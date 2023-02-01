The following individuals were recently arrested by the Auburn Police Department:
• Cameron Alexander Gregory, 24, Discovery Drive, Auburn, no valid driver’s license; previously surrendered and no valid insurance. Gregory was arrested during a traffic stop.
• Larry Lee Redding, 41, Carter Road, Lot #96, Auburn, warrant arrest. Redding was arrested at a Carter Road residence during a warrant attempt.
The following recent incidents were among those that the APD responded to:
• Theft of lost or mislaid property on Auburn Gate Lane, where a man reported the theft of an Amazon package, valued at $274, from his residence.
• Theft by taking more than $500 at Auburn Express, Atlanta Highway, where a woman reported she had been in a verbal altercation with her husband inside the business and he took her company cell phone, valued between $500 and $1,000, and walked out with it.
