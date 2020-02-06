Incidents reported recently to the Winder Police Department include:
•A man on Embassy Walk in Winder said computer equipment and software and jewelry, worth more than $50,000 total, were taken from his house between 2 and 5 p.m. Jan. 25. An engagement ring, worth $8,000; a watch, worth about $2,500 and a Mac Book Pro Computer, worth about $2,100 were among the items stolen. Entry was made through a bedroom window. The window was open “a few inches” and the screen was on the ground behind the house.
•A man was held on a warrant for child neglect after he went to the Department of Human Services and Child Support Services.
•An Ellenwood man was charged with four acts of terroristic threats after an officer saw “multiple messages” from him to a woman about beating and killing her. The two are ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend. She is pregnant with his baby.
•A woman said $500 and about 80 Percocet pills were stolen from her Toyota Camry. She said she realized she did not have her keys after she was dropped off at a house to socialize with others. She said she later went to her car and found the items missing.
•A Winder woman said about 20 to 25 Hydocodone pills were stolen from her. She said she found pills that “had the markings scraped off of them.”
•A man was found on Glen Avenue with a “deep” cut on his left cheek of an inch and a half to two inches. He said his girlfriend cut him with a straight razor during an argument near the intersection of Osborne Street and Capitol Avenue. Officers found a cell phone with blood on it and blood on the sidewalk in front of the apartment where the man and woman lived together.
•A Winder man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe, reckless driving and laying drags after a traffic stop on South Broad Street. The man told an officer he had one Corona to drink and later said he had three of the beers.
•A Winder woman was charged with speeding after a traffic stop in Bethlehem. A fake South Carolina driver’s license was confiscated from a male passenger.
•An officer used a dose of Narcan on a man who was “breathing but not alert” on Griffith Street. A woman at the house said the man was asleep when she got home about 9 p.m. She said she tried unsuccessfully to wake him about 9:15 p.m. Two prescription bottles and a bottle of alcohol were in the room.
•A homeless man was charged with giving a false name to a law enforcement officer, urban camping and open container violation after he was found sleeping at the gazebo at the corner of North Broad and East Candler streets. An officer said he had “several arrests under different names and birth dates.” The arrests were from all over the state of Georgia.
•A Winder man was charged with possession of drug-related objects and possession of fraudulent identification cards. Officers found seven North and South Carolina driver’s licenses in the car with different names on them. Officers also found two water bongs, a Wild Hemp cigarette pack with nine “hempettes” in the center console, two eyelash presses, commonly used as road clips and a gas mask in the car.
•A security guard at Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow said a man came to the hospital with a cut on his forehead above his right eye. The man said he heard a “commotion” outside his house on Sanders Street, where he said he had just moved. When he went outside to check, he said he “got hit in the head.” His wife took him to the hospital.
•A man who was a passenger in a car stopped for a traffic violation was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and an open container violation. The driver was cited for an illegal window tint. Officers found four baggies in a Tupperware jar inside the man’s pocket. He admitted the drugs were his and he had bought them individually packaged.
•A Winder woman said she noticed $1,038 in charges in October on her Amazon credit card. She said the charges were for four phones that she did not order or receive. The charges were taken off and she got a new card. She said the charges were back on her account in early January and Amazon said a tracking number showed the phones were delivered “in Winder” Nov. 1. She said she provided November and January statements for Amazon credit, a letter detailing the events and shipping manifest from the postal service.
•A Loganville man was charged with driving on a suspended license, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects after a traffic stop. The man told an officer where marijuana was in the car after the officer smelled it. The officer also found a grinder and two smoking pipes.
•A Winder woman said her debit card had been taken and $243 taken from the account.
•A man was charged with battery after a second man had a cut over his left eye, which was swollen shut.
•A woman was held on an outstanding warrant when she was found in a house where officers went to find another man suspected of battery.
•An Illinois man was arrested for DUI-alcohol-less safe, failure to maintain lane and too fast for conditions after an accident near the intersection of South Center and West May streets.
•A Winder man was charged with driving on a suspended license and driving in a central turn lane after an officer saw a traffic violation near Bush Avenue and West May Street. The officer said he saw the Buick LeSabre go more than 300 feet “at a high rate of speed” in the center turn lane.
•A Lawrenceville woman was charged with DUI-alcohol-less safe, hit-and-run and failure to maintain a lane after officers saw her hit another vehicle and leave the scene. She stopped her SUV “nearly half a mile down the road” from where the accident happened.
•A Gainesville man was arrested for driving without a license and public drunkenness after an officer saw his car parked “halfway” on Maynard Street and the National Guard Armory parking lot. He was asleep in the car. The keys to the car were in his lap.
•A Winder man was charged with five violations after a traffic stop on West May Street. He was arrested for DUI, speeding, littering (two counts) and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer. He was checked at going 70 mph in a 45-mph zone.
•A Winder man was arrested for simple battery-family violence after a domestic dispute on Charles Court. A man and woman were “yelling and arguing” when officers arrived. Both said it was only arguing. Juveniles said the man hit the woman with his open hand.
•A Winder man was arrested on drug violations and he admitted marijuana and mushrooms found in a vehicle belonged to him. He was charged when a Ford Taurus with the engine running was found in the area of Nonesuch way at Dianne Drive. The man was charged with possession of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Officers found four bags of marijuana, several bags with marijuana residue, marijuana rolled in brown paper, two digital scales, a marijuana grinder and a “Mason” jar with dried mushrooms. Four other people, including two juvenile boys, were in the car.
•A Winder woman was charged with driving without a license and inoperative brake light after a traffic stop near Holly Hill Mall. Five other people also were in the vehicle.
•A Winder man was arrested for simple battery-family violence and criminal trespass-family violence after a domestic argument with his son and the son’s mother. The two men were arguing in a Lily Drive apartment when an officer arrived. The father threw a shoe at a flat screen TV and damaged it.
•A couple said their son applied for a credit card using his father’s information. Charges of $16,200 were made on the card.
•An officer found a BMW, partially in the road, that had been reported stolen in Hall County.
•A woman on Duke Circle, Winder, said a relative took some items from the house when she moved out. The items were worth more than $600.
•A Cartersville man said a DeWalt hammer drill set, with two batteries and a charger, were taken from his company truck at a construction site on Fire Tower Road.
•A man was held on a Barrow County warrant after he was seen walking on North Broad Street.
•A Winder man was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and five counts of possession of drug-related objects after a traffic stop on West Athens Street and a search of his vehicle.
•A Winder man was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana after a call that charged multiple people were using and “potentially distributing illicit drugs.” The man was stopped as he was about to enter a house. He admitted he had a bag of marijuana in his wallet.
