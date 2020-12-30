The following arrests around the county were reported Dec. 23-27 by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•Jacquel Denard Johnson, 27, 1100 Summerbrook Cir. 1114, Athens — driving without a valid license and speeding in a construction zone.
•James William Draper, 32, 1040 Monroe Hwy., Bethlehem — battery.
•Charles Nolan Dooley Jr., 41, 893 Whispering Way, Winder — misdemeanor theft of services.
•Marlon Evelio, 39, 3925 Mountain View Rd. C2, Oakwood — driving without a valid license.
•Ian Anthony Dewey, 20, 224 Ryan Rd., Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Kevin Lewis Boggus, 49, 5585 Bogus Rd., Gainesville — felony probation violation.
•Melissa Michele Mauldin, 50, 2779 Kristi Beth Ct., Dacula — simple assault and simple battery.
•Lucy A. Asanful, 47, 3483 Patton Way 6122, Bethlehem — driving under the influence of drugs and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Jameria Kenyatta Brown, 22, 133 West Marable St. B, Monroe — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Randolph Alexander Leighton, 27, 1280 Sikes Rd., Statham — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting (two counts).
•Michael Foster, 53, 108 Creekwood Rd., Winder — hold for other agency.
•James Robert Driggers, 37, 108 Creekwood Rd., Winder — hold for other agency.
•Ashley Brooke Reese, 32, 186 Giles Rd., Winder — possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (two counts), possession and use of drug-related objects (two counts) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Christina Vang, 24, 307 Cobblestone Rd., Auburn — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Tahron Donnell Watkins, 30, 1880 Commerce Rd., Athens — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; misdemeanor marijuana possession; driving with a suspended or revoked license and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Kristin Jon Doster, 34, 102 Quail Valley Rd., Auburn — felony probation violation.
•Kendrick Lamar Carter, 43, 2016 Kirkland Cir., Statham — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Tony Aubrey Norris, 51, 110 Hickory Trail, Jefferson — disorderly conduct; giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Sergio Luis Lopez, 27, 1625 Sedgefield Trail, Bethlehem — felony probation violation.
•Justin Alexander Hobbs, 27, 1257 Harmony Grove Church Rd., Auburn — driving with a suspended or revoked license, operating an unregistered vehicle and improper passing.
•Jeremy Alan Ferguson, 33, 2550 Almont Way, Roswell — driving with a suspended or revoked license and headlight violation.
•Quayla Rashanda Ross, 26, 48 Maynard St. 22, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Jason Willam Hensley, 41, 116 North Center St., Winder — pedestrian under the influence.
AUBURN
•Nathan Samuel Best, 26, 1411 Fairbrooke Ct., Dacula — possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; and violation of Hands-Free Georgia Act.
•Jonathan Eric Willis, 33, 495 Glen Terrace Rd., Auburn — felony terroristic threats and acts.
STATHAM
•Pamela Juanita Butler, 55, 2027 Ventura St., Statham — aggravated stalking.
•Nicolas Xavier Lopez, 22, 417 Gladiola Dr., Auburn — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
WINDER
•Jarold Ray Abernathy, 33, 15 Virginia Ave., Winder — disorderly conduct.
•Katlyn Abernathy, 29, 15 Virginia Ave., Winder — disorderly conduct.
•Stephanie Ann Sherrill, 38, 316 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem — hold for other agency.
•Joseph Franklin Bowman, 32, 2761 Hickory Trail, Snellville — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•David Lawrence Crocitto, 33, 596 Mossy Trace, Winder — public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
•Angie Temika Kinney, 34, 97 Lily Dr., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Don Cornelius Jones Jr., 19, 405 Deer Park Dr., Athens — felony probation violation and giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
•Kevin Ray Latimer, 48, 1995 Ivy Branch Ln., Loganville — misdemeanor marijuana possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.