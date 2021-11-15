The following arrests around the county were made Nov. 8-14 by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•Laurene R. Abercrombie, 42, Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Amy Ann Allen, 36, Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Matthew Ryan Atha, 32, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Todd Lanier Burton, 57, Cumming — felony probation violation.
•Kenneth Len Cain, 62, Grayson — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and failure to obey a traffic control device.
•Jimmy Rembert Cloer, 22, Lawrenceville — theft by taking.
•Brandon Lee Cox, 29, Winder — false report of a crime.
•Keith Deshaw David, 47, Monroe — hold for other agency.
•Chad Thomas Donaldson, 40, Winder — battery and simple assault.
•Sheila Louise Ellis, 29, Monroe — felony probation violation.
•Austin Blake Evans, 23, Winder — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, battery and carrying a concealed weapon.
•Garet Drew Fowler, 44, Winder — fleeing or attempting to elude police for a felony offense; possession of methamphetamine; felony parole violation; possession and use of drug-related objects; driving with a suspended or revoked license; reckless driving; speeding; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; driving on the wrong side of the road; and taillight violation.
•Lugardo Gaona Pena, 49, Watkinsville — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving and improper lane change.
•Johnnie Samuel Geeter, 67, Auburn — dump waste under 500 pounds/100 cubic feet in volume (not biomedical/hazardous/commercial).
•Damian DeWayne Gordon, 33, Winder — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area.
•Ben Tillman Haralson III, 43, Madisonville, Tennessee — interstate interference with custody.
•Michael Shane Huff, 33, Winder — driving without a valid license and no insurance.
•William Joseph Hurff Jr., 37, Lawrenceville — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Brandon Scott Keefe, 19, Bethlehem — driving under the influence – under age 21 and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Kimberly Nicole Key, 22, Winder — battery.
•Kevin Dean Lamb, 55, Statham — theft by taking and misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Adrion Keith Laster, 36, Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving, improper lane change and driving without license on person.
•Hubert Ben Martin, 63, Jefferson — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Michael Shane Massey, 42, Bethlehem — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Tarvial Shantarus Moss, 43, Athens — driving with a suspended or revoked license and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Jerry Mote, 35, Winder — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and felony probation violation.
•Tommi Jane Murdock, 46, Statham — driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Barry Leon Peters, 54, Statham — possession of methamphetamine and pedestrian under the influence.
•Leishnaly H. Rosado, 24, Auburn — driving with a suspended or revoked license and expired license plate.
•Antonio Rodriquez Shropshire, 29, Colbert — possession of methamphetamine, battery, two counts of simple battery and simple assault.
•Kelsey Arlene Shulas, 27, Dawsonville — possession of methamphetamine.
•Jonathon Hunter Stovall, 29, Hoschton — felony probation violation.
•Austin Tyler Thompson, 25, Buford — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; felony theft by shoplifting; and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Sheila Ann Twiddy, 52, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Jesus Tzintzun, 17, Dacula — driving without a valid license.
•Michael Xavier Walker, 22, Athens — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Kensie Alexis Womack, 19, Dacula — possession of a firearm of knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; driving under the influence of drugs; possession and use of drug-related objects; misdemeanor marijuana possession; and brake light violation.
•Nery Edgardo Zaldana Lopez, 23, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe and improper lane change.
STATHAM
•Fredrick F. Hunter, 50, Athens — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; false statements ad writings, concealment of facts; and criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor.
•Johnathan Charles Lassiter, 31, Winder — two counts of felony probation violation and hold for other agency.
•Jeffery Rogers, 63, Statham — hit and run – duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Briant Everett Ware, 49, Athens — misdemeanor failure to appear.
WINDER
•Sherry Pellegrini Densmore, 52, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Gralin Ernest Hart, 64, Whitesburg — hit and run – duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•James Leon Harvey II, 47, Winder — murder and aggravated battery.
•Shawn Lee Mcgill, 53, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and no insurance.
•Reagin Mackenzie O’Conner, 22, Winder — aggravated assault.
•Wendy Lynn Sargent, 29, Winder — simple battery.
•Erica Timesha Sims, 31, Winder — failure to appear.
•Daniel Raymond Swenson, 42, Winder — felony terroristic threats and acts, distributing obscene material and harassing communications.
GSP
•Jeremy Lane Coffey, 35, Lawrenceville — driving with a suspended or revoked license, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and driving without license on person.
