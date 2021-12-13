The following incidents were among those December 2-8 that the Winder Police Department responded to:
•On Dec. 2 a Winder man reported someone stole the catalytic converters off two church vans parked at the Wesleyan Church on East Midland Ave.
•A Winder man was arrested on Dec. 8 and charged with simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) after his wife called officers to their home on Evergreen Ln. due to a domestic dispute. The woman said the two were involved in an argument and her husband became enraged, grabbed a wooden baseball bat and began smashing the living room television, knocking if off the TV stand onto the floor. She said his actions made her feel “a little bit” scared for her safety.
•Another Winder man was arrested on Dec. 7 for simple assault – FVA and cruelty to animals following a domestic dispute at an East Broad St. residence. The female caller stated her boyfriend was intoxicated and was trying to fight the adult and juvenile children residing in the residence. The complainants advised the incident began after the man became intoxicated and kicked the family cat.
•On Dec. 7 and officer responding to a suspicious vehicle on Fayette Dr. located an abandoned Chevrolet Tahoe parked partially in the roadway. A check of the vehicle revealed the owner was a man in Cumming and the license plate affixed to the vehicle revealed that the license plate was for a Mazda CX-7 belonging to a woman in Dahlonega. The vehicle was towed due to it creating a potential safety hazard.
•A Winder man was arrested Dec. 7 for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs when officers were called out to Zaxby’s on East May St. for a welfare check on a man exhibiting signs of impairment.
•On Dec. 7 a Lawrenceville woman was picked up at the Gwinnett County Jail in Lawrenceville on a valid warrant.
•On Dec. 7 an officer responded to the Barrow County Courthouse on Barrow Park Dr. where an employee reported she believed her vehicle had been struck by another vehicle while it was parked in the employee parking lot.
•A Winder man was charged with criminal trespass on Dec. 7 after he attempted to sell drugs to a female at the Waffle House on West May St. It was determined the man had an active trespass warning through September 5, 2027 from the Waffle House.
•On Dec. 6 a domestic dispute was reported in the parking lot at Burger King on East May St. A witness stated she observed a man hitting a woman in the face while they were inside the vehicle. The man denied hitting the woman and the woman stated he never hit her.
•A Bethlehem woman reported on Dec. 6 that someone hit her vehicle that was parked in the parking lot of the apartment son Exchange Cir., Bethlehem.
•A Lighthouse Dr., Winder, woman reported identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person on Dec. 6. The complainant stated her sister-in-law, who lives in Gillsville, had used her name and date of birth in the past and used them again in November at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
•A homeless woman was charged with criminal trespass on Dec. 6 when she returned to Dollar Tree, North Broad St. The woman had been criminally trespassed through May 8, 2022 from the property.
•On Dec. 6 a Wade Run, Winder, man reported his Century Arms pistol missing from inside his vehicle.
•Two men were arrested on battery – FVA charges following a domestic incident at a Nancy St. residence on Dec. 6. The two men and two females were involved in a dispute over repairs to a truck.
•A Buford woman reported, on Dec. 5, someone hit her vehicle while it was parked in the Beall’s Outlet parking lot on Monroe Hwy.
•On Dec. 5 an officer responded to a criminal damage to property report at Quality Foods, North Broad St., where a Dacula woman reported someone had damaged her vehicle while it was parked in the parking lot.
•On Dec. 5 a traffic stop, for a stolen tag on a vehicle, at Sonic on Center St. resulted in the arrest of a North Carolina woman and a California man. The woman was charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, no insurance on a vehicle, possession of marijuana, concealing the identity of a vehicle and theft by receiving stolen property. The man faces charges of possession of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana.
•A Winder woman was charge with no insurance on her vehicle on Dec. 5 when a traffic stop was conducted on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
•On Dec. 5 a woman called officers to a Windsor Dr. residence, where she reported a domestic dispute with her boyfriend who was “unhappy” she had returned home so late.
•A Winder woman was arrested Dec. 5 on an outstanding warrant when an officer checked on a vehicle with two occupants inside parked at Circle K on West May St.
•on Dec. 5 a Dawsonville man was picked up at the Lumpkin County Detention Center in Dahlonega on a valid warrant.
•A Winder man faces several charges following a domestic dispute at a North Fifth Ave. residence on Dec. 5. The man, who was reportedly yelling and screaming about someone stealing his pistol, had reportedly pointed some type of gun at the other individuals in the residence at the time. The man was charged with false imprisonment – FVA, aggravated assault – FVA, reckless conduct and simple battery – FVA.
•On Dec. 4 a man on South Williams St. reported a domestic dispute, possibly involving a firearm, with his sister over who was going to babysit their great-nieces.
•An Athens woman was charged with no insurance on a vehicle during a traffic stop on East May St. on Dec. 4.
•On Dec. 4 a woman on Exchange Cir., Bethlehem, reported she and her boyfriend had an argument about him not helping around the house and helping prepare for their child’s birthday party. The complainant said her boyfriend left the residence and she realized her phone was missing from the house and he suspected he took it for revenge. Later the man returned to the home and gave the phone back to the complainant.
•On Dec. 4 a Winder woman reported she lost her wallet at the Dollar General on West Athens St.
•A Winder man, on Dec. 3, reported a hit and run on North Broad St., where the driver of a tractor-trailer turning left onto East Broad St., did not have the clearance for it, and collided with his truck. The complainant said the driver of the tractor-trailer honked his air horn and when the complainant backed his truck up the other driver left the scene.
•On Dec. 3 a Hoschton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant when an officer check on a vehicle parked at City Pond Park on City Pond Rd.
•A Winder woman on Shenandoah Cir. reported on Dec. 2 she and her husband had been scammed out of $2,450 when they rented the home and then the actual landlord showed up at the residence and advised they had to move out.
•A Winder man on Castilla Trl. reported on Dec. 2 his 2021 Ford Ranger truck had been damaged on the passenger side.
•On Dec. 2 a Clearwater, Fla. Woman called the police department to report that the tracking on her phone that had been stolen was showing the phone at a Lakeshore Dr. residence. The two women at the residence had the phone and stated they obtained the phone from another female after seeing it posted on Facebook as having been found on the beach in Florida.
•On Dec. 2 a WPD officer advised as he was traveling on Gravel Springs Rd., Buford, to his home he struck the rear of another vehicle.
