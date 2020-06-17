The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments reported the following recent arrests:
AUBURN
•Steven Dewayne Holcombe, 31, 1765 Hwy. 81, Loganville — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, no insurance and tail light violation.
•Patricia Kiles, 46, 316 Carter Rd. 83, Auburn — hold for other agency.
BCSO
•Jordan Shamar Davidson, 21, 1957 Peach Shoals Cir., Dacula — felony probation violation.
•Junior G. Ordonez Sandoval, 38, 339 Lockey Ridge Rd., Bethlehem — driving without a valid license and driving an unsafe/improperly-equipped vehicle.
•Jackson Davis Weaver, 23, 1402 Elliotts Ln., Auburn — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe); hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Zachary Adam Cole, 33, 84 Cypress Place, Winder — aggravated stalking.
•Jason Michael Howe, 44, 240 Harvey Lokey Rd., Bethlehem — hold for other agency.
•Miguel Angel Ortiz-Ledesma, 37, 844 Briscoe Mill Rd. 28, Bethlehem — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
•James Robert Bricker Jr., 34, 622 Rivermill Rd., Bethlehem — simple battery against a police officer/law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer (five counts), felony interference with government property (two counts) and aggravated stalking.
•Michael Allen Jones, 31, 1302 Tom Miller Rd., Bethlehem — burglary (two counts), felony theft by taking (two counts), criminal trespass, criminal damage to property – business and parole violation.
•James Oliver Johnson Jr., 34, 885 Martin Field Dr., Lawrenceville — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe).
•Shannon Paige Brannan, 29, 297 Prince Anthony Dr., Lawrenceville — hold for other agency.
•Kyle David Parkhurst, 32, 1043 Tia Dr., Bethlehem — driving under influence of alcohol (less safe) and failure to obey a traffic-control device.
•Jaylon Jaquis Pugh, 20, 3 Huntcliff Dr., Cartersville — misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•William Latrel Jones, 21, 390 Old Mill Rd. 603, Cartersville — misdemeanor marijuana possession and speeding.
•Dereck Deangelo Johnson, 54, 160 Horton St., Winder — failure to report an accident with injury, death or damage; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; and striking a fixed object.
•Marcus Tyrone Kennedy, 37, no address listed — driving without a valid license.
•Nicholas Brandon Swanner, 41, 4470 Windsor Oaks Cir., Marietta — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Lee Forzon Baker, 34, 1615 East 8th St., Panama City, Fla. — speeding and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Kelisha Ladonna Mattox, 35, 164 North Burson Ave. 7, Bogart — permitting an unlicensed person to drive.
•Damien Lee Stephens, 34, 19 Pressley Rd., Winder — battery and third-degree cruelty to children.
•Debra Elaine Gazaway, 63, 293 Pinecrest Rd., Auburn — criminal trespass.
•Calvin Montgomery Russell, 35, 535 Dianne Ct., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and open-container violation.
•Rashad Jamal Vereen, 30, 150 Pinkston Ct., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and expired license plate.
•Jeremy Andrew Blackwell, 28, 105 Lyle Rd., Auburn — felony probation violation.
•Alecia Kay Cole, 60, 2354 Old Gainesville Hwy., Talmo — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Cecil Stuart Myers, 61, 605 Summerfield Ct., Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•David Jacob Williford, 26, 612 Leigh Ct., Winder — aggravated assault and simple battery.
•Kyle Dillon, 20, 612 Bridle Creek Dr., Bethlehem — simple assault, criminal trespass, reckless conduct and purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
•Farrell Todd Collins, 41, 1307 Etheridge Dr., Auburn — fleeing/attempting to elude police; hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; misdemeanor marijuana possession; driving an unsafe/improperly-equipped vehicle; operating an unregistered vehicle; no insurance; and no helmet while riding a motorcycle.
•Nakaye Barfield, 18, 3135 Malvern Dr., Snellville — felony theft by taking – motor vehicle; fleeing/attempting to elude police; reckless driving; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; driving on the wrong side of the road (three counts); speeding (four counts); failure to obey a traffic-control device (seven counts); and tail light violation.
•Angel Felix Rodriquez, 22, 1303 Lincoln Crest Dr., Austell — identity theft fraud.
•Jonathan Walker, 52, 1112 Ravenwood Dr., Bethlehem — aggravated assault, simple battery and cruelty to children – intentionally allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery.
•Eric Javier Luna, 29, 2 Sims Rd., Statham — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and failure to obey a traffic-control device.
STATHAM
•Jazmine Avante Middlebrooks, 31, 164 Burson Ave. Unit 1, Bogart — hold for other agency.
WINDER
•Qua-Nasia Monae Glover, 26, 313 Creste Dr., Decatur — battery and disorderly conduct.
•Terry John Skidmore, 51, 151 West Wright St., Winder — battery and simple assault.
•Conner Burgess Baird, 23, 2211 Shoal Creek Rd. NW, Monroe — reckless driving.
•Burton Eugene Blair, 35, 554 Tanners Ln., Bethlehem — misdemeanor marijuana possession and failure to obey a traffic-control device.
•Johnny Clifford Nash, 64, 238 Woodlawn Ave., Winder — battery, simple battery, criminal trespass and third-degree cruelty to children.
•Kevin Wayne Fleming, 39, 417 Watson Rd., Winder — criminal trespass (two counts) and criminal damage to property – private property.
