The following incidents were among those the Winder Police Department recently responded to:
•A manager at Subway on North Broad Street that two people had paid for their meal with a counterfeit $100 bill and left without the employee noticing at the time that the money was fake. The suspects seen on video surveillance were described as a black, heavyset male wearing a white shirt, camouflage pants and a baseball cap, and a white female with brown hair wearing a sleeveless tan or off-white shirt.
•A woman reported online harassment where a man she was in contact with via social media threatened to share nude photographs of her on Facebook if she cut off communication with him. The man also had made numerous attempts to get money from her. There was a lack of identifying information for the suspect. He claims to have been injured while deployed overseas with the military.
•A Lincolnton woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain a lane of possession of drug-related objects after she struck a mailbox, utility pole and privacy fence at a Lighthouse Drive residence.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, an open-container violation and driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on a riding lawnmower on East New Street.
•An Athens woman was arrested for simple assault following a dispute with the father of her child at a Williams Court residence.
•A man reported that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle as he was attempting to move out of the way of an emergency vehicle at the intersection of East May Street and Monroe Highway and the other vehicle fled the scene. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a black four-door passenger car.
•A Winder man was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after he was reported to be banging on a door at a Williamson Street residence and refusing to leave.
•A hit and run was reported at a South Griffith Street business where an unknown male suspect left the roadway in his black Dodge Journey, struck a tree in the parking lot and the tree landed near another person’s vehicle, causing some damage. The driver reportedly apologized and then drove off without providing any identifying information. He was described as a heavyset black male, wearing glasses and a white shirt.
•A Winder woman was arrested for stealing a vehicle at a neighboring Windsor Drive residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.