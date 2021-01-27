The following arrests around the county were reported Jan. 22-24 by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Statham and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•Jerry Mole, 34, homeless, Auburn — driving with a suspended or revoked license and operating an unregistered vehicle.
•Richard Arnett Orr, 55, 841 Moon Bridge Rd., Winder — battery.
•Joshua Martin Ledesma, 31, 218 Brooks Ln., Winder — child molestation, aggravated child molestation and first-degree cruelty to children – deprivation of necessary sustenance.
•Lashae Des’ree Morton, 28, 243 Lombardy Dr., Athens — third-degree forgery (amount of $1,500 or more or possession of 10-plus checks).
•Rashidah Sameerah Henry, 27, 1685 Atlanta Hwy. SE 7, Statham — felony terroristic threats and acts.
•Matthew Jacob Kitchens, 24, 175 Ridgeway St., Winder — possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and littering on a highway.
•Aria Nicole Smith, 25, 316 Carter Rd. Lot 115, Auburn — possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Michael Dylan Restrepo, 23, 690 Pleasant Hill Church Rd. NE, Winder — possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine.
•Mitchell Craig Gay, 23, 3804 Lower Tanners Bridge Rd., Monroe — possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, misdemeanor marijuana possession, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Olivia Jordan Hollis, 27, 1302 Charlie Hall Rd., Hoschton — possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Ashlie Dawn King, 33, 6 Jefferson Terrace, Jefferson — three counts of felony probation violation.
•Jason Winston Williamson, 34, 5235 Braselton Hwy., Auburn — pedestrian under the influence.
•Pablo Alexander Ortiz, 25, 3065 Brando, Chula Vista, California — parole violation.
•Bryan William Huth, 28, 107 Morrison Ln., Colbert — possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Ryan Michael Derose, 34, 1141 Hwy. 124, Hoschton — felony probation violation.
•Oscar Gabriel Garcia-Segurado, 29, 2004 East Lee Rd., Taylors, South Carolina — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and following too closely.
•Bradley William Fenner, 24, 6102 Dogwood Cir., Buford — possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Joshua Daniel Cochran, 33, 133 Mears St., Winder — felony probation violation.
STATHAM
•Christopher Thomas Seagraves, 34, 1376 Providence Rd., Statham — possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Belinda Farmer, 60, 180 Dakota Dr., Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
WINDER
•Craig Steven Granville, 60, homeless, Winder — refusal to leave premises when requested.
•Wesley Clay Ruggles, 19, 1225 Lewis Roberts Rd., Jefferson — misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Shondrelco Jerod Lee, 31, 241 Wood Ave., Winder — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Stanley Nathaniel Burgess, 52, 40 Williams Ct. Apt. D, Winder — felony theft by shoplifting and three counts of felony probation violation.
•Tarvial Shantarus Moss, 42, 833 Castilla Way, Winder — two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony), felony escape, simple assault, violation of family-violence order, and giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
•Katherine Caldwell Hunter, 34, 1317 Princess Dr., Winder — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; drugs to be kept in original container; and window tint violation.
•David Gerod Davis, 44, 124 2nd St., Winder — driving without a valid license.
•Adam Christopher Vaughn, 47, 326 3rd Ave., Winder — battery.
