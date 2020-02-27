Incidents reported recently to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office include:
•A dispatcher received calls about a man asking for a gas on Goldshore Way and Providence Road and later a shot was fired. A man on Providence Road said another man came to his door asking for a gas tank. He said he did not have one, but his neighbor did. The neighbor talked to the man and told him to “move on” after a few minutes. He did not, and the neighbor shot into the first man’s yard. The neighbor admitted he had been drinking beer and was drunk.
•A man on East Midland Avenue, Winder, said his son had problems about a girl with one boy. That boy and four others surrounded the son’s Ford Escape. When he tried to leave, the boy jumped on the hood, caving it in. His son drove the SUV again and the boy came off the hood.
•A man driving a moped was arrested for driving on a suspended license. He told a deputy he thought he could drive the moped under a 50-cc displacement. His license was suspended for DUI-drugs.
•A Statham man was charged with burglary and theft by taking after a deputy recovered items taken from an Amelia Way house. A man reported an Echo weedeater, a Porter Cable air compressor with a nail gun, Poulan Pro chain saw and Roadmaster bicycle were taken from his garage. A deputy found the bicycle in the next-door yard. He found the weedeater and a chainsaw in the man’s truck. The deputy and Statham man who reported the thefts found a Porter Cable air compressor with nail gun and a Diamond Compound bow, which the man said was his, in bushes at a Simeon Road address. The total taken was about $1,000.
•Deputies and Winder officers stopped a Statham man and charged him with DUI-alcohol-less safe and false imprisonment. Winder officers stopped the man at the intersection of Monroe Highway and Punkin Junction Road after reports that he was going more than 70 mph. The man said he had been at a club in Bogart when they began arguing about a man she had known from a long time ago. The man arrested “punched and broke the back window to her car” at her house after she said she would not pay for breaking his windshield.
•A Bethlehem man was charged with DUI-intoxicating substances, failure to maintain a lane and failure to obey a stop sign after an Auburn officer sad he was nearly hit “head-on” by the man driving a pickup.
•A man tried to take custody of his child without having any custody court order. The mother said she arranged for the child to stay with the babysitter overnight and the father objected to the babysitter. The man was served with a lifetime ban from her house at the woman’s request.
•A Winder woman was charged with two counts of battery-family violence, simple battery-family violence and criminal trespass-family violence after an argument and fight with her parents. The father said his daughter hit him with her fist and pulled her mother’s hair. She wanted to leave with a man who came to the parents’ house.
•An Athens man was charged with obstructing a person making an emergency phone call after an argument with his girlfriend. The woman said the two argued about their relationship. The man admitted taking the woman’s cell phone while she was calling 9-1-1.
•A Bethlehem man was charged with simple battery-family violence after fight with his wife. The two are separated, the woman said.
•A Flowery Branch man was charged with driving without a valid license and failure to maintain a lane after a traffic stop on Highway 211 NW.
•A Bethlehem man was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana after a deputy responded to a call that he had been sitting in a parked car for more than 20 minutes on Winslow Court. The deputy said he saw a zip lock back “sitting in plain view on the center console.”
•A juvenile boy from Winder was charged with stealing a Honda Accord from his mother. He was stopped on Highway 316.
•A woman passenger in a car stopped for traffic violations was held on warrants from Barrow County and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
•A Winder man was arrested for simple battery-family violence, simple assault-family violence and terroristic threats after a fight with his pregnant girlfriend. The woman was locked in the bathroom when deputies arrived. A deputy stopped the boyfriend not far from the house. The boyfriend was driving a Jeep.
•A Winder man was arrested for DUI-alcohol-less safe and failure to maintain a lane after a disturbance on Leigh Court. The man said he was upset that a friend had tried to commit suicide for the third time this week. The woman said everyone in the house had been drinking.
•Two people were arrested for racing on highways and spending in a construction zone after a deputy chased them on Rockwell Church Road and one was going more than 90 mph. The vehicles stopped on Than Skinner Road.
•A Gainesville man was charged with prowling after multiple calls over two days on Hog Mountain Road.
