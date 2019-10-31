Incidents reported recently to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office include:
•An Athens man was charged with battery-family violence after a report of a man hitting a woman at a red light on Christmas Avenue. The car was stopped at Highway 316 and Smith Cemetery Road. The woman, who was the driver, had a swelling left eye and a cut on it. She said the man was her boyfriend and father of her daughter. The two were arguing about money. The man said he “would never put his hands on” the woman and did not know what happened to her eye. He also was held on a warrant from Clarke County.
•A dispute between neighbors included a man “waving” a gun on Doc McLocklin Road. The man said he was “tired of people walking in his yard.”
•A woman on Englewood Road said she had “an extensive history” of text messages from her ex-boyfriend. She had had court orders against him, but they were expired. The woman was exchanging text messages with the ex-boyfriend and she was advised to stop.
•A man was charged with shoplifting after a Walmart employee said she saw him skip scanning several items. The man ran from the store, but he later was caught by deputies.
•A woman on Hidden Acres Road said on three consecutive days that cash was missing from her purse. The third day she said a “test card” also was taken. She said the card gets loaded with money when she donates plasma. The woman said a total of $285 was taken.
•A couple on Lackey Road said a neighbor’s dog came onto their property and killed chickens. The woman said it was not the first time the dog had killed chickens. The man said a total of nine chickens had been killed.
•A Winder woman was charged with shoplifting after a Walmart employee said she saw the woman with unscanned items in her cart and she had “passed the last point of sale.”
•A man on Kensington Trace said a 115-volt K-400 Drum machine with C-31 3/8-inch Integral wound cable had been taken from a pickup. He said the truck and tool belonged to his employer.
•A woman said she was going west on Highway 316 when she was hit by a vehicle that tried to pass her on the right side. She said the Pontiac tried to pass her in the grass. She said the other vehicle went across the road and into the median before backing up and continuing on the road.
•Two people, a man and a woman, were accused of stealing items from Walmart without paying for them. When confronted, the two dropped everything in their hands and ran.
•A Hull man faces multiple charges after a one-car wreck on Thurmond Road near Greeson Road. The car left the road, went down a bank, hit a culvert and flipped rear to the front. A deputy was first sent to Atlanta Hwy. and Dooley Town Road. The man was arrested on five charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Two Hephzibah men were arrested after a traffic stop on Highway 316. One was charged with driving on a suspended license and violation of headlight requirements. The other was cited for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•A Winder woman was charged with theft by shoplifting and criminal trespass after she was accused of not scanning $229 worth of merchandise at Walmart.
•A Winder woman said she got a call from a company called the Lending Club, saying someone from Statham was trying to use her personal information to get a loan of $4,800.
•A Winder man said he received a letter from Southwest Credit about a Comcast account that was past due in the amount of $618. Comcast told him the account is in Union City and was created in January or February of 2018. He said he has never been to Union City.
•A woman on Quail Court, Winder, reported someone stole her jewelry, but her son said the jewelry was found. He said some boxes in the basement were cut open and someone had broken into the house. A deputy found no sign of forced entry.
