The following arrests around the county April 19-25 were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•Khari Savion Abdourin, 19, Lawrenceville — driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding.
•Kimberly Nahomi Arroyo-Jacobo, 19, Gwinnett County — possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor marijuana possession and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Justin Michael Baber, 30, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Crystal Lea Blaney, 35, Winder — two counts of removal or destruction of survey monuments prohibited.
•David Bradford Bodily, 44, Statham — simple battery.
•Alyssa Michelle Bolt, 21, Suwanee — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, open-container violation and expired license plate.
•Brandon Lee Bridges, 36, Marietta — felony probation violation.
•Ernest Jennings Burel, 67, Auburn — second-degree homicide by vehicle and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
•James Martin Cain, 30, Madison — aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
•Jeffrey Ray Conner, 38, Winder — criminal trespass.
•Vontarious Marquezz Cook, 30, Bethlehem — aggravated assault, simple assault, two counts of criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) and misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Peter Michael Cosenza, 36, Braselton — dumping waste exceeding 500 pounds/100 cubic feet in volume.
•Sonnie Daniels, 45, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances, reckless driving and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
•Roger Alexander Dieujuste, 52, Dacula — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Jeffrey Allen Dubose, 51, Winder — two counts of child molestation, felony enticing a child for indecent purposes, two counts of first-degree cruelty to children (cause excessive physical/mental pain) and false imprisonment.
•Darius Durrell Edwards, 29, Monroe — driving without a valid license, failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping, failure to register a vehicle or trailer, no insurance and no helmet (motorcycle).
•Luis M. Esquivias, 35, Winder — misdemeanor marijuana possession, driving with a suspended or revoked license and operating an unregistered vehicle.
•Jean Robert Gabriel, 41, Loganville — driving with a suspended or revoked license and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Rachel Gamboa-Gonzalez, 17, Lawrenceville — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Cameron Alexander Gregory, 23, Auburn — theft by taking.
•Anthony Rico Grimes, 34, White Plains — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Lois Nicole Gutierrez, 32, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and headlight violation.
•James Christopher Hill, 48, Auburn — two counts of cruelty to animals.
•Aly Yoshio Koita, 22, Brooklyn, New York — driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding in a construction zone.
•Armonni Daijon Landquick, 23, Duluth — fleeing/attempting to elude police; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); open-container violation; drugs to be kept in original container and impeding the flow of traffic.
•Jacob Oneal Lewis, 30, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and headlight violation.
•Kathryn Elizabeth Logan, 30, Winder — possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
•Esperanza Lopez, 28, Winder — driving without a valid license and headlight violation.
•Clinton Cody Luster, 35, Loganville — felony probation violation.
•John Henry McDonald, 32, Winder — battery.
•Damien Morales-Salazar, 33, Winder — driving without a valid license.
•Christopher Wayne Moss, 40, Jefferson — failure to report an accident with injury, death or damage.
•Raymond Alvin Murrell Jr., 21, Winder — felony probation violation and hit and run with non-serious injury and/or damage.
•Jeffrey Shane Reed, 49, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Ashley Brooke Reese, 32, Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Branden Kenneth Rooks, 26, Athens — driving without a valid license, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and driving too fast for conditions.
•Major Shane Rouse, 32, Statham — felony probation violation.
•Kasey Marie Rowe, 28, Winder — simple battery.
•Darrell Robert Rowland Jr., 29, Winder — criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Taina Danielle Snow, 22, Buford — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), failure to report an accident with injury, death or damage, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and driving too fast for conditions.
•Tommy Chester Tench, 43, Maysville — possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Sabrina Ann Wales, 51, Bethlehem — battery and criminal trespass.
•Robert Eugene Walker, 19, Athens — driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Jeremy Keith Weathorford, 43, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and open-container violation.
•Johnathan Samuel Wilson, 39, Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
AUBURN
•Michael F. Francis, 52, Auburn — giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement and brake light violation.
BRASELTON
•Quanjuana A. Hamilton, 33, Winder — simple battery and contempt of State Court.
•Luke Anthony Henry, 35, Braselton — simple battery.
STATHAM
•Tiffany Lee Aycock, 31, Jefferson — two counts of misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Gordon Lee Conley, 41, Statham — simple battery, simple assault and false imprisonment.
•Jamie Thomas Fowler, 41, Jefferson — manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
•Markku Tapani Konttinen, 45, Statham — failure to appear.
•Julie Valentine Maloch, 30, Winder — theft by taking; misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property, concealing the identity of a vehicle; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; and crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs.
•Jesse James Ottens, 28, Social Circle — unlawful for person employed/associated with gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; carrying a concealed weapon; manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; and windshield violation.
•Barry Leon Peters, 53, Statham — unlawful conduct during a 911 call by using obscene/vulgar/profane language to intimidate/harass 911 officer.
WINDER
•Brockese Marqueze Damons, 31, Winder — failure to appear.
•Arthonia Matthew Finch, 34, Winder — simple battery and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls.
•Randal Paul Gober, 37, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances, possession and use of drug-related objects, and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Craig Steven Granville, 61, Winder — public drunkenness, public indecency, open-container violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Aaron Pierre Henry, 35, Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Kantravious J. Johnson, 35, Winder — two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects; three counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); misdemeanor marijuana possession; driving without a valid license; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; and striking a fixed object.
•Logan Kyle Kibler, 32, Statham — driving under the influence of alcohol; misdemeanor tampering with evidence; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below the legal age; headlight violation and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Victor Thomas Ledford, 57, Winder — open-container violation.
•Ellie Lovasz, 19, Winder — furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below the legal age.
•Melanie Christene Mosley, 28, Grayson — two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects; and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Chris Arthur Pendell, 64, Winder — aggravated stalking.
•Rakelle Tereon Pettis, 30, Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Jeremy Tyler Poole, 25, Auburn — two counts of criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Jillian Nasha Riden, 35, Winder — battery and aggravated assault.
•Omari Glenn Riden, 36, Winder — battery and third-degree cruelty to children.
•Shaun Thomas Stokely, 35, Statham — felony probation violation.
•Jessica Nicole Walker, 29, Braselton — felony probation violation.
•Brandon Stephen Williams, 30, Watkinsville — disorderly conduct and pedestrian violation.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Nata Nicole Gough, 39, Monroe.
