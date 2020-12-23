The following recent incidents were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•Six males, ranging from ages 17-27, were arrested for disorderly conduct and fighting at and around the area of Circle K on West May Street on Dec. 15. According to an incident report, around 9:20 p.m. police were called to the gas station, where an employee reported that a sedan came into the parking lot, slamming on the brakes, and two trucks that seemed to be following the sedan also entered the parking lot. The occupants in both vehicles were yelling each other and threatening to start a fight. An occupant in one of the trucks then through a bottle at the sedan, hitting it on the side door. After the responding officers’ arrival, the sedan pulled up and the two male occupants told him that three trucks had been following him all evening and were threatening to beat up the driver over what he believed was a dispute from a party on a previous date and they claimed to be part of a truck gang. Other officers located the trucks at Aldi and detained five males determined to be the group involved in the incident. One was a 16-year-old juvenile and was released to a parent. The other four and the two males at the gas station were all arrested after police interviews at both locations. The males arrested were: Aaron Cordell Mossler, 27, of Suwanee; Dylan Michael Thompson, 22, of Auburn; Blake Nathaniel Lee, 17, of Winder; Thomas D. Ramsey, 19, of Winder; Roy Clyde Droddy, 19, of Winder; and Michael Cole Barnes, 18, of Winder.
•A 19-year-old woman from Dacula was arrested for underage consumption of alcohol and a 22-year-old man from Jefferson was cited for an open-container violation following a report of a group of people being unruly in the parking lot of Circle K on West May Street around 11 p.m. Dec. 14. The woman was in a vehicle at one of the gas pumps and was determined to be with the group. She blew a 0.119 when tested. The man cited had an open beer on the hood of his truck.
•A woman at a Duke Street residence reported Dec. 14 that she suspected two friends of hers had stolen her prescription pills, but she was unable to provide their last names and address.
•A woman reported being threatened by another person at Walgreens a little after 5 p.m. Dec. 13 after she had a discussion with an employee about whether she had already paid for a photo order through her phone. The employee told her she was rude and the woman was advised to file a complaint with the company’s corporate offices. The woman told police that while she was sitting in her car in the store parking lot attempting to contact the corporate office, another woman exited the store, got in the vehicle next to hers, a burgundy-colored Mustang, pulled behind her vehicle and wrote her license plate number down. When the woman confronted her about it, the other woman said, “Are you the one that was rude inside Walgreens? I’m coming for you.” The suspect was described as a white female in her mid-50s, with short, wavy, sandy-brown hair, about 5-foot-7 or 5-foot-8 with medium build, wearing glasses.
•A Winder man was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Lawrenceville after he was stopped for failing to maintain his lane in the area of Sims and Miles Patrick roads around 3:20 a.m. Dec. 13.
•A Loganville man and Lawrenceville woman were both arrested for possession of methamphetamine, other drugs and drug-related objects after a report of a possible domestic dispute inside a car in the Circle K parking lot on West May Street around 9 p.m. Dec. 12.
•A woman at a Williamson Street residence reported that someone had entered her vehicle and stolen a stereo sometime between 8 p.m. Dec. 11 and 2 a.m. Dec. 12.
•A Winder man was arrested on an outstanding probation violation warrant out of Barrow County on Dec. 12 after he called police to his residence to tell them he “just wanted people to stop coming by his house trying to get him in trouble.”
•A woman at an Embassy Walk Drive residence reported that her purse had been stolen from her vehicle sometime between 10 p.m. Dec. 10 and 10 a.m. Dec. 11. The purse had her driver’s license, Social Security card, two bank cards, birth certificate and $200 in U.S. currency in it. Around the same time, a woman at another Embassy Walk residence reported someone had stolen her husband’s wallet (containing his driver’s license and debit and credit cards) and a drone device from his vehicle.
•A man at a Griffith Street residence reported that someone had taken a child’s purple puffer jacket and two boxes of Christmas lights from his vehicle sometime between 10 p.m. Dec. 10 and 7 a.m. Dec. 11.
•An Atlanta man was arrested Dec. 11 for driving without a valid license following a traffic stop in the Golden Corral parking lot on East May Street for not having a license plate. He was also cited for an open-container violation, no insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle.
•A Social Circle man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 when he was stopped in the area of West Athens and Betts streets for driving slowly to the point where he was impeding the flow of traffic.
