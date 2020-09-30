The following arrests were reported for Sept. 25-27 in Barrow County by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•William James Adkison, 49, 268 Jefferson St., Statham — simple battery.
•William Cody Garner, 29, 402 Bob Wood Dr., Loganville — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Ke’Shawnda Riley, 20, 120 Martin Cir., Athens — driving without a valid license.
•Melissa Ann Leach, 37, 48 Wildflower Rd., Braselton — disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Alveto A. Rivera, 37, 303 Cedar Creek Ct., Winder — public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Joseph Jalen Wilkinson, 20, 2918 Spring Creek, Sandy Springs — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or other intoxicating substances and speeding in a construction zone.
•Zacarias Sanchez-Pulido, 44, 2060 Epps Bridge Rd., Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), driving with a suspended or revoked license, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, speeding in a construction zone and open-container violation.
•Melissa Ann Jordan, 38, 1302 Hwy. 124, Hoschton — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Young Kim, 19, 3431 Lake McGinnis Dr., Suwanee — reckless driving and speeding in a construction zone.
•Kyndal June Haney, 62, 857 Knollwood Dr., Winder — violation of family-violence order.
•Brandi Gayle Hinchliffe, 30, 863 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and following too closely.
•Jordan Louis Rande, 34, 187 Glenview Terrace 187B, Winder — driving under the influence of drugs and following too closely.
•Karen Jane Reichelderfer, 59, 870 Stillbrook Dr., Monroe — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe); hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; and following too closely.
•Terrence Boone, 44, 1668 Dillard Way, Bethlehem — battery, simple battery, simple assault, criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property, and third-degree cruelty to children (less than 18 years old present/hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery, two counts).
•Jennifer O’Neal Hickman, 43, 175 Glenn Carrie Rd., Hull — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine and manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.
•James Daniel Malpass, 38, 304 3rd St., Statham — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine and manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.
•Taaj Wesley Cannon, 24, 980 Coosawilla Dr., Winder — felony probation violation (two counts).
•Robert Bolton Suttle, 40, 1317 Old Victron School Rd., Auburn — felony probation violation (two counts).
•Michael Dylan Restrepo, 23, 690 Pleasant Hill Church Rd. NE, Winder — receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender and felony probation violation (two counts).
•Dennis Lamar Miller, 44, 807 Lakeview Dr., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; and no insurance.
•Jennifer Elizabeth Doyle, 27, 270 3rd St., Statham — hold for other agency.
AUBURN
•Thomas Nathaniel Harris, 41, 50 Cash Way, Rockmart — possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor marijuana possession, possession and use of drug-related objects, and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
•Kevin Dean Lamb, 53, 76 Lois Kinney Rd., Statham — possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor marijuana possession, possession and use of drug-related objects, and deposit account fraud (bad checks, $500 or more, but less than $1,000).
•Pao Yee Yang, 36, 186 Parks Mill Rd., Auburn — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
BRASELTON
•Michael Preston Scarbrough, 19, 698 Bartow Dr., Dacula — purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; and brake light violation.
STATHAM
•Nicholas Aaron McCallister, 26, 827 Ode Peppers Rd., Winder — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
WINDER
•Michael Anthony Simmons Jr., 22, 64 Wade St., Winder — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Austin Tyler Pittman, 21, 1362 Yorkshire Dr., Winder — simple battery, simple assault, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Kristal Amanda Marcus, 33, 7 Pickle Simon Rd., Winder — felony probation violation, expired license plate and license to be displayed upon demand of law enforcement.
•Hoyt Hayes, 66, 249 Capitol Ave., Winder — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Bobby Lee, 34, 761 Evergreen Dr., Winder — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects (four counts), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor, two counts), and expired driver’s license.
•Joseph Franklin Bowman, 32, 2761 Hickory Trail, Snellville — possession and use of drug-related objects and driving an unsafe/improperly-equipped vehicle.
•Jessica A. Bustos Mata, 20, 9285 Ceda Ridge Dr., Covington — misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession and use of drug-related objects.
