The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments reported the following arrests Sept. 28 through Oct. 4.
BCSO
•Samuel David Garrett, 30, 17 Harden Hill Rd. Apt. 106, Watkinsville — possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute (two counts); purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; second-degree forgery and taillight violation.
•Keith Rodney Powell, 32, 1140 Old Farmington Rd., Bishop — possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute (two counts); purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana and second-degree forgery.
•Guy Jamar Butler, 38, 250 Griffith St. North, Winder — felony probation violation (four counts).
•Dillon Ryan Harrell, 23, 78 Cheatham Bluff, Jefferson — identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person.
•Joyce Baker Jacks, 65, 34 Sweet Apple Ln., Winder — involuntary manslaughter (misdemeanor) and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
•Michael Anthony Thompson, 41, 722 Hwy. 211 NE, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Joshua Chad Grogan, 29, 312 Meadow Ln., Auburn — theft by taking (two counts) and fourth-degree forgery (three counts).
•Kevin Berkley Anderson, 38, 1531 Pine Creek Dr., Lawrenceville — possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug-related objects; removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle; operating an unregistered vehicle; no insurance and seat belt violation (adults).
•Brandon Lee Holgate, 30, 804 Jefferson Hwy., Winder — simple assault.
•Jimkenny Edween Bazile, 25, 3770 Village Main St., Loganville — possession and use of drug-related objects (two counts) and purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
•Teresa Lynn Fanning, 55, 55 Huckleberry Ln., Winder — false report of a crime.
•Victoria Lynn Hewlett, 28, 919 Fleeman Rd., Hoschton — possession of methamphetamine.
•Kimberly Justine Crow, 34, 965 Liberty Bell Run, Hoschton — felony probation violation.
•Patrick Glenn Bourgeois, 35, 757 Dean Rd., Suwanee — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Christopher Lee Britt, 28, 1115 Victron Dr., Hoschton — felony probation violation (two counts).
•Virginia Nicole Smith, 22, 3400 Sweetwater Rd. 1107, Lawrenceville — possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (two counts).
•Christopher Gary Epps, 48, 126 Arnold Rd. SE, Statham — failure to report an accident with injury, death or damage and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Timothy Dean Roberts, 35, 248 Eastbrook Dr., Winder — felony probation violation (two counts).
•Curtis Nathaniel Jackson, 50, 431 Graystone Dr., Winder — possession of methamphetamine.
•Charles Ewell Wright, 46, 356 Shannon Way, Lawrenceville — use of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance (two counts); possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (three counts); possession and use of drug-related objects (two counts); giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; parole violation; and drugs to be kept in original container.
•Bobby Lynn Garrett, 41, 1232 Bridge Crest Dr., Winder — battery and simple assault.
•Justin Alexander Hobbs, 27, 1257 Harmony Grove Church Rd., Auburn — felony probation violation.
•Jacob Tyler Stovall, 28, 65 Creekwood Rd., Winder — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (three counts), misdemeanor marijuana possession and misdemeanor probation violation.
•Lisa Marie Vaughan, 43, 222 Shields St., Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Emily Christine Vaughan, 18, 222 Shields St., Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Joel Christopher Bradshaw, 41, 22 East Wright St., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Samone Lavant, 28, 1501 Summerbrook Cir., Athens — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
AUBURN
•Jemey Scott Cardin, 33, 122 A Quail Valley Dr., Auburn — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug-related objects; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and too fast for conditions.
•Dustin Acklin, 27, 512 Oxford Ridge, Winder — battery.
•Halle Kalil Burgess, 22, 68 Marion Lay St., Winder — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; misdemeanor theft by shoplifting; and drugs to be kept in original container.
•Timothy Ryan Stephens, 23, 1227 Cabot’s Ridge, Auburn — battery, aggravated assault, simple battery, simple assault and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
BRASELTON
•Jordan Tobias Walker, 36, 2667 Gold Rust Dr., Buford — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
STATHAM
•Francisco Ramirez-Sanchez, 32, 5514 Ballard Way, Norcross — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Ronald Odell Blanton, 51, 1770 Oak Spring St. 13, Statham — battery.
•Cory Ray Trichel, 26, 64 Main St. 4, Auburn — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Katlyn Leann Pulliam, 27, 497 Stoyle Rd., Danielsville — possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Roger Dwayne Anglin, 62, 121 Thurmond Rd., Statham — possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; drugs to be kept in original container and expired license plate.
•Jimmy Ryan House, 29, 1091 Clacktown Rd., Winder — receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•Curtis Lamar Howard, 59, 1744 Doc McLocklin Rd., Statham — possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug-related objects; possess/manufacture/distribute/etc. a controlled substance or marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school; and felony probation violation (two counts).
•Charles Brooks, 29, no address listed — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and local ordinance misdemeanors.
•Antonio Contrell Patmon, 37, 1999 Shin Ct., Buford — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances.
•Nathan Seth Ward, 19, 415 Pine St., Statham — DUI (under age 21) and furnishing or purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below the legal age.
WINDER
•Jean Carlos Ayala-Vazquez, 38, 40 Village Ct. 142, Winder — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Shawn Michael Liccardo, 30, 4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd. 1614, Suwanee — failure to appear.
•Richard Adam Parker, 37, 292 Nancy St., Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Xing Xai Her, 29, 246 Russell Rd., Winder — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Wanda Bernetta Aycock, 53, 313 Briarwood Dr., Winder — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•David Paul Pingleton, 51, 13 West Wright St., Winder — simple assault and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor, three counts).
•Latessia Quenese Glasper, 36, 19 Huckleberry Ln., Winder — local misdemeanor arrest warrant.
•Ariesse S. Jackson, 20, 2814 Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson — misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Joshua Terrell Johnson, 37, 193 Sarsen Cir., Athens — felony probation violation.
•James Preston Franklin, 35, 43 East Wright St., Winder — possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug-related objects and failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Maggy Castro Baez, 34, 1687 Park Hill Dr. 5, Gainesville — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Jesus Juarez, 19, 436 Corinth Church Rd., Winder — failure to appear.
•Shaddrick Shanard Pittard, 32, 198 Old Hull Rd. 1503, Athens — giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; driving without a valid license and headlight violation.
•Jeffery Scott Smith, 42, 512 Chestnut Ln., Monroe — failure to appear.
•Carlos Federico Silva, 31, 839 Exchange Cir. 57, Bethlehem — driving without a valid license.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Leon Carl Mincey, 33, no address listed.
•Jody Lynn Toney, 43, 146 Pine St. B8, Jefferson.
