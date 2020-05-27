The following incidents were among those recently responded to by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office:
•A pair of related gas station burglaries were reported in Barrow County on May 19. A burglary was reported at the BP gas station on Highway 211 NW/Rockwell Church Road. More than 130 packs of cigarettes, a box and a roll of tobacco and three bottles of hand sanitizer were taken. Another burglary was reported at the Chevron gas station on Christmas Avenue in Bethlehem, where 20 cartons of cigarettes and more than $1,700 in cash was taken. The suspects, three black males, were seen on surveillance video committing the burglaries. The suspects also were confirmed to have been involved in store burglaries in Auburn, Bethlehem and Oconee County.
•A Winder woman was arrested for shoplifting three girl shirts and a toy doll from Walmart on Atlanta Highway in Winder.
•An employee at Carvana reported the business had inadvertently purchased a stolen car from another Carvana lot in Florida.
•A Winder man was prohibited from Walmart after he was seen taking a pair of shoes off a shelf and replacing the pair with the pair he had on when he entered the store.
•A deputy was called to the Chevron on Christmas Avenue in Bethlehem to quell a dispute between a Flowery Branch man and woman over his cigarette use in her car. The woman claimed he had held her at knife point the previous day in Gainesville over a burrito. The man denied the claim and said she and her boyfriend were high on bath salts that they believed were methamphetamine when they took them. The three had come to Barrow County with the other man’s juvenile brother to get a car out of an impound lot. The deputy told the three to “do fewer drugs.”
•A Lawrenceville woman was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs after she drove off Mt. Moriah Road in Auburn and struck a tree.
•A Monroe woman was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs after her car was found parked at the vacant Segars Store on Highway 82.
•A Winder man and Monroe man were told to leave a property off Barrow Industrial Parkway that they were trespassing on. One of the men was fishing in a pond while the other was standing by a fire he made to “dry off” after he jumped in the pond.
•A Winder man was arrested for battery following a domestic dispute at a Bismarck Circle, Winder, residence.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested for driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to report an accident, failure to maintain a lane and driving too fast for conditions when he flipped his vehicle over on Bethel Bower Road in Bethlehem and then got out and ran away.
•A Winder woman was arrested for possession and use of drug-related objects after she was found sitting at an abandoned business at Highway 82 and Bowman Mill Road NE in Winder. She said she was walking from a residence in Statham to the Aldi in Winder.
•An Auburn man was arrested for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop in the area of Kilcrease Road and Etheridge Drive in Auburn.
•An Auburn woman and Winder man were arrested on drug possession charges after her vehicle was seen by the deputy sitting at a gas station pump on Atlanta Highway in Auburn for a long time. The man arrived in his vehicle and the two left in her car, leaving his unattended. The deputy conducted a traffic stop after the pair pulled into a vacant lot on 2nd Avenue.
•A man reported that he had parked his 18-wheeler overnight at a business on Barrow Park Drive and said that 10 binders and chains had been stolen from the truck.
•A Winder woman was arrested for simple battery following a domestic dispute at a Meadowview Drive, Winder, residence.
•A couple reported being scammed by a person named “Ray Anthony” who they thought they were renting a house from.
•An Athens man was arrested for marijuana and cocaine possession and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony following a traffic stop on University Parkway.
•An Atlanta man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop following a traffic stop on Barrow Park Drive.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of Atlanta Highway and Russell Cemetery Road.
•A Baxley man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and having an open can of beer inside his vehicle following a traffic stop at Carl Midway Church Road and Browns Bridge Road.
•A man at a Custom Lane, Winder, residence reported that someone had stolen the tag off his car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.