The following recent arrests were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments:
AUBURN
•Patrick Hilton Edwards, 32, 900 Dogwood Trail, Winder — simple battery and felony probation violation.
BCSO
•Matthew Scott Fletcher, 32, 1239 Peppers Rd., Auburn — driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and brake light violation.
•Barron Scott Taylor, 54, 359 Oxford Way, Winder — possession of methamphetamine.
•Jennifer Marie Davis, 32, 49 Kennedy-Sells Rd. NW, Winder — possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (two counts), and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Ashley Marie Roberts, 23, 400 Meadowview Dr., Winder — simple battery.
•Austin Kyle Watts, 28, 961 High Tide Ct., Loganville — felony probation violation.
•Jarvis Damian Durham, 29, 270 Vine St., Athens — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (two counts).
•Christoper Steven Canup, 32, 972 Atlanta Hwy. NW, Auburn — felony probation violation (three counts).
•Ashley Justin Engel, 35, 2825 County Farm Rd., Athens — aggravated stalking.
•Malcom Boyele Vidah, 18, 1361 Marlton Chase Dr., Lawrenceville — armed robbery, second-degree home invasion with a firearm, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, and local felony arrest warrant.
•Michael Shane Huff, 48, 2885 Old Zion Cemetery Rd., Loganville — carrying concealed firearms (two counts), possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects (three counts), crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs (three counts), driving with a suspended or revoked license, no insurance, obscured or missing license plates, and failure to appear.
•John Richard Hellams, 66, 4771 Powers Ferry Rd., Atlanta — DUI-alcohol (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Tajir Stefan White, 22, 111 Pinkston Ct., Winder — DUI-alcohol (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•William Randall Todd, 50, 4765 Hatch Pkwy. North, Baxley — DUI-alcohol (less safe), open-container violation and driving an unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle.
•Luis Fernando Olivares, 22, 162 Celestial Run, Winder — felony theft by taking (two counts), burglary – forced entry, burglary – non-forced entry, second-degree criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.
•Michael Christopher Davis, 37, 160 Buena Vista Ct., Winder — purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (two counts), possession and use of drug-related objects, and felony probation violation (two counts).
•Joshua Reuel Thompson, 27, 155 Bernice Dr., Bogart — felony probation violation.
BRASELTON
•Haley Shay Willis, 21, 938 Century Oaks Dr., Winder — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•Zackery Kyle Fisher, 26, 2210 Malcom Bridge Rd., Bogart — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
STATHAM
•Brandon Michael Stake, 29, 203 Rainey Brooke Dr., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and brake light violation.
WINDER
•Michael Andrew Brown, 35, 86 Briandwood Dr., Newnan — loitering and prowling.
•Kelly Michelle Morris, 48, 104 Wilkerson Dr., Jackson, Ark. — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Mark Steven McGinness, 52, 74 Church St., Winder — simple assault.
•Brandy Michelle Galicia, 43, 1628 Roscoe Davis Rd., Monroe — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Casey Christopher Tuggle, 32, 183 Charles Ct., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Serafin Elias Medina, 53, 385 Buckingham Terrace, Athens — driving without a valid license and improper left turn.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Olivia Jordan Hollis, 26, 1302 Charlie Hall Rd., Hoschton.
•Corey Wayne Criswell, 31, 1293 Ridgeway Rd., Bogart.
•April Michelle Whiteaker, 28, 178 Mt. Moriah Rd., Auburn.
•Crystal Latrice McClain, 33, 241 Glen Ave. 28, Winder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.