A string of vehicle entries and item thefts during the overnight hours of Feb. 8-9 were reported in the Bellingrath Plantation and Embassy Walk neighborhoods in Winder.
According to Winder Police Department incident reports, most of the entries and thefts in Bellingrath occurred on Natchez Circle. One resident on Natchez Circle reported that someone entered his vehicle in the overnight hours between Feb. 8-9 and took a $20 bill and white Apple Air Pods. A man at another residence reported that someone entered his vehicle and stole a pistol and $1 and some change. A man at a third residence reported that someone entered his vehicle and stole a flashlight. A man at a fourth residence reported that two collectible coins had been taken from a vehicle at the residence. A man at a fifth residence on Natchez Circle who is a police officer in another county reported that a police baton, pepper spray and Glock case were taken from his vehicle. Residents at a sixth Natchez Circle address reported that their vehicle had been broken into but nothing had been taken. A woman at a seventh Natchez Circle address reported that someone had stolen $20 from her vehicle.
On Mossy Trace, a woman reported that a camouflage backpack with a gun magazine and ammunition inside had been taken from her husband’s vehicle and $5 had been taken from another vehicle. On Bellingrath Drive, a resident reported a vehicle there had been broken into but nothing had been taken.
Three unidentified Black males, believed to be in a black Nissan Sentra, were believed to be responsible for the thefts. They were spotted on surveillance footage running and walking from several residences.
The suspects were also believed to be responsible for a string of vehicle break-ins and item thefts in the Embassy Walk neighborhood the same night.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wayne Manthe at wayne.manthe@cityofwinder.com or 678-425-6849.
OTHER INCIDENTS
The following incidents were among the others that the WPD responded to between Feb. 4-10.
•A Winder man was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, criminal trespass and cruelty to children following a Feb. 10 domestic dispute involving two groups of people at a Duke Street residence. During the dispute, the man broke several items in the house and shattered a TV, pieces of which cut a juvenile female in the leg. The suspect allegedly then struck her in the face with a closed fist.
•A Winder woman and employee of Circle K on West May Street was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with theft by taking after she was caught on surveillance and admitted to stealing $421 from the cash register between Jan. 1 and Feb. 6.
•A Winder man was arrested Feb. 8 on a probation violation warrant out of Jackson County and cited for misdemeanor marijuana possession following a traffic stop on West May Street for an inoperative brake light.
•A man exiting Waffle House on West May Street around 2 a.m. Feb. 8 was punched in the head by a “tall, Black male” that he recognized from a bar earlier in the evening and knocked unconscious. While he was unconscious, the male suspect took his $2,000 watch and left in a black pickup truck. The man told initial responding officers he did not want to pursue charges, but changed his mind later in the day.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested on charges of simple battery and driver interference following a Feb. 8 domestic dispute that started in the city limits of Winder, when he hit a woman in the arm while she was driving, and continued at a Christmas Avenue, Bethlehem residence.
•A woman reported that an unknown suspect had used her identifying information to collect over $12,000 in unemployment compensation from the Georgia Department of Labor.
•A man at Holly Hill Mall reported that someone had stolen a trailer belonging to the Dixie Cruisers car club between Jan. 25 and Feb. 8. The trailer had been moved in the parking lot and numerous items had been taken.
•A Winder man was arrested for simple battery and first-degree cruelty to children following a Feb. 7 domestic dispute at an Oceanliner Trail residence. The man allegedly hit a woman with a closed fist during an argument and was not allowing juveniles in the house to make themselves a meal.
•Two men with Madison addresses were arrested for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct Feb. 7 due to them fighting at Popeye’s on East May Street. One of the men was also charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•A man at an East New Street residence reported that his vehicle had been entered between Feb. 5-7 and a radio and console, valued at $400 had been stolen.
•A Winder man with a suspended license warrant out of Newton County was arrested Feb. 6 following a traffic stop on West May Street.
•A homeless Winder man was arrested on a Barrow County probation violation warrant Feb. 6 after he was found sleeping in the breezeway of Winder Wesleyan Church on East Midland Avenue.
•An unknown suspect in a white 18-wheeler struck the railroad crossing arm on North Broad Street while it was down and left the scene a little before 5 p.m. Feb. 4. The truck hit the crossing arm with enough force to cause the arm to hit and cause damage to the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce building.
•A man reported that $8,000-$10,000 had been stolen from him through a fraudulent instructional class on using bitcoin.
•An employee at Ace Hardware on West May Street reported Feb. 4, following a review of surveillance footage, that an unidentified Black male entered the store on Jan. 17 enter the store with a black face mask and brown coveralls and steal a concrete saw. The suspect was seen on footage leaving the store in a white Audi with a temporary tag.
