The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments reported the following arrests Sept. 11-13.
BCSO
•Ebony Ladawn Landers, 21, 550 Tanners Ln., Bethlehem — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) and felony probation violation.
•Roydralous Keyshun Slaton, 31, 685 Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Thomas Lamar Culberson Jr., 47, 4017 C. Rogers Rd., Gainesville — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Amy Lynn Askew, 44, 5110 Dawsonville Hwy., Gainesville — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; and view obstructed (windshield or other windows).
•Jaydon Mackenzie Crane, 18, 145 Zion Wood Rd., Loganville — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe); improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; and furnishing or purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below the legal age.
•Angelica Rose Levita-Martinez, 24, 221 Scott Cir., Winder — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute; and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Robert George Knurek, 58, 3293 New Hope, Dacula — driving under the influence of drugs and improper stopping/parking on a highway.
•Richard Timothy Casper, 53, 128 Mears St., Winder — felony probation violation and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Kaylea Amanda Bramlett, 24, 1154 Dee Kennedy Rd., Auburn — simple battery and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Phillip Shawn Jackett, 41, 855 Old Thompson Mill Rd., Winder — criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Carl David Thomas, 48, 1234 Cabin Bridge Rd., Bethlehem — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Leslie Diane Beaulieu, 39, 257 Giles Rd., Winder — battery.
•Ahkiem Nelson, 18, 31 Bullbray Rd., Stephens — driving without a valid license and headlight violation.
•Daniel Robert Beck, 33, 1231 Oak Springs Way, Statham — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) and striking a fixed object (three counts).
•Ian Christian McGhee, 42, 1914 Brookhaven Cir. NE, Brookhaven — battery, simple assault and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Jennifer Glenna Blake, 29, 348 East Midland Ave., Winder — possession of methamphetamine; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; and hold for other agency (three counts).
•Savannah Nicole Donnelly, 29, 2812 Hill Cir., Dacula — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
AUBURN
•Tanna Lynn Sanchez, 35, 515 Tanner Rd., Dacula — possession of methamphetamine.
•Kristin McGarity, 36, no address listed — possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
STATHAM
•Jeffrey Scott Wilson Jr., 37, 1355 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem — felony theft by taking; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; driving with a suspended or revoked license (two counts); and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
•Corinthia June Davis, 35, 857 Knollwood Dr., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license, no insurance and expired license plate.
•Kristopher Edmund Utt, 38, 4743 Crawford Oaks Dr., Oakwood — fleeing/attempting to elude police and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
WINDER
•Cody Ryan Wilbourn, 31, 287 East Broad St., Winder — criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Ryan Paul Moore, 33, 2525 Amberbrook Ln., Grayson — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Bradley Dewayne Church, 27, 197 James St., Winder — possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Santonio Rayez Cooper, 34, 1102 Sutherland Dr., Winder — criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Joshua Emmanuel Taylor, 18, 177 Georgia Ave. B, Winder — misdemeanor marijuana possession and driving permit violation.
•Rasaan Jaquan Griffith, 19, 225 Daley Ave., Winder — misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Jevon Deneer Mitchell, 45, 230 Armas Place, College Park — loitering and prowling.
•Mitchell Douglas Glore, 25, 102 Hoot Owl Ln., Eatonton — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; misdemeanor marijuana possession; manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with the intent to distribute a counterfeit substance; and taillight violation.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Nathan Adam Darby, 35, 75 Howard Cir., Winder.
