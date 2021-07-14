The following arrests around the county July 5-11 were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•Detterace Markee Crumsby, 37, 204 Stream Side Ct., Winder — simple battery, simple assault and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Erik Doyle Rentz, 30, 303 Bogart-Jefferson Rd., Statham — theft by taking and criminal trespass.
•Jeremy Cole Shields, 40, 89 Cooper Ct., Statham — battery, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children (less than 18 years of age present/hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery).
•Randy Farfan, 23, 3531 Emmet Rd., Bethlehem — reckless conduct.
•Wilciad Hakeen Gafford, 20, 1331 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem — criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Johanna Cruz Montes-Gonzalez, 20, 1331 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem — felony terroristic threats and acts.
•Joseph Ryan Burdette, 51, 1250 Clearwater Dr., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe).
•William Robert Roy, 30, 1410 Etheridge Dr., Auburn — aggravated assault, battery and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Pamela Lea Jackson, 52, 1119 Victron Dr., Hoschton — felony probation violation.
•Joshua Marcus Smith, 33, 348 Caesar Rd., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Lauren Elizabeth Lewin, 31, 484 Twelve Oaks Dr., Winder — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, drugs to be kept in original container and brake light standards.
•Adam Daniel Pugh, 37, 97 Manger Ave. West, Bethlehem — misdemeanor theft of mislaid property.
•Taylor Scott Love, 29, 150 Grove St., Maysville — felony probation violation.
•Courtney Keith Zachery, 34, 323 Chimney Trace Dr., Winder — felony terroristic threats and acts, battery and three counts of felony probation violation.
•Cassandra D. Workman, 28, 918 East Church St., Monroe — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Lauren Danielle Prickett, 25, 1391 Hwy. 124, Hoschton — felony probation violation.
•Maria Michelle King, 20, 276 Stag Run Dr., Mansfield — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Terrance Shanard Brown, 45, 200 Cole Manor Dr., Athens — felony probation violation.
•Joseph Charles Martin, 46, 21 Nunnally Dr., Winder — three counts of felony theft by taking – motor vehicle.
•Cindy Michele Jordan, 51, 21 Nunnally Rd. NE, Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, misdemeanor failure to appear and hold for other agency.
•Carla Marie Garcia Velazquez, 23, 890 Fowler Mill Rd., Bogart — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Cedric Darrell Ward, 41, 4290 Fox Chase Dr., Loganville — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), reckless driving and improper right turn.
•Randall William Haddock, 61, 130 Azalea Dr., Winder — violation of family-violence order.
•Brian Robert Easton, 46, 1490 Crawley Rd., Madison — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; reckless driving; speeding in a construction zone; improper lane change; and open-container violation.
•James Edwin Key, 30, 4142 Stone Mountain Hwy. 138, Lilburn — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Jaylynn Marie Outlaw, 20, 15503 Tracey St., Detroit, Michigan — driving without a valid license; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below the legal age; operating an unregistered vehicle; open-container violation and brake light violation.
•Paris Leshaun Bailey, 28, 4503 Russwood Ave., Stone Mountain — two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and open-container violation.
•Ronald Deshun Turner, 29, 370 Lokey’s Ridge Rd., Bethlehem — criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Stuart Kamron Finley, 30, 3230 Kelly Glen Ct., Dacula — felony probation violation.
•Kory Eugene Crosswhite, 40, 1772 Collingwood Dr. SE, Marietta — felony probation violation.
•Darien Etienre Rollins, 28, 34 Meadowcreek Dr., Jefferson — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Donald Ray Reddish, 55, 55 Huckleberry Ln., Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Michael Holliday Jr., 31, 2504 Amelia Way, Statham — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Zackary Trent Jackson, 19, 1589 Skelton Rd., Hoschton — driving under the influence of alcohol (under age 21); furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below the legal age; and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Steven Lee Chappell, 20, 340 Town Center Ave. 210, Suwanee — driving under the influence of alcohol (under age 21); improper stopping/standing/parking on roadway; and operating an unauthorized vehicle with blue lights.
•Dennis Maylon Taylor Hitchcock, 21, 706 Westbury Ln., Bethlehem — reckless driving, two counts of improper passing in a no-passing zone, failure to obey a stop sign and no insurance.
•Jackson Lewis Sanders, 39, 126 Plantation Ct., Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Samuel David Powers, 26, 1340 Shady Trail, Auburn — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe).
