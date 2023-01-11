Two calls reporting a suspicious person in the area of Roxey Maxey Road in Winder was received by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office just before midnight on New Year’s Eve.
The callers told dispatch a Hispanic female was crawling under cars, soaking wet and only wearing one shoe. Upon arrival, dispatch advised the woman had left the first location and went across the street.
The second caller across the street told police the woman was sitting in front of her door.
As the officer was preparing to get back in his car after unsuccessfully locating the woman, he reported hearing a “bloodcurdling” scream from somewhere nearby.
Officers located the woman in the front of the second caller’s residence. Police reported the woman couldn’t stand still, smelled of alcohol and “kept moving her mouth in weird ways.”
The woman told officers she only had two to three alcoholic drinks that night and wasn’t under the influence of any other drugs.
Due to providing officers with a false name and date of birth twice, she was placed under arrest. The woman resisted arrest and began screaming “incoherently” and was banging her head on things. While in the patrol car, she managed to roll out of her seatbelt, wouldn’t sit still, was talking to herself and looking for door handles so she could jump out, according to police.
While being searched at the jail, a shot of vodka was found on her person and a cut straw was found in one of her pockets.
She was charged with giving a false name to law enforcement officers; loitering and prowling; obstruction, minor in possession of alcohol, pedestrian under the influence (PUI) and public drunkenness.
The following are other incidents recently reported to the BCSO:
• Dispute Dec. 30 at 723 Ridgeland Rd., Bethlehem, where a verbal argument was reported at a residence.
• Criminal trespass-interference with property Jan. 1 at 223 Cattail Lane, Winder, where a man and woman installed new locks on a residence to prevent another resident access.
• Arrest warrant; probation violation; giving false name Jan. 1 at 223 Cattail Lane, Winder, where a burglary was reported by a man with an active warrant.
• Driving without a valid license Jan. 1 at Roxey Ln. and Roxey Maxey Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance Dec. 30 at 916 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where vehicle was observed behind a store after it closed.
• Possession of methamphetamine; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; expire license plate Dec. 28 at Mt. Moriah Rd./Chronic Town Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving while license suspended; no insurance Dec. 29 at 93 E May St., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Disorderly conduct Jan. 1 at 707 Fletcher Dr., Winder, where a family argument occurred.
• DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; improper lane change; consumption/open container of acholic beverage in passenger area Dec. 29 at 839 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted
• Criminal damage to property; disorderly conduct; reckless conduct Jan. 3 at 1540 Farmington Way, Winder, where a man was walking up and down the street shooting a shotgun at the lights.
• Theft by shoplifting Jan. 2 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a woman attempted to steal merchandise and food items.
• Battery Dec. 31 at 5 Joseph St., Winder, Bethlehem, where an intoxicated man choked and punched a woman in the chest.
• Theft by taking Dec. 29 at 1164 Peppers Rd., where a woman reported her car stolen.
• Theft by shoplifting Dec. 19 at 649 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Bethlehem, where a man reportedly ran from a loss prevention officer, out of the store and into the woods while shoplifting.
• Driving with license suspended; operating unregistered vehicle Jan. 3 at Pickle Simon Rd./Blueberry Ln., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Possession of methamphetamine; hold for other agency Dec. 29 at 552 Mt. Moriah Rd., Auburn, where a welfare check was conducted.
• DUI-alcohol; DUI-endangering child under 14 years of age; reckless driving; speeding; improper lane change; expired license place Jan. 1 at University Pkwy. /Jackson Trail, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving while license suspended; speeding Dec. 29 at University Pkwy. /Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving while license suspended Dec. 31 at University Pkwy. / Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving while license suspended Dec. 31 at University Pkwy.,/Kilcrease Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Aggravated assault; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; battery-Family Violence; false imprisonment Jan. 3 at 227 Falling Leaf Lane, Winder, where a man strangled his wife as she attempted to leave his residence and attempted to pull her out of her vehicle.
• Driving while license suspended; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration; no insurance Jan. 1 at University Pkwy./Kilcrease Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-drugs; reckless driving; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; improper lane change Jan. 1 at University Pkwy./Barber Creek Rd., Statham, where a traffic top was conducted.
• Battery-Family Violence; criminal trespass (Family Violence)-damage of $500 or less Dec. 29 at 928 Elijah Way, Bethlehem, where a woman hit her fiancé over the head with a chair during an argument.
• DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; improper lane change Jan. 4 at Cliff Day Rd./ E Midland Ave., Winder, where a tractor-trailer had driven off the road.
• Theft by deception Dec. 26 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a man was purchasing items and returning to the store, grabbing two more of the same items and using the receipt from the purchase to return them and receive a cash refund.
• DUI-alcohol; improper lane change; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage Dec. 29 at Loganville Hwy./Ridgeland Rd., Bethlehem, where a vehicle accident occurred.
• DUI-alcohol; failure to obey stop sign; safety belt violation (ages 6 to 17); no insurance Dec. 29 at County Line-Auburn Rd./Dee Kennedy Rd., Auburn, Winder, where a vehicle accident with injuries occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.