Charlotte, North Carolina — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute; and felony theft by receiving stolen property.
STATHAM
•Ryan Finnegan Quirk, 46, 1110 Stonebridge Cir., Watkinsville — possession of methamphetamine.
•William Dupree, 39, 2158 Clementine Dr., Marietta — hold for other agency.
•Dawson Kade Taylor, 21, 467 McCarty Rd., Statham — theft by taking.
•Stephan Kentra Harris, 25, 2007 Kirkland Cir., Statham — reckless driving and racing on highways or streets.
•Arnoldo Uresli, 37, 1407 Mesquite Loop, Palmview, Texas — reckless driving and racing on highways or streets.
WINDER
•Eugene Zeaunc IV, 29, 3397 Salem Rd., Covington — driving with a suspended or revoked license, operating an unregistered vehicle, no insurance and open-container violation.
•Jae Jae Jason Harrell, 19, 1610 Amalie Dr., Statham — felony probation violation.
•Austin Nick Vanderford, 29, 182 Colonial Hill Rd., Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Omar Bryan Turner, 27, 1710 Eden Valley Ct., Loganville — possession of a controlled substance, dangerous drug or marijuana by an inmate; possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug-related objects; and drugs to be kept in their original container.
•Amanda Leigh Wilder, 30, 1220 Timbercrest Dr., Lawrenceville — sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs; possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug-related objects; and drugs to be kept in their original container.
•Breani Roya, 19, 264 Wood Ave. A, Winder — entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or a felony (two counts) and second-degree criminal damage to property.
•Joe Barthodus Camp, 56, 154 Horton St., Winder — felony probation violation (two counts).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.