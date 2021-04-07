The following arrests around the county March 29 through April 4 were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•Ahkeim Nelson, 19, 31 Bull Bray Rd., Stephens — driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding in a construction zone.
•Kennard Lashaun Taylor, 19, 417A Knight St., Monroe — driving without a valid license.
•David Patrick Bowers, 31, 1286 Coronada Dr., Lawrenceville — felony probation violation.
•Adia Skye West, 19, 297 Union Grove Cir., Auburn — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Quenton Jerome Moon, 40, 284 Chalfont Ln., Athens — driving under the influence of multiple substances, open-container violation and failure to obey a traffic-control device.
•Kelby Pearl Stephens, 32, 1601 Jockey Ct., Auburn — felony probation violation.
•Joshua Ryan Kitchens, 36, 76 Pickle Simon Rd., Winder — felony probation violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Brittany Leigh Clarke, 33, 8771 Moss Hill Dr., Clairmont — theft by taking and felony probation violation.
•Crystal Gail Loftin, 32, 913 Elijah Way, Bethlehem — simple assault and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Darryl Harrison Long, 61, 2405 Peace Cir., Statham — pedestrian under the influence.
•Christopher Cupsa, 34, 341 Carl-Cedar Hill Rd., Winder — battery.
•Jami Michelle Marengo, 29, 719 Sienna Valley Dr., Braselton — felony probation violation.
•Casandra Ann Billings, 52, 105 Lily Drive A., Winder — destroy/remove/conceal/encumber/transfer/deal with property subject to security interest.
•Anthony Delano Cotton Jr., 28, 1106 Trophy Club Ave., Dacula — six counts of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Brian Keith Thompson, 52, 844 Briscoe Mill Rd. 14, Bethlehem — public drunkenness and loitering and prowling.
•Fernando Flores, 29, 2691 Chamblee Tucker Rd., Atlanta — driving without a valid license and improper lane change.
•Joseph Alan Huckaby, 51, 26 Buddy Faust Rd., Crawford — felony probation violation.
•Kahli Sutton, 44, 1132 East 108 St., Brooklyn, New York — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and following too closely.
•Michael Lawrence Nix Jr., 39, 576 Pendergrass Rd., Winder — battery, two counts of criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property and third-degree cruelty to children (present/hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery).
•Byron Terence Watkins St., 57, 555 Paper Mill Dr., Lawrenceville — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Morgan Taylor Martin, 23, 1561 Overlook Pass Rd., Monroe — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), expired license plate and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Elfido Cortez Lopez, 26, 34 Wade St., Winder — driving without a valid license.
•Toni Lynette Kilgore, 49, 659 Chicken Lyle Rd., Winder — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, fleeing/attempting to elude police, hit and run with (unserious) injury and/or damage, reckless driving, reckless conduct, improper passing, two counts of failure to obey a stop sign and expired license plate.
•Willie Norris McDowell, 45, 1034 Chase Common Dr., Norcross — felony probation violation.
•Michael Melvin Donald, 33, 1694 Willoughby Dr., Buford — battery and failure to appear.
•Andrew Douglas Demuth, 44, 4746 Hwy. 81, Loganville — burglary – forced entry.
•Brandi Nicole Raymond, 41, 925 Justin Dr., Winder — driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, operating an unregistered vehicle and no insurance.
•Gianluca Gomez, 30, 1148 Otis Dr., Bethlehem — possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Lesly Theophan, 41, 2081 Vintage Oaks Dr., Loganville — misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property.
•Richard Harold Jackson, 36, 1775 East Broad St. Apt. 303, Winder — possession of methamphetamine and crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs.
•Jordan Allen Johnson, 21, 660 Hwy. 211 NE, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Michael Squeglia, 26, 3535 Thompson Bend, Gainesville — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances, DUI – endangering a child under 14 years of age, reckless conduct, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Hollie Dubnik, 31, 3535 Thompson Bend, Gainesville — possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and reckless conduct.
•Brittany Nicole Partee, 18, unknown address, Lawrenceville — battery.
•Waylon Dean Wilson, 40, 940 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder — two counts of felony violation probation.
•Vincent Todd Myles, 28, 4490 Branchwood Ct., Loganville — hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and driving too fast for conditions.
•Larry Matthew Blair, 38, 287 Evans St., Athens — felony probation violation.
AUBURN
•Stephanie Prevatte, 51, 253 Kilcrease Rd., Auburn — simple battery.
STATHAM
•Kenneth Bernard Pittman, 55, 389 Hammond Rd., Statham — possession of methamphetamine and loitering and prowling.
•Crystal Dawn Wheeler, 42, 143 Giles Rd., Winder — two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, sale of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance, and adult seat belt violation.
•Daniel Pantel Carder, 65, 482 Dunahoo Rd., Winder — two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and sale of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance.
•Curtis Lee Anderson, 26, 188 Twin Oaks Trace, Talking Rock — possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, misdemeanor probation violation and parole violation.
•Bradlee Ronnel Lewis Little, 26, 73 Oak Park Dr., Arcade — driving with a suspended or revoked license, misdemeanor marijuana possession and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
WINDER
•Keith Antwan Prosser, 37, 69 New Hope Rd., Wrightsville — theft by taking (motor vehicle possession).
•David Allen Stanton, 42, 4120 Reed Cir., Oakwood — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Crystal Latrice McClain, 33, 241 Glen Ave. 28, Winder — driving without a valid license and failure to obey a traffic-control device.
•Waylon Junior Lee, 41, 407 Hammond Rd., Statham — aggravated assault, battery, third-degree arson, reckless conduct and criminal damage to property (business).
•Yolanda Louise Hammond, 48, 301 Russell Cemetery Rd., Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Courtney Mervin Benjamin, 29, 190 Buena Vista St., Winder — simple battery and simple assault.
•Chleo Alyssa Harris, 30, 248 Capitol Ave. 50, Winder — simple battery.
•Malik Deshawn Sproles, 21, 3030 Wellbrook Dr., Loganville — two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, misdemeanor marijuana possession, possession and use of drug-related objects, and headlight violation.
•Robert Lamar Fleming, 50, 1158 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Winder — misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Steven Tanis Brookman, 28, 2325 Dry Pond Rd., Monroe — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Natasha Ann Hull, 40, 133 Wood Ave., Winder — three counts of misdemeanor probation violation.
•Sheyna Nicole Williams, 30, 57 Oceanliner Trail, Winder — battery and false imprisonment.
•Rashad Jamal Vereen, 31, 150 Pinkston Ct., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and driving permit violation.
•Haley Lasha Garrett, 23, 223 Sherwood Dr., Winder — party to a crime and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Joseph Tyler Hardigree, 26, 1226 Lackey Rd., Winder — receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon on felony first offender; misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and open-container violation.
PROBATION/PAROLE
•Jonathan Edward Smith, 31, 80 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder — parole violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.