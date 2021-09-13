The following arrests around the county Sept. 6-12 were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•Emanuel G. Atehortua, 33, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Jean Carlos Ayala-Vazquez, 39, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Deven Charles Baker, 24, Winder — fourth-degree forgery (amount less than $1,500 or less than 10 checks), theft by taking and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Carlos Jesus Barcenas, 23, Athens — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Steven Alan Barrett, 39, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, driving with a suspended or revoked license, reckless driving, improper stopping on roadway, and expired license plate.
•Jessica Marie Best, 26, no address listed — failure to appear.
•Christopher Lee Britt, 29, Hoschton — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Jason Steve Cole, 45, Columbus — three counts of felony probation violation.
•Christopher James Cummings, 28, Monroe — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving, hit and run with (non-serious) injury or damage, failure to obey a traffic-control device, open-container violation, headlight violation and no insurance.
•Brandon Oneil Davis, 33, Athens — driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving and speeding in a construction zone.
•Britiany Yvonne Evans, 31, Athens — hold for other agency.
•Hanna Nikole Ewing, 33, Bethlehem — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Keith Anthony Fowler, 61, Atlanta — theft by taking.
•Stephen Lawrence Gerity, 64, Winder — driving without a valid license and failure to obey a stop sign.
•Jason Armand Hadley, 45, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Sydney Lynn Hall, 51, Winder — crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; possession of methamphetamine; and felony probation violation.
•Frank Fue Her, 31, Auburn — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe and operating an unauthorized vehicle with blue lights.
•Roman Lamar Hooper, 38, Statham — battery.
•Joshua Daniel Jones, 40, Winder — contempt of Superior Court.
•Brandon Kerr Lagos, 49, Loganville — two counts of felony aggravated stalking, influencing a witness and felony probation violation.
•Athena Raquel Landon, 18, Milton — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving, improper lane change and driver’s license violation.
•Thomas Paul Latrell, 30, Winder — hit and run – duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and failure to obey a traffic-control device.
•James Tanksley Millikan, 54, Knoxville — felony terroristic threats and acts, five counts of felony aggravated stalking and simple assault.
•Jaquan Terese Furman Neely, 19, Pooler — driving without a valid license and speeding in a construction zone.
•Nicolai Jerry Nielsen, 38, Winder — obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, battery, simple assault and criminal trespass – damage of $500 or less.
•Ian William Pelham, 25, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe; hit and run – duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); pedestrian under the influence; and following too closely.
•Adam Lane Posey, 36, Bethlehem — driving without a valid license and brake light violation.
•Andre Javier Samayoa, 24, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, reckless driving, driving without a valid license and following too closely.
•Jeron Monterreal Simmons, 37, Snellville — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Clayton Taylor Spence, 36, Winder — armed robbery; kidnapping; false imprisonment; two counts of aggravated assault; battery; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; and three counts of felony probation violation.
•Michael Richard Thomas, 46, Auburn — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Nancy Vang, 39, Monroe — three counts of felony probation violation.
•Danielle Reed Wade, 41, Dacula — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, three counts of DUI – endangering a child under 14 years of age, reckless driving and improper lane change.
•Devarian Rashard Williams, 29, Atlanta — felony probation violation.
•Jordy Joseph Zelaya, 22, no address listed — two counts of aggravated assault; receipt, possession of transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony); fleeing/attempting to elude police for a felony offense; hit and run – duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; misdemeanor marijuana possession; driving with a suspended or revoked license; expired license plate; removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle; taillight violation; three counts of improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; four counts of failure to obey a traffic-control device; two counts of driving on the wrong side of the road; two counts of reckless driving; five counts of failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping; speeding; illegal U-turn; and methods of turning at intersections.
AUBURN
•Benjamin Reed Hewatt, 52, Auburn — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
•Kathryn Elizabeth Logan, 30, Auburn — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Lynda Michele McCallister, 50, Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Elizabeth Lucille Paschal, 40, Auburn — possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
STATHAM
•Jonathan DeLarosa, 21, Athens — knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and no insurance.
•Sabrina Lasha Holloway, 32, Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; DUI – endangering a child under 14 years of age; misdemeanor marijuana possession; and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Mary Kathryn Ashley Love, 40, Bethlehem — felony theft by taking and misdemeanor theft by deception.
•Jeremy Phillips, 41, Winterville — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Joshua Charles Schooler, 32, Jefferson — possession of methamphetamine, felony probation violation, misdemeanor marijuana possession and removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle.
•Laura Miesha Thomas, 26, Athens — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Derrick Scott Tipton, 38, Statham — possession of methamphetamine.
WINDER
•Torey Joseph Bennett Jr., 31, Winder — false imprisonment and battery.
•Jeremy Andrew Blackwell, 29, Auburn — contempt of Superior Court.
•Chloe Leigh Casey, 18, Winder — simple battery.
•Christopher B. Chandler, 35, Athens — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Desameria Lysandra Click, 23, Statham — two counts of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Holly Charity Crotts, 44, Winder — possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor marijuana possession, possession and use of drug-related objects, public drunkenness, and drugs to be kept in original container.
•Jose B. Cruz Roque, 59, Hammond, Indiana — driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to obey a traffic-control device.
•Justin Wade Dill, 18, Winder — disorderly conduct.
•Darrell Paul Dillon, 53, Forsyth — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•David Wilson Hall, 40, Winder — receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of tools for the commission of a crime; manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Marienda Alyisa Keyros, 32, Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Mary Elizabeth Martin, 24, Conyers — disturbing the peace.
•Ian Jairo Monsalve, 20, Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Shelia Howard Newton, 62, Winder — battery.
•Joshua Martian Parker, 41, Winder — two counts of simple assault.
•Alejandro Sales-Hernandez, 18, Bethlehem — driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to stop at a railroad crossing.
•April Denise Shedd, 36, Winder — possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
•Jermaine Alfred Smith, 26, Bethlehem — driving with a suspended or revoked license, headlight violation and no insurance.
•Khadejah Nycole Smith, 27, Winder — battery.
•Kemar R. Thomas, 32, Winder — criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), and loitering and prowling.
•Sentilla Marie Treadwell, 44, Winder — criminal trespass and loitering and prowling.
•Casey Christopher Tuggle, 33, Winder — felony probation violation and possession and use of drug-related objects.
GSP
•Jose Daniel Cruz-Vasquez, 25, Norcross — purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe; possession and use of drug-related objects; speeding; and open-container violation.
•Delfino Justo-Murrieta, 40, Atlanta — driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding.
