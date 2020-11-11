The following arrests from Nov. 6-8 were reported around the county by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Braselton and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•James D. McCloud, 60, 123 Cedar Creek Dr., Winder — simple assault (two counts), simple battery, and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls.
•Darren Michael Leone, 42, 431 Graystone Dr., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Christopher Michael Jackson, 35, 7320 Devonhall Way, Duluth — criminal trespass.
•Brandon Scott Edmonson, 40, 140 Line St., Loganville — felony probation violation.
•Cory Dwayne Ingram, 38, 490 Gainesville Hwy. 2, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe); failure to report an accident with injury, death or damage; duty upon striking unattended vehicle; striking a fixed object and improper backing.
•Jeffery Michael Maples, 26, 95 Giles Rd., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Raymond Alvin Murrell Jr., 20, 690 Melinda Dr., Winder — possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and misdemeanor theft by taking.
•Andrew Nicholas Berry, 32, 2859 Bowman Hwy., Bowman — driving without a valid license and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Dennis David Stotts, 45, 1388 Biedermeier Rd., Winder — county noise ordinance violation.
•Jesse Michael Masters, 37, 1160 Roxey Maxey Rd., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Justin Early Peppers, 37, 2125 Broad St., Statham — possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Jamie Lynn Davis, 27, 817 Park Lane Ct. NW, Monroe — public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
•James Robert Huey, 54, 3550 Pleasant Hill Rd., Duluth — public drunkenness and open-container violation.
•Murle Ivey, 58, 385 Stonebrooke Dr., Auburn — driving without a valid license.
•Timmy Lee Moree, 41, 17 Stovall St. 29B, Winder — felony theft by taking – motor vehicle possession; aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense; felony interference with government property; reckless conduct; reckless driving; speeding; fleeing/attempting to elude police; driving with a suspended or revoked license (two counts) and expired license plate.
•Brittany Anne Brown, 30, 130 Gretchen Ln., Winterville — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), reckless driving, speeding in a construction zone, driving without a valid license, open-container violation and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Reginald Aaron McElhannon, 20, 2960 Centerville Rd., Lexington — furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below the legal age and open-container violation.
•Myesha Bresnunna Clarke, 22, 396 Arch St., Athens — misdemeanor marijuana possession and open-container violation.
•Tydricus Harris, 20, 330 Rumson Rd., Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and speeding in a construction zone.
•Brittany Macayla Peppers, 21, 113 Whispering Way SW, Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor theft by deception (five counts).
•Samuel Parker West, 22, 113 Whispering Way SW, Winder — misdemeanor theft by deception (three counts).
•Danielle Andrea West, 43, 113 Whispering Way SW, Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor theft by deception (two counts).
AUBURN
•Darrell Paul Dillon, 52, 300 Patro Rd., Forsyth — possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Shane Eugene Carter, 38, 271 East Wright St. 68, Winder — possession of methamphetamine; crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; and driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle.
•Demetrise Antwane Bennett, 41, 810 Horizon Pkwy., Buford — possession of methamphetamine.
•Deborah Smith Payne, 56, 5322 Gainesville St., Flowery Branch — family-violence order violation.
•Daniel Scott Clack, 33, 31 Parker Rd. A, Auburn — giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; misdemeanor theft by shoplifting; misdemeanor marijuana possession; driving with a suspended or revoked license; and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
BRASELTON
•Genevieve King Purvis, 45, 612 Waterview Ct., Stone Mountain — possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
WINDER
•Cristal Bedolla-Medina, 35, 132 Lily Dr., Winder — expired driver’s license.
•Peggy Lynn Haynes, 48, 141 Hubbard St., Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Tommy Chandler, 57, 86 Lake Dr., Winder — aggravated assault.
•Joel Christopher Love, 49, 521 Belaire Dr., Winder — first-degree cruelty to children (causing excessive physical/mental pain).
•Quincy Jermaine Maxey, 44, 97 Williamson St., Winder — public drunkenness, possession and use of drug-related objects, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Tracy Beck, 54, 207 Buena Vista St., Winder — battery and third-degree cruelty to children (two counts).
•Bruce Wendell Butler, 57, 128 Campbell, Winder — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Hayden Samuel Hubler, 22, 302 Jonaquil Ave., Auburn — affray (fighting).
•Christopher Dale Bridges, 23, 3230 Kelly Glenn Ct., Dacula — affray (fighting).
•Charity M. Goodbar, 40, 457 Maple Park Dr., Winder — burglary, entering an automobile or other vehicle with the intent to commit theft or a felony, possession and use of drug-related objects, and felony probation violation.
•Jesse Alexander Moore, 31, 2677 Wildwind Dr., Bethlehem — failure to appear.
•David Anthony Lewis, 29, 587 Embassy Walk, Winder — simple assault and criminal trespass.
