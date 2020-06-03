The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments recently reported the following arrests around the county.
AUBURN
•Kristie Michelle Heffron, 26, 490 Gainesville Hwy. D1, Winder — possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute and purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
BCSO
•Kevin Dean Lamb, 53, 54 East Ave., Winder — theft by taking – articles from motor vehicle.
•George Randolph Farmer, 58, 433 Dotson Rd., Statham — parole violation.
•Robby Chadwick Stephens, 21, 1310 Manning Way, Monroe — simple battery, simple assault, criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Derrick R. Lumpkin, 27, 241 East St., Social Circle — terroristic threats and acts (two counts).
•Ronny Scott Culbreath, 41, 2007 Corbin Dr., Statham — driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance (two counts), possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and drugs to be kept in original container (three counts).
•Arturo Jaimes Benitez, 40, 20 Huckleberry Ln., Winder — DUI-alcohol (less safe) and following too closely.
•Jeries Javier Aldana, 28, 1280 Norwalk Trace, Lawrenceville — DUI-drugs, misdemeanor marijuana possession, obstructing an intersection and violation of the Hands-Free Georgia Act.
•Breanna E. Stanford, 20, 311 Bushoan Rd., Brunswick — DUI-alcohol (less safe), furnishing or purchasing alcohol below the legal age, driving on the wrong side of the road and driver’s license violation.
•Will Henry Cunningham, 60, 329 Glen Iris Dr., Monroe — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Justin Michael Edwards, 38, 490 Gainesville Hwy. I-14, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving and unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle.
•Jerrell Deshaun Harrison, 22, 295 East Wright St., 7, Winder — burglary, theft by taking, criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
•Pedro Djuan George, 18, 3678 Plantina Park Ct., Decatur — felony theft by taking – motor vehicle (three counts), entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft or a felony, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, criminal damage to property (business) and criminal trespass.
•Darius Treyvoun Cleckley, 19, 4511 Jackybell Trail, Decatur — felony theft by taking – motor vehicle (three counts), entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft or a felony, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, criminal damage to property (business) and criminal trespass.
•Tarik Rodney Winfrey, 20, 942 Hank Aaron Dr. SE C7, Atlanta — felony theft by taking – motor vehicle (three counts), entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft or a felony, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, criminal damage to property (business) and criminal trespass.
•Rakelle Tereon Pettis, 29, 515 Huntleigh Dr., Winder — felony interference with government property, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, drugs to be kept in original container, and headlight violation.
•Cantina LaDonna Nix, 29, 1910 Candler Hwy. 7, Gainesville — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting (two counts).
•Tracie Jean Hollis, 45, 723 Smith Cemetery Rd., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Willie Loren Phillips, 59, 2139 Broad St., Statham — simple assault.
•Emily Michelle Rollins, 35, 869 Knollwood Dr., Winder — possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•William Joseph Harrison, 53, 161 East Thompson St., Bogart — driving with a suspended or revoked license and tail light violation.
•Taylor Samuel Jennings, 25, 410 Lester Rd., Athens — misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Rene Miranda, 56, 1225 Victron Dr., Hoschton — possession and use of drug-related objects and purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
•Edward Cornelius Jackson II, 33, 366 Price St., Statham — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Victor Eugene McAllister, 44, 280 Big Oak Circle, Athens — failure to appear-misdemeanor (two counts).
•William Hampton Abney, 18, 1120 Water View Ln., Suwanee — reckless driving.
•Abdul Laziz Otufale, 23, 1180 Chimney Trace Way, Lawrenceville — reckless driving.
•Marquis Andrew Green, 22, 1730 Wynfield Ln., Auburn — misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Lucson Cazimir, 22, 2357 Mitford Ct., Dacula — misdemeanor marijuana possession and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•James Andrew Kitchens, 46, 1504 Alsace Way, Hoschton — simple battery and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls.
•Michael William Layer Jr., 42, 715 Westbury Dr., Bethlehem — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Javante Jesse Smith, 28, 6227 Marbut Farms Ln., Lithonia — felony probation violation.
•Sharrod Hunt, 37, 114 Quail Valley B, Auburn — felony probation violation.
•Keena Amaz Hanna, 22, 40 Village Ct. 141, Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Britney Womack, 24, 204 Deer Walk Dr., Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Crystal Dawn Wheeler, 41, 143 Giles Rd., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Patricia Annette Gentry, 56, 167 Matthews School Rd., Winder — violation of family-violence order.
•Barry Alan Ford, 36, 1488 Hardigree Rd., Winder — simple battery.
•Ashley Leanne Murphy, 31, 681 Thorn Brook Ridge, Bethlehem — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Finesse Nate McFadden, 25, 135 York St., Rochester, N.Y. — driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding.
•Zachary Adam Cole, 33, 84 Cypress Place, Winder — stalking – misdemeanor.
•Dewayne Jones Jr., 34, 2240 NW 23rd Ln., Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — felony theft by taking and criminal damage to property (business).
•Aja Simone Hall, 29, 169 Berlin St., Athens — felony probation violation.
•Carlos-Ernesto Mendoza, 22, 3450 Evans Rd., Apt. 102C, Atlanta — driving without a valid license and following too closely.
•Richard Arnett Orr, 54, 841 Moon Bridge Rd., Winder — battery and simple battery.
•Robert Hoyt King, 40, 23 Hosch Cir., Winder — felony probation violation.
BRASELTON
•Dominick Joseph Rotella III, 23, 243 2nd St., Statham — battery.
STATHAM
•Demarcus Jaquette Brown, 22, 207 Ballast Trail, Winder — DUI-drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects, and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Steven Wayne Coffey, 58, 2125 Dooley Town Rd., Statham — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving without a license on person and operating an unregistered vehicle.
•Tracy Allen Kirby, 44, 1680 Hwy. 82, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and brake light violation.
•Carlos A. Naranji Cruz, 44, 123 Lily Dr., Winder — driving without a valid license and obscured or missing license plates.
WINDER
•Quincy Jermaine Maxey, 43, 97 Williamson St., Winder — disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
•Whitney C. Mattox, 23, 235 Sycamore Dr. Q1, Athens — disorderly conduct, simple assault and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Tracy Scott Wood, 52, 84 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder — DUI-alcohol (less safe), driving with a suspended or revoked license and open-container violation.
•Betheny Necole Britt, 21, 1258 Dixie Ln., Lincolnton — DUI-alcohol (less safe), possession and use of drug-related objects, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and open-container violation.
•Tarvial Shantarus Moss, 41, 833 Castilla Way, Winder — violation of family-violence order.
•Leonardo Marquez Hinton, 39, 235 Doster Dr., Winder — simple battery and criminal trespass.
•Elias Anthony Shaw, 20, 1703 Bismarck Circle, Winder — reckless driving.
•Jamie Allen Slayton, 59, 133 Wood Ave., Winder — aggravated assault.
