The following incidents were among those the Winder Police Department recently responded to.
•An arrest warrant was issued for a Winder man after he fired gunshots from his SUV at another SUV in the drive-through of the Burger King on East May Street on Aug. 10., causing bullet holes in the vehicle and breaking glass. After witnesses were questioned, the woman who was driving the other vehicle called from another location and said she was having shortness of breath and elevated blood pressure. EMS workers responded to her and determined she was physically alright, but shaken by the incident. No other injuries were reported. Upon returning to the scene, the victim said Romeo Kinney, 40, had fired shots at the vehicle while two children were in the car with her.
•A woman at a Jefferson Highway residence reported prescription pills had been stolen from her bathroom sink.
•A man at a Duke Street residence reported that someone had slashed the tires on his vehicle and stolen $131 out of his wallet.
•A Winder man was cited for hit and run and driving too fast for conditions after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a boat and residential fence on Baskins Circle and then leaving the scene. He was identified through a social media video admitting to causing the damage and was cited after a police officer made contact with him at his residence.
•A Winder man was arrested for battery – family violence, third-degree cruelty to children and obstruction of a law enforcement officer following a domestic dispute at a Duke Street residence.
•A woman at an Addison Drive residence reported that her vehicle had been broken into and her wallet was stolen sometime between 7 p.m. Aug. 10 and 4:45 a.m. Aug. 11.
•A Winder man was arrested for public drunkenness and pedestrian under the influence after he was reported to be laying on the sidewalk near a residence on Marion Lay Street.
•A Loganville woman was arrested on drug possession charges and driving with suspended registration after a report of suspicious person in a vehicle in the parking lot of the BP gas station on East May Street. After noticing signs the woman may be under the influence of drugs, an officer searched her vehicle and found two baggies of marijuana, a grinder and pills she did not have a prescription for.
•A Gainesville man was arrested for reckless driving, improper passing, concealing the identity of a vehicle, driving with a suspended license, no insurance and failure to obey a traffic device after he was stopped for passing cars on the left near the intersection of North Broad and East Broad streets and running the red light.
•A woman reported being rear-ended by a black Chevrolet Silverado on East May Street between North Broad and North Jackson streets and the truck kept going. The woman was able to get a license plate for the truck. An attempt by the officer to contact the registered owner was unsuccessful. The woman said she did not want to press charges.
•An arrest warrant was issued for a Winder man for battery and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children after he punched a woman in the face at a Glen Avenue residence after she refused to enter into a relationship with him.
•A pizza delivery driver reported that two juveniles had snatched the pizza bag from the top of his vehicle while he was attempting to deliver it to an Addison Drive residence and ran off with it. The driver said he’d placed the pizza on top of the vehicle while he was trying to make contact with the person who ordered it.
•A Sugar Hill man was arrested for driving on a suspended license after he was stopped for having a non-functioning tag light on West May Street.
•A couple at an East Stephens Street residence that was under contract for a sale reported that someone had stolen the air-conditioning unit sometime between noon Aug. 7 and 3 p.m. Aug. 9.
•A Winder woman was arrested for simple battery — family violence following a domestic dispute at a Wood Avenue residence.
•A Lawrenceville man was arrested for public indecency and panhandling after he was seen walking in the middle of the road in the area of North Broad and West May streets with a cardboard sign that read, “spare change.” His penis was also exposed due to his shorts being too big and not wearing any underwear.
•A Statham man allegedly broke a television in a room at the Holiday Inn Express in Bethlehem during an argument with a woman. Police were unable to immediately make contact with him at the time of the report.
•Arrest warrants for affray, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct were issued for two Winder men after they got into a fight at a West New Street residence. The fight started following an argument between one of the men and his girlfriend and her juvenile son called his father upset. His father than showed up to the residence with a baseball bat and threatened to hit the man with it, and the two began fighting.
•A 17-year-old Winder teen was arrested for battery – family violence, simple battery – family violence, third-degree cruelty to children and two counts of criminal trespass – property damage following a physical altercation with his stepfather. The stepfather told police he’d tried to talk to the teen after he was disrespectful toward his mother.
