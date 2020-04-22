The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments reported the following recent arrests:
AUBURN
•Mariena Lafaye Alexander, 46, 1163 Pinebrooke Rd., Auburn — driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
BCSO
•Travis Lamont Jackson Jr., 23, 1892 Patterson Circle, Lawrenceville — reckless conduct, disorderly conduct and aggravated assault.
•Christopher Jackson Strickland, 44, 3427 Jackson Dr., Decatur — felony probation violation.
•Timothy Keith Meeks, 53, 234 Kennedy-Sells Rd. NW, Auburn — battery and aggravated assault.
•Sophie Annick Toscano, 23, 6436 Point Twenty Two St., Gainesville — felony probation violation.
•James Plenty White Jr., 48, 1564 Old State Rd., Pendergrass — felony probation violation.
•Wesley Daniel Meeks, 31, 238 Kennedy-Sells Rd. NW, Auburn — aggravated battery and felony probation violation.
•Steven Ortegon, 22, 1553 Alcovy Rd., Lawrenceville — speeding and racing on highways or streets.
•Dustin Irvin Anderson, 24, 921 Dunagan Way, Lawrenceville — speeding and racing on highways or streets.
•Jason Michael Howe, 43, 240 Harvey Lokey Rd. No. 238, Bethlehem — criminal trespass, simple assault, battery and aggravated assault.
•Cristian Johnson, 19, 124 2nd St., Winder — possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
•Brandon Anguiano Maldonado, 19, 2589 Windmere Dr., Norcross — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, speeding, speeding in a construction zone, failure to obey a traffic control device, driving within the emergency lane/gore/median, passing within 200 feet of oncoming traffic, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Randall Isaiah Bonner, 20, 638 Wylie McGuire Rd., Statham — criminal trespass-damage to or interference with property.
•Paul Tyrus McGill, 78, 2119 Dooley Town Rd. A, Statham — disorderly conduct (county ordinance).
•Joseph Anthony Matlock, 62, 892 Windward Rd., Winder — pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another person, battery (two counts) and aggravated assault.
•Osbaldo Trujillo-Perez, 21, 2831 Herrington Dr., Peachtree Corners — disorderly conduct (county ordinance).
•David Alan Culpepper, 56, 108 Treemont Way, Winder — DUI-alcohol (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Austin Kyle Waits, 27, 961 High Tide Ct., Loganville — possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects (two counts).
•Dominique Louise Drew, 31, 708 Park Crossing Way NW, Lilburn — theft by taking.
•Christopher Steven Canup, 32, 976 Atlanta Hwy. NW, Auburn — criminal trespass – interference with or damage to property.
•Jennifer Elise Hamilton, 31, 214 Old Cross Road Ln., Monroe — DUI-alcohol (less safe), misdemeanor possession of marijuana and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Reynaldo R. Rodriguez, 27, 695 Silver Peak Ct., Suwanee — terroristic threats (misdemeanor), DUI-alcohol (less safe), disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Shayne Anthony Mosby, 19, 1405 Silvergate Way, Winder — affray (fighting).
•Wayne Anthony Mosby, 53, 1405 Silvergate Way, Winder — affray (fighting).
•Jaymie Michael Mosby, 27, 951 Fernbank Ln., Dacula — affray (fighting).
•Devontae Antoine Campbell, 19, 1771 Primrose Park Dr., Sugar Hill — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Alex Jimenez, 19, 1476 Monteel Dr. NW, Atlanta — disorderly conduct.
STATHAM
•Pamela Juanita Butler, 54, 2027 Ventura St., Statham — simple assault and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
WINDER
•Christopher Michael Craig, 28, 34 East New St., Winder — disorderly conduct and simple assault (three counts).
•Charles Henry Long, 57, 2420 Rat Kinney Rd., Statham — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and following too closely.
•Corey Patrick McGivern, 40, 160 North Broad St., Winder — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), possession and use of drug-related objects, driving with a suspended or revoked license, reckless driving, failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping, too fast for conditions and expired license plate.
•Matthew Glenn Neville, 43, 2691 Broach Rd. NW, Monroe — battery.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Lorenza Stephenson, 59, 147 Quail Valley Rd. A, Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.