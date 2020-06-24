The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments reported the following recent arrests.
AUBURN
•Dustin Acklin, 27, 510 Old Lathem Town Rd., Canton — violation of family-violence order.
BCSO
•Dessua Samuel Andrews, 27, 3262 Highpoint Ct., Snellville — driving without a valid license, misdemeanor marijuana possession and speeding.
•Camden Bryce McKinnon, 20, 900 South Broad St., Commerce — misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Darla Beth Logan, 61, 616 Davis Dr., Bethlehem — simple battery and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Boris Alan Figueroa, 21, 1475 Sedgefield Trail, Bethlehem — sexual exploitation of children, unlawful identification of minor in obscene depiction, distributing obscene material and electronically furnishing obscene material to minors (two counts).
•Robert Anthony Stokes, 37, 853 Atlanta Hwy. NW, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Tahmair Kyree Johnson, 18, 1525 Farmington Way 915, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Stacey Dewayne Peppers, 52, 248 Amber Ridge Rd., Statham — hold for other agency.
•Irian Lanthe Cordier, 26, 2001 Brill Rd. H5, Mobile, Ala. — driving under the influence of drugs and speeding in a construction zone.
•Andrew Glenn Perkins, 32, 5531 Concord Cir., Gainesville — misdemeanor theft by taking (two counts) and misdemeanor theft by deception.
•Rasheed Armani Freeman, 25, 4256 Dejohns Way, Buford — felony probation violation.
•Jacob Lane Thomas, 21, 115 Creekwood Rd., Winder — criminal trespass.
•Jason Daniel Reilly, 44, 2255 Skint Chestnut Dr., Lithia Springs — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; felony theft by receiving stolen property in another state; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Yolanda Louise Hammond, 47, 301 Russell Cemetery Rd., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances (three counts); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (three counts); possession of hydrocodone (two counts); and drugs to be kept in original container.
•Jackie Edward Lee Jr., 46, 101 Sims Rd., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Leo Webb, 51, 1125 Victron Dr., Hoschton — criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property (family violence) and simple assault (family violence).
•Derek James Duden, 32, 653 Blair Ct., Bethlehem — misdemeanor theft by taking.
•Ashley Morgan Shaw, 36, 653 Blair Ct., Bethlehem — misdemeanor theft by taking.
•Jamie Lynn Davis, 26, 817 Park Lake Ct. NW, Bethlehem — pedestrian under the influence.
•Jason Andrew Delora, 22, 4591 Plantation Mill Trail, Buford — possession of cocaine, misdemeanor marijuana possession and driving an unsafe/improperly-equipped vehicle.
•Cassandra Sue Carpenter, 32, 692 Patrick Mill Rd. SW, Winder — burglary, felony theft by taking and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Jessie Lee Thompson, 30, 888 Arch Tanner Rd., Bethlehem — felony probation violation.
•Justin Alexander Robinson, 26, 1269 Harmony Grove Church Rd., Auburn — driving under the influence of drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects, and improper stopping/standing/parking in roadway.
•Bryan Matthew Banks, 26, 397 Oconee Ln., Commerce — misdemeanor theft by taking.
•Gregory Scott Teal, 33, 1960 Pleasant Valley Rd. NE, Monroe — driving under the influence of drugs, driving with a suspended or revoked license, operating an unregistered vehicle, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, no insurance and seat belt violation.
•Montine Wilburn, 77, 2329 Colorado Trail SW, Atlanta — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe).
•Alexander Howard, 44, 176 Alice Walker Dr., Athens — driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Marta Elena Morales-Hernandez, 33, 154 Nunnally Rd. NE, Winder — driving without a valid license and tail light violation.
•Rhett James Bradley, 29, 1327 Smokerise Ln., Auburn — simple assault (family violence).
•Michael Oliver Newsome, 34, 1111 Cumberland Dr., Watkinsville — driving with a suspended or revoked license and headlight violation.
STATHAM
•Ryan Joseph Brewer, 27, 204 Rainey Brooke Dr., Winder — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of methamphetamine; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Abel Christopher Regalado, 40, 1205 Madison Ave., Atlanta — possession and use of drug-related objects; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; and expired license plate.
WINDER
•Mack Bernard Love, 52, 181 Capitol Ave., Winder — felony theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor probation violation.
•Leslie Bernard Burgess, 52, 150 Pinkston Ct., Winder — simple battery (family violence), simple assault (family violence), criminal trespass (family violence) and second-degree criminal damage to property (private property).
•Devin Tyrie Moon, 27, 113 Williamson St., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Julie Kay Hyatt, 40, 212 Brenda Ln., Commerce — hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; no insurance; view obstructed (windshield/other windows); and defective tires.
•Shamel Terrin Grant, 34, 99 East Wright St., Winder — aggravated assault (two counts), simple battery, battery (family violence), simple assault (family violence) and criminal trespass (family violence, two counts).
•Brandi Nicole Raymond, 40, 316 Carter Rd. 28, Auburn — possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Sophie Margaux Ellette, 37, 145 Thurmond Rd. SE, Statham — public drunkenness.
•Ahlayia Amellia Bird, 33, 120 2nd St. 14, Winder — reckless conduct.
•Joseph Adam Santos, 42, 3601 Sunbridge Dr., Snellville — public drunkenness.
