The following recent incidents were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•Three men, two from Winder and one from Suwanee, were arrested for disorderly conduct following an incident at Circle K on West May Street a little before 8 p.m. Jan. 26. One of the men was apprehended off scene at his Martin Luther King Jr. Drive residence, and the other two were walking on West May Street. The man from the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive residence reportedly hit another one of the males in the face during an argument over his frustrations with the other for “not having a job” while he was staying with him and his wife. The third man, who walked up with another group to the store was charged with disorderly conduct for “raising a beer bottle up” like he was going to hit the man who struck his friend in the face.
•A man reported that his car was backed into on Jan. 27 while he was sitting inside of it in the parking lot of Hill’s Ace Hardware on West Athens Street and that the other vehicle left the scene without stopping.
•A Commerce man was arrested an active warrant out of Barrow County and a Winder woman was arrested for an active warrant out of Barrow County and giving a false name to law enforcement on Jan. 25 when the car the man was driving was stopped on Wood Avenue for not having a legal license plate.
•A Lawrenceville man was arrested for disturbing the peace and obstruction of law enforcement on Jan. 25 following an incident at Ingles on North Broad Street during which he was screaming loudly at and berating an employee in a dispute over change. The man repeatedly refused orders by officers to place his hands behind his back and “planted” his feet in the parking lot pavement in attempt to avoid being placed inside a police vehicle.
•An employee with the Barrow County roads and bridges department reported that a work truck and several brand-new sets of tools were stolen from the department office on West Candler Street between Jan. 23 and Jan. 25. The vehicle was valued at $1,600 and the tools at $1,100. There were no signs of forced entry to the building, according to the report. The vehicle was later found around 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at Hillcrest Drive and Highway 53.
•Workers at a medical office on Savannah Street reported that someone had stolen several computers from the location sometime between Jan. 17-24 and had entered the restroom of the office, leaving behind a shaving razor with a sock over it, a loose bowel movement in the toilet and a two-liter bottle of orange soda on top of the toilet tank.
•A woman at a Humphry Drive residence reported that someone had entered her vehicle and taken her purse sometime overnight between Jan. 23-24. The purse included a driver’s license, Social Security card, and several debit and credit cards.
•A man at a Massey Lane residence he was visiting reported that two male suspects had entered his vehicle around 1:20 a.m. Jan. 24 but that nothing appeared to be missing. A woman at the residence described the suspects as two Black men wearing sweatpants and hooded sweatshirts.
•A woman at a Dogwood Lane residence reported Jan. 23 that someone had stolen her car tag from her vehicle.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving without a valid license Jan. 23 after he was stopped on Kimball Street for driving with an inoperable brake light.
•A Winder man was arrested for battery following a domestic dispute at a 3rd Avenue residence Jan. 23. A woman at the residence had red marks on her neck following the incident.
•A Winder woman was arrested for possession of marijuana, other drug-related charges and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime Jan. 23 after she was stopped on Monroe Highway due to a window-tint violation.
•A Winder man was arrested on an active warrant out of Barrow County on Jan. 23 after he was reported as a suspicious person because he was knocking repeatedly on another person’s door and asking to be let in. The complainant, at a James Albert Johnson Avenue residence, said they did not know the man.
•A Jefferson man was arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession Jan. 22 after he was stopped for driving without a headlight on Horton Street at West May Street.
•A Winder man was arrested on several charges Jan. 22 following a domestic dispute at a Castilla Way residence. He was charged with simple assault, violation of a family-violence order and giving a false name to law enforcement, and he then faced additional charges of felony escape and two counts of obstructing law enforcement officers when he tried to flee the residence. The man was tased but still attempted to escape.
•An Athens man was arrested Jan. 21 for criminal trespass at McDonald’s on North Broad Street after returning to the location when he was told earlier in the day by a police officer to leave and not come back.
•A Winder man was arrested Jan. 21 on a failure-to-appear warrant out of Athens-Clarke County after he was found sleeping in a community laundry room on Second Street.
