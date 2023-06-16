Deputies with the Winder Police Department and the Barrow County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suicidal man at City Pond Park on Wednesday just before 3 p.m.

A security officer at Lanier Tech told WPD that faculty was shown a note written by the suspect saying he had "a black powder bomb" and was going to kill himself at City Pond Park. The note was given to his ex-girlfriend who had recently ended their relationship.

