The following arrests around the county were reported Dec. 4-6 by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•Austin Daniel Shepherd, 18, 961 Lassiter Rd., Forsyth — driving without a valid license and headlight violation.
•Nikki Shalane Fleeman, 34, 245 Apperson Dr. 1, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Christopher Steven Canup, 32, 972 Atlanta Hwy. NW, Auburn — felony probation violation (three counts).
•Cedric Lee Dunn, 33, 3225 Matador Ct. 27, East Point — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Caleb Alec Worthy, 21, 1608 River Trace, Auburn — felony probation violation.
•Alvarado Ludwe Maldonado, 17, 1035 Franklin Gateway SE Apt. #R6, Marietta — driving without a valid license and speeding in a construction zone.
•Torkisia Derrell Ballard, 30, 130 West Carver Dr., Athens — driving with a suspended or revoked license, speeding in a construction zone, and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
•Rayna Yvette Lee, 44, 1143 Hwy. 211 NE, Winder — battery, false imprisonment and first-degree cruelty to children – deprivation of necessary sustenance.
•Dejeanette English, 57, 1513 Miller Valley Dr., Bethlehem — reckless conduct, discharge of a weapon on or near a public highway or street and second-degree criminal damage to property (private property).
•Manasseh Desavieu, 41, 306 Fawn Ct., Athens — felony probation violation.
•Christopher McGee, 36, 321 Princeton Way, Lawrenceville — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Rickey Lamar Carter, 66, 765 Smith Mill Rd., Winder — reckless conduct; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; discharge of a weapon on or near a public highway or street; discharge of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs; and criminal use of an article with an altered ID mark (not motor vehicles).
•Joksan Jair Hernandez Sosa, 20, 4368 Elmdale Dr., Tucker — driving without a valid license and speeding in a construction zone.
•Joseph Ross Dalton, 22, 804 Walton SE Way, Smyrna — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), reckless driving, speeding in a construction zone, driving without license on person and open-container violation.
•Scott Farr, 26, 536 Hilldale Dr., Winder — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Christian Nichole McGinnis, 29, 536 Hilldale Dr., Winder — felony probation violation (four counts).
•Katharine Louise Bowman, 49, 434 Blueberry Ln., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Tommy Michael Perceval, 26, 785 Martin Field Dr., Lawrenceville — reckless driving and driving without a valid license.
•Kwame Khalil Brown, 27, 510 Robin Cir., Greensboro — receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
•Ashley Brooke Dollar, 43, 1576 Pointe South Cir., Bethlehem — possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear (misdemeanor).
AUBURN
•Andrew Blake Bray, 44, 1467 Berry Way, Auburn — possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Eric Lee Hetherington, 44, 56 Mulberry Rd., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license, misdemeanor marijuana possession and removing/affixing a tag with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle.
STATHAM
•Alan Adrian Alvarado, 18, 1370 Cedars Rd., Lawrenceville — driving under the influence of alcohol (under age 21); furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below the legal age; and open-container violation.
•Michael Grant Aycox, 23, 355 Bill Rutledge Rd., Winder — hold for other agency.
•Kimberly Logan, 48, 520 Ashland Farm Rd., Oxford — driving with a suspended or revoked license and expired license plate.
WINDER
•Joshua Kenneth Pellegrini, 29, 1829 Stonebrook Way, Lawrenceville — theft by receiving – motor vehicle, concealing the identity of a vehicle, driving without a valid license, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and taillight violation.
•Ashley Nicole Powell, 33, 411 Plaza Dr. Apt. D, Monroe — driving with a suspended or revoked license and expired license plate.
•Alejandro Sales-Hernandez, 17, 10 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Ryan Seth Masters, 39, 1444 Lewis Crump Rd., Carnesville — kidnapping, simple battery, criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property and third-degree cruelty to children (less than 18 years of age present/hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery).
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Antavius Teazia Wilcox, 23, no address listed.
