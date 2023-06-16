Deputies with the Winder Police Department and the Barrow County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suicidal man at City Pond Park on Wednesday just before 3 p.m.
A security officer at Lanier Tech told WPD that faculty was shown a note written by the suspect saying he had "a black powder bomb" and was going to kill himself at City Pond Park. The note was given to his ex-girlfriend who had recently ended their relationship.
The Winder Police Department located the suspect hiding in the woods at City Pond Park with an explosive device. The suspect's brother showed up at the scene and showed officers a video of a homemade "pipe bomb" and incendiary powder with the suspect demonstrating that he could light the powder on fire.
With the assistance of the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, police successfully built rapport with the suspect. After about an hour of negotiations, the suspect peacefully surrendered. He was transported to Northeast Georgia Barrow to be evaluated by doctors in lieu of charges for terroristic threats and acts.
The suspect's vehicle was searched and no contraband was found.
The University of Georgia Police Bomb Unit later responded to the scene and assessed the explosive device. They determined it would be too dangerous to move, and decided to dispose of it where it was located. The method used to dispose of the device created a loud explosion, but no injuries were reported.
The WPD and BCSO said the public's safety was never in jeopardy once officers arrived on the scene.
