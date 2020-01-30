Incidents reported recently to the Auburn Police Department include:
•A man on Clover Drive said a pickup truck has been parked, at least five times, in the cul-de-sac in front of the house between 3 and 3:30 p.m. He said the driver is there for 10 to 15 minutes and looks at their house. He said the house residents also have seen the man go through the mailbox on two separate occasions but nothing appeared to have been added or removed.
•An Auburn man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after he was found in the parking lot of a local business and was planning to buy more alcohol.
•A Statham woman was arrested for DUI-alcohol-less safe and failure to maintain a lane after a traffic stop. During the stop, the woman made suicidal statements and checked herself into the Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow, where she was taken for a blood test. An officer said the woman stopped in the middle of the intersection at Sixth Street and Sixth Avenue before turning onto Sixth Avenue.
