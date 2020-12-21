A Statham man was arrested Monday, Dec. 21, on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.
According to a Statham Police Department news release, Abrahan Godinez was arrested at his residence Monday after confessing to child pornography possession and distribution during an interview with police.
Cpl. Kara Cruz, an investigator with the department, received a tip from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit about Godinez and began an investigation and surveillance. Cruz obtained a search warrant for Godinez’s residence and it was served on Monday by the police department and the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office without any injuries or issues occurring, according to the release. All electronic devices capable of data storage, along with computers and multi-media devices, were seized from the residence for further review, officials said.
The investigation remains ongoing and no further information had been released as of Monday afternoon.
