The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Statham and Winder police departments made the following arrests Oct. 25-31.
BCSO
•Joshua Alexander Adams, 31, Winder — knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; driving with a suspended or revoked license; and no insurance.
•Richard Lawrence Buonocore Jr., 50, Statham — contempt of Superior Court.
•Elizabeth Estelle Butler, 21, Bethlehem — striking a fixed object.
•Andre Allen Cannon, 25, Winder — three counts of first-degree cruelty to children – deprivation of necessary sustenance; three counts of battery; and two counts of simple battery.
•Bradley Stephen Chick, 50, Winder — conversion of payments for real property improvements and misdemeanor probation violation.
•Tyler Michael Clark, 26, Winder — fleeing/attempting to elude police and hit and run – duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•James Collins, 64, Auburn — manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
•Holly Charity Crotts, 44, Winder — possession of methamphetamine and two counts of violation of family-violence order.
•Isaiah Mosheh Dunston, 25, Athens — felony probation violation.
•Zackery Kyle Fisher, 28, Bethlehem — felony probation violation.
•Bobbie Ann Ford, 42, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Charles Wayne Franklin, 39, Winder — felony probation violation and failure to appear.
•Rosendo Verdugo Garcia, 39, Winder — driving without a valid license and failure to yield when entering/crossing roadway.
•Chelsey Latia Geter, 28, Atlanta — financial transaction card fraud.
•Bobbi C. Gibson, 44, Dacula — felony probation violation.
•Quentasia Isha Hancock, 24, Winder — misdemeanor marijuana possession and failure to remove vehicle in an accident from roadway.
•Makayla K. Johnson, 25, Winder — driving without a valid license and headlight violation.
•Waymon Gatlin Jones, 59, Hoschton — felony probation violation.
•Cindy Michele Jordan, 52, Winder — misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property and three counts of financial transaction card theft.
•Jessica Rose Ledbetter, 29, Winder — four counts of felony theft by taking and felony exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons and residents.
•Crystal Renee Lewis, 54, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Gabriela Lopez, 24, Winder — battery.
•Lykendra Lejai Malone, 26, Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Joseph Charles Martin, 60, Hoschton — two counts of simple assault and two counts of criminal trespass – damage of $500 or less.
•Alexis Idalberto Monroy, 26, Miami, Florida — driving with a suspended or revoked license, speeding in a construction zone and expired license plate.
•Robert Lewis Montgomery, 52, Bethlehem — felony probation violation.
•Chowan Cornell Moore, 43, College Park — misdemeanor probation violation.
•William Frederick Price, 31, Bethlehem — felony probation violation.
•Joshua Blue Pruitt, 41, Winder — three counts of felony probation violation.
•Johnny Curtis Queen, 29, Danielsville — three counts of felony probation violation.
•Cara Dawn Reagan, 42, Winder — possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and felony probation violation.
•James Austin Reed, 24, Winder — simple battery against a police officer/law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony); and simple battery.
•Charles Thomson Richardson, 40, Athens — driving without a valid license.
•Stephanie Annn Sherrill, 39, Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and hold for other agency.
•William Stacey Standridge, 44, Lula — first-degree homicide by vehicle, improper/erratic lane change and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Antonio Reza Stillwell, 41, Bethlehem — felony probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Robert Lewis Taylor, 62, Auburn — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•William Antwan Woods, 42, Lawrenceville — misdemeanor failure to appear.
STATHAM
•Kimberly Leigh Brooks, 35, Madison — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Andrew Caleb Cooper, 24, Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear, expired license plate and no insurance.
•Melynda Sue Mcinnis, 43, Statham — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe; reckless conduct; two counts of simple battery; two counts of simple assault; two misdemeanor counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; two counts of criminal trespass; three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear; speeding; improper/erratic lane change; and adult seat belt violation.
WINDER
•Enrique Aquino, 46, Winder — sexual battery.
•Isiah Stephon Hudson, 28, Winder — driving without a valid license.
•Donald Jason Jacks, 46, Winder — battery.
•Brenda Lee Lancaster, 55, no address listed — felony probation violation and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Cindy Patton, 35, Winder — disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
•Bryce Allen Robinson, 25, Winder — knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; driving with a suspended or revoked license; and no insurance.
•Albert Louis Standridge, 64, no address listed — felony probation violation.
•William D. Stone, 43, Buford — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; misdemeanor marijuana possession; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; and open-container violation.
•Shirell Elaine Thomas, 50, Winder — two counts of simple assault.
•Joshua Wayne Thomson, 23, Winder — disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Michael Farmer, 25, Monroe.