•August Joseph Bellardine, 64, 665 Wellington Dr., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe).
•Damen Lee Harrison, 32, 1940 Lenox Dr., Statham — aggravated battery; simple battery against a police officer/law enforcement dog/corrections or detetion officer; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony).
•Stefan Alexander Mathieu, 20, 1412 Armende Cir., Dacula — giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Joshua Bruce Hunter, 36, 866 Arch Tanner Rd., Bethlehem — aggravated assault, battery against a pregnant female, simple assault against a pregnant female and false imprisonment.
•Eduardo Arrevalo, 20, 1427 Roman Point Dr., Norcross — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Niketa Martina Moon, 37, 163 Horton St. 110, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Jarold Ray Abernathy, 33, 15 Virginia Ave., Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Katlyn Abernathy, 29, 15 Virginia Ave., Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
AUBURN
•William Edward Sloan, 44, 3548 Winder Hwy., Flowery Branch — possession of methamphetamine, theft by taking, two counts of financial transaction card theft, driving with a suspended or revoked license and misdemeanor failure to appear.
•James Allen Havlen, 47, 6060 Gaines Ferry Rd., Flowery Branch — hold for other agency.
•Danny Joe Pierce, 66, 165 Buena Vista St., Statham — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, drugs to be kept in original container, and obscured or missing license plates.
•David Keith O’Brien, 42, 1205 Brockdell Ct., Norcross — financial transaction card fraud, driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle and taillight violation.
•Melissa Janie Sutton, 40, 316 Carter Rd. South, Auburn — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
•Kenneth Braden Poss, 36, 275 Carter Rd., Auburn — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
STATHAM
•Shawn Alan Taylor, 47, 1946 Railroad St. Apt. 1700, Statham — hold for other agency.
•Carol Lynn McCarty, 58, 1040 Moreland Dr., Watkinsville — driving with a suspended or revoked license and no insurance.
•Karen Jackson Roberts, 51, 579 Cheek Rd., Monroe — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and fleeing/attempting to elude police.
•Michael Oliver Newsome, 35, 1987 Dooley Town Rd., Statham — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
WINDER
•Amanda Lee Ray, 35, 504 East Broad St., Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•John Dehmie Wongen, 28, 221 Stag Ct., Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and criminal trespass.
•Brandon Luvannick Jones, 36, 1061 Navaho Trail, Monroe — battery; simple battery; entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or a felony; disorderly conduct; criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); three counts of cruelty to children (intentionally allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery); and improper standing/stopping/parking on roadway.
•Amin Cortez-Rivera, 24, 981 Anna Maria Ln., Monroe — public drunkenness, disturbing the peace and refusal to leave premises when requested.
•Kassy Lynn Reese, 29, 305 Jonaquil Ave., Auburn — driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Adia Skye West, 20, 297 Union Grove Cir., Auburn — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Catherine Sybil Simmons, 44, 32 Windsor Dr., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Joshua Alan Donnelly, 27, 202 Parks Mill Rd. 44, Auburn — aggravated assault, simple battery and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Breani Patrice Roya, 19, 264 Wood Ave., Winder — felony theft by taking (motor vehicle possession), urban camping and improper use of public places, and littering on public or private property or waters.
•Lamont Detour Jackson, 46, 237 Doster Dr., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•James R. Perry, 32, 272 Pleasant Hill Church Rd. NE, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Douglass Brian Wright, 67, 69 East Broad St., Winder — loitering and prowling.
•Marc Anthony Black, 51, 784 Boss Hardy Rd., Winder — theft by taking, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or a felony, and parole violation.
•Michael Kenneth Walters, 63, 584 Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem — giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Jimmy Alex Lee, 39, 1221 Jay Bird Springs Rd., Chauncey — two counts of criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property and disorderly conduct.
•Tommy Chandler, 58, 86 Lake Dr., Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Latonya Tanisha Smith, 36, 149 Horton St., Winder — giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; two counts of felony probation violation; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Brett Garrett Wise, 25, 246 Stony Brook Cir., Jackson — aggravated sodomy (commit sodomy with force and against a person’s will or person who is less than 10 years of age) and sexual battery.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Justin Alexander Hobbs, 28, 925 Justin Dr., Winder.
PROBATION/PAROLE
•Reginald Alonzo Williams, 28, 429 Shenandoah Ct., Winder — felony probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.