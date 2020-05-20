The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Statham and Winder police departments reported the following recent arrests:
BCSO
•Dewayne Ray Adams, 51, 1209 Brent Way, Winder — simple battery, criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property and obstructing or hindering persons from making emergency phone calls.
•Susan Ann Dale, 63, 1209 Brent Way, Winder — simple battery.
•Donquaivian Montay Smith, 29, 320 Knight St., Monroe — felony probation violation.
•Memphis Jaheim Daniel, 18, 305 Evans St., Athens — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Victoria Jolynn Ray, 22, 918 Skelton Rd., Hoschton — felony probation violation.
•Brian Christopher Malosh, 30, 1119 Victron Dr., Hoschton — felony probation violation (two counts), misdemeanor probation violation, giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and driving a bicycle on the wrong side of the road.
•Alexis Nicole Rodriguez, 22, 713 Luanne Way, Monroe — receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers – misdemeanor, and no insurance.
•Joshua Dakota Thompson, 23, 713 Luanne Way, Monroe — first-degree forgery and giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
•Jordan Glenn Coe, 32, 104 Golden Nugget Way, Maysville — felony probation violation.
•Whitley Hannah Sealock, 29, 4015 Brookwood Terrace, McDonough — interference with custody.
•Vonterrius T. Jackson, 29, 354 Alexander Ln., Bethlehem — battery, simple assault, criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property, third-degree cruelty to children (two counts) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers – misdemeanor.
•Kenneth Edwin Gravitt, 55, 4500 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Bogart — felony probation violation.
•Daniel Darius Flege, 32, 629 Magnolia Dr., Loganville — possession of cocaine.
•Amber Jeanette Smith, 36, 251 Jackson Ave., Braselton — hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; simple battery against a police officer; disorderly conduct; misdemeanor possession of marijuana; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; and following too closely.
•Nichole Makala Dhabolt, 17, 14 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem — theft by taking from mail.
•April Michelle Knight, 21, 216 Shield St., Winder — driving without a valid license.
•Keith Richard Klatman, 47, 627 Margot Way, Winder — simple assault.
•Brittany Ann Brady, 25, 328 Rooks Rd., Winder — reckless conduct (three counts).
•Almin Hindic, 24, 575 River Oak Loop, Lawrenceville — misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
•Nikki Rene McCullough, 30, 1182 Ashton Park Dr., Lawrenceville — DUI-alcohol (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Stacy Marie Powell, 46, 1909 Hwy. 82 B, Statham — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects and felony theft by shoplifting.
•Allison Nicole Cooper, 35, 230 Manning Gin Rd., Monroe — DUI-alcohol (less safe).
•Jeremiah Wesley Ross, 40, 1635 Bismarck Cir., Winder — battery.
•Carolina Gonzalez Mendez, 48, 1525 Danielsville Rd. 32, Athens — driving without a valid license and driving an unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle.
•Joshua Keith Powell, 33, 213 Woodlawn Dr., Auburn — driving with a suspended or revoked license and taillight violation.
•Shelby Lynn Lackey, 19, 1503 Quail Run, Auburn — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Darryl Harrison Long, 60, 2405 Peace Cir., Statham — DUI-alcohol (less safe), improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and driving without a valid license.
•Jonathan Edgar Koenig, 29, 1269 Granite Ln., Loganville — DUI-alcohol (less safe), DUI-endangering a child 14 years of age or younger, possession of cocaine and driving an unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle.
•Bernardino Santos-Gonzalez, 41, 377 East Wright St., Winder — driving without a valid license and following too closely.
•Adia Skye West, 19, 21 Windsor Dr., Auburn — possession and use of drug-related objects.
STATHAM
•William Joseph Harrison, 53, 161 East Thompson St., Bogart — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Mendy Rena Powell, 41, 5582 Hwy. 129 South, Cleveland — felony probation violation.
•Pamela Juanita Butler, 54, 2027 Ventura St., Statham — felony probation violation.
•Kellie Kathleen Dildy, 29, 258 Lawrenceville St., Jefferson — possession of methamphetamine and obscured or missing license plates.
WINDER
•Lisa Marie Callahan, 39, 216 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder — possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•James Preston Franklin, 35, 18 Griffith St. S, Winder — possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Haley Gale Barnes, 27, 209 Bellview St., Winder — possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Shari L. Huckaby-Pacesky, 40, 109 Sims Rd., Winder — public drunkenness, pedestrian under the influence and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers – misdemeanor (three counts).
•Joshua Wade Newsome, 37, unknown address, Winder — urban camping and improper use of public places and giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
•David Clark Hampton, 34, 248 Wood Ave. B, Winder — giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and registration and license plate violations.
•Jeremy Kyle Cooper, 24, 144 West Midland Ave., Winder — family violence order violation.
•Tyahveon Javaye Thurmond, 19, 126 Capitol Ave., Winder — possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; and manufacture, possession, etc. controlled or counterfeit substance or marijuana near a park or housing project.
•Quincy Jermaine Maxey, 43, 97 Williamson St., Winder — pedestrian under the influence, possession and use of drug-related objects and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers – misdemeanor.
•Evelyn Lisa Keller, 48, 547 Hilldale Cir. 9, Winder — battery.
•Jeremy Patrick Hutzell, 43, 4690 Bristol Dr. SE, Conyers — rape (strongarm).
•Joshua Wade Newsome, 37, unknown address, Winder — urban camping and improper use of public places and refusal to leave premises when requested.
•Richard Dean Carr, 63, 239 New Hope Rd. 6-306, Lawrenceville — DUI-drugs and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Jevon Deneer Mitchell, 45, 230 Armas Place, College Park — disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (two counts).
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Danielle Celia Uribe, 19, 703 Inland Way NW, Lilburn.
•Eric Edgardo Velazquez, 18, unknown address, Gainesville.
