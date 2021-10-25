The following arrests around the county were reported Oct. 18-24 by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, the Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•Christian Tyler Anderson, 22, Hoschton — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine and two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•April Denise Andrews-Harris, 23, Winder — destroy/remove/conceal/encumber/transfer/deal with property subject to security interest.
•Christopher Tremayne Artrey, 28, Loganville — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances.
•Marvin Lyn Bagwell, 52, Lawrenceville — felony probation violation.
•Lizbeth Barcenas-Diaz, 19, Athens — driving without a valid license and expired license plate.
•Bradley Glenn Berns, 28, Winder — burglary; entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony); theft by taking; criminal trespass; and giving a false name address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Jairo Yovani Beza-Calderon, 20, Athens — manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; driving under the influence of drugs; reckless driving; speeding; and driving without a valid license.
•David Jonathan Bowen, 53, Bethlehem — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Brittany Anne Brown, 30, Winder — false report of a crime.
•Michael David Burroughs, 42, Winder — battery.
•Dwayne Edward Butler, 45, Winder — child support.
•Eder Ramon Caseres Meza, 37, North Little Rock, Arkansas — driving without a valid license and open-container violation.
•Logan Xavier Collins, 25, Auburn — driving with a suspended or revoked license and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Jaden Scott Conklin, 21, Winder — hit and run – duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; driving without a valid license (two counts); knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle; failure to obey a stop sign/yield after stopping; failure to yield when entering/crossing roadway; and no insurance.
•William Shyenne Cowart, 29, Madison — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; felony theft by receiving stolen property; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Seth Lee Cropper, 38, Auburn — felony probation violation.
•Herman Dunagan, 61, Statham — public indecency and pedestrian under the influence.
•Hudson Blake Eden, 20, Winder — child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes (felony).
•Zachary Scott Edwards, 26, Auburn — misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property and misdemeanor theft by deception.
•Travis Wade Evans, 34, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, open-container violation and no insurance.
•Karee F. Fleeman, 43, Winder — felony probation violation.
•David Bryan Hardegree, 54, Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Matthew Daron Haulk, 31, Winder — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, felony failure to appear, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Edgar Israel Jara, 24, Jefferson — felony probation violation.
•Chyna Monifa Johnson, 23, Monroe — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Christopher Allen Jones, 40, Auburn — four counts of felony probation violation.
•Lindsey Renee Laib, 25, Winder — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and felony failure to appear.
•Bridgette Lavette Madison, 55, Macon — felony probation violation.
•Patricia A. Moreno, 46, Winder — driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; and adult seat belt violation.
•Michael Ryan Morris, 32, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Lia Moua, 34, Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
•David Brandon Parker, 42, Monroe — two counts of possession of methamphetamine; felony tampering with evidence; two misdemeanor counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; and driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle.
•Shaquille Kenez Peters, 28, Bethlehem — two counts of receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; two counts of felony probation violation; misdemeanor marijuana possession; driving with a suspended or revoked license; and adult seat belt violation.
•Mark Sanford Phyfer, 36, Winder — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; felony criminal damage to property (business); possession of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; hit and run — duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; and failure to stop at a railroad crossing.
•Antonio William Power, 31, Winder — felony parole violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and speeding.
•Ericka Shannon Prince, 46, Winder — criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor.
•Joseph William Roaten, 49, Forsyth — criminal trespass and driving without a valid license.
•Juan Amable Rosillo Viscaino, 41, Atlanta — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances, reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, driving without a valid license, and driver must move over for emergency vehicles.
•Micah Bailey Scarbrough, 19, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance; reckless driving; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; and driving without license on person.
•Michael William Sikes, 30, Winder — three counts of felony terroristic threats and acts.
•Aaron Thomas Snell, 29, Winder — simple assault.
•Jill Christine Taylor, 37, Bethlehem — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving, misdemeanor marijuana possession, improper lane change and driving without a license on person.
•Tiara Lynn Thomas, 33, Auburn — possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Lorenzo Antonio Trigueros, 26, Athens — two counts of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Antaun Deangelo Trowell, 42, Monroe — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Ashley Lee Ann Tullis, 26, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Scottie Lee Wilson, 36, Maysville — violation of parole.
•Scott William Witt, 25, Bethlehem — false imprisonment, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, and battery.
AUBURN
•Johnnie Casper Barrett, 80, Auburn — simple battery.
•Tommy Leon Metcalf, 47, Winder — felony probation violation.
BRASELTON
•Joshua Sean Gracia, 25, Lawrenceville — reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
•Francesco Marrapodi-Bove, 38, Snellville — manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; driving without a valid license; speeding; and no insurance.
•Audra Lee Saunders, 22, Alpharetta — manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
STATHAM
•Jakeema Walker, 21, Sparta — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Jimmy Nmi Yang, 39, Hoschton — purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
WINDER
•Vickie Lynn Davis, 57, Statham — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Jolene Nicole Gibson, 34, Winder — misdemeanor theft by deception and two counts of theft by taking.
•Nicole Lalonde Griffith, 50, Loganville — driving with a suspended or revoked license and taillight violation.
•Caitlin Marie Haggard, 29, Commerce — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor marijuana possession, possession and use of drug-related objects, and speeding.
•Eric M. Mengarelli, 22, Winder — first-degree cruelty to children – deprivation of necessary sustenance; two counts of battery; simple battery; simple assault; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); and criminal trespass – damage of $500 or less.
•Elbert Lee Napier, 53, Winder — loitering and prowling.
•David Vincent Ornelas, 23, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
•Laure Lee Romines, 61, Dacula — possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, drugs to be kept in original container, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•John Dehmie Wongen, 28, Winder — robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, felony probation violation, theft by taking, simple battery, criminal trespass, and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls.
GSP
•James Ricardo Benjarano, 23, Winder — reckless driving, laying drags and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Michael Nadeau, 61, Hoschton — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
