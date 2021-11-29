The following incidents were among those Nov. 18-23 that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•A woman reported Nov. 22 that she had lost her wallet at Walmart but that she received an alert that her food stamp card was used at Quality Foods on North Broad Street to purchase $792 worth of items. Store camera footage showed two white male suspects a little after 2 p.m. that day making the purchases and filling four shopping carts with food. They loaded the groceries into a white four-door Dodge passenger car with several stickers, including a “rebel flag” sticker. The license plate was not visible in the camera footage.
•A Winder man was arrested Nov. 23 for driving while unlicensed following a traffic stop at North Broad Street and West Midland Avenue due to him driving with no headlights, and another Winder man who was called to the scene to pick up a juvenile in the car was arrested on an active probation violation.
•A Winder man was arrested Nov. 23 for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop off West Midland Avenue.
•A woman reported that her storage unit at Cubesmart on Atlanta Highway had been broken into and multiple items had been stolen, including 10 fishing pools, two coolers, vests, bait lures, a tackle box, an SMT box, several reels, a vacuum stick, fishing hooks, fishing weights, cricket cages, chains, fishing measurement tools, knives, compasses and a belly bag.
•A woman reported that her sister-in-law had been fraudulently using her identity and that she had been recently admitted to a hospital under her name.
•A Bethlehem woman was arrested Nov. 23 for criminal trespass following a dispute at an Exchange Circle residence where she accused an ex-boyfriend of cheating and poured maple syrup over him and on his vehicle during an argument between the two.
•A Covington man was arrested Nov. 22 on multiple drug- and weapon-related charges Nov. 22 after he was found asleep in a car outside a Village Court residence. The man was initially detained on active warrants out of Newton County, but a firearm and ammunition were found in his vehicle, and cocaine and another controlled substance were found in his sock while he was being processed at the Barrow County Detention Center.
•A Sugar Hill man was arrested Nov. 22 for driving with a suspended license after he was involved in a traffic accident on West May Street.
•A Newington woman was arrested Nov. 21 for driving with a suspended license and on a failure-to-appear charge out of Winder after she was stopped on Williamson Street and East Midland Avenue for driving without headlights.
•A Lawrenceville woman was arrested Nov. 20 for battery, public drunkenness, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property following a dispute at a Buena Vista Street residence, where she hit her boyfriend in the head during an argument.
•A South Carolina woman was arrested Nov. 19 for driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe after she was stopped during a road safety check near the intersection of East Broad Street and Lays Drive. Police smelled the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle, and the woman admitted to consuming two glasses of wine earlier that evening, according to the incident report.
•A 17-year-old male from Winder was arrested Nov. 19 for misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession of drug-related objects after he was stopped during a road safety check near the intersection of East Broad Street and Lays Drive. Police smelled marijuana during the stop and located a baggie with it inside the vehicle. The teen was also cited for violating a driver’s permit and the Hands-Free Georgia Act.
•A Gainesville man was arrested Nov. 19 for driving under the influence of alcohol after he was stopped on West May Street. A be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert had been issued for the man, and the vehicle was observed failing to maintain its lane and stopping at a stop sign well before the stop bar. An open alcohol container with alcohol in it was also located in the man’s back passenger seat.
•A Winder woman was arrested Nov. 19 for theft by receiving stolen property and theft by shoplifting after she was identified as having shoplifted a tool set from Hill’s Ace Hardware on West Athens Street and was pulled over nearby in a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Barrow County. The woman said her boyfriend had given her the vehicle as an early Christmas present. The bill of sale located in the vehicle was from a man whom police learned was deceased.
•Police responded just before 5 a.m. Nov. 19 to the Shell gas station on East Midland Avenue, which had reportedly been burglarized. The door to the store had been broken with a large piece of concrete and various merchandise was strewn about the floor.
•A woman with an Athens address was arrested Nov. 19 for simple assault following a domestic dispute at a Sutherland Drive residence, where she had gotten into an argument with her roommate, with whom she was in a relationship with, thrown multiple objects at him and held a knife while approaching him.
•A woman reported that $6,000 in cash was stolen from her lock box in her closet at her South Broad Street residence and that she suspected her daughter of taking the money.
•A Powder Springs woman was arrested Nov. 18 for loitering and prowling after she was reported to be wandering the parking lot of AMC Theater on Exchange Boulevard barefooted and approaching multiple people. The woman was described in the report to be disoriented.
