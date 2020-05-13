The following incidents were among those the Winder Police Department recently responded to:
•Three men were arrested on multiple weapons- and drug-related charges following a report of suspicious activity at Circle K on West May Street on May 1. An employee of the store reported that a vehicle and three men had been sitting at a gas pump for nearly an hour and then moved toward the front door. When questioned by a police officer, they said there were waiting on a friend to send them money on an app so they could purchase gas, but the officer saw a “large wad of cash” in the center console. The driver had an outstanding warrant out of Gwinnett County, the front passenger was wanted in Gilmer County and had a gun and knife on him when he was patted down, and the back passenger had a warrant out of Walton County. Methamphetamine, a scale and approximately $980 in cash was found in the car during a search.
•A Winder woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) after she struck and damaged a mailbox on Fayette Drive.
•A Winder woman was arrested for public drunkenness and multiple obstruction of law enforcement charges after she was seen walking in the roadway in the area of Buena Vista Street and Sims Road. The woman became combative when authorities attempted to take her into the Barrow County Detention Center. She was released to the security staff at Northeast Georgia Medical Center with a suspected substance abuse-related health issue.
•An employee at a pawn shop on South Broad Street reported that a smart watch had been stolen from the counter and that he had the video of the suspect, identified as a Social Circle woman.
•An employee at Waffle House on Exchange Boulevard reported that a man purchased a meal and left without paying for it.
•A woman at a Lumpkin Street residence reported that someone had stolen her gardening tools, totaling approximately $365, from a shed on the property.
•A warrant was issued for a Winder man for violating a criminal trespass order at a laundromat on West May Street.
•A Covington man was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Walton County following a traffic accident on North Broad Street at Alexander Street.
•A Winder man was arrested following a domestic dispute with his girlfriend. Police had been called to the residence for previous for other disputes between the two.
•A Winder woman was arrested for pepper-spraying her daughter in the face during an argument over rent at their residence.
•A woman was cited for animal cruelty for tethering her dog to her vehicle while she shopped in Aldi on West May Street.
•A Winder man was arrested for criminal trespass-damage to property and obstruction of law enforcement following a dispute at a South Broad Street residence. The man had broken a china cabinet during the dispute, injuring his arm, and was firing his gun in the backyard.
•A Lawrenceville woman was arrested on multiple drug possession charges and theft by shoplifting after her purse was searched during a shoplifting incident at a store on Jefferson Highway.
•Two Winder women, sisters, were arrested for disorderly conduct during a physical dispute at a Mary Alice Drive residence.
•A Winder woman was arrested for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct following a dispute with her son at a Wood Avenue residence.
•A Lawrenceville woman was arrested for hit and run, driving under the influence of drugs and multiple drug possession charges after hitting a telephone pole in the area of West May and Center streets, snapping it in half. A man who was in the car with her was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. The car was found behind the Jameson Inn on Stafford Street. The woman appeared to be unaware she had hit the telephone pole and said she thought she might have hit a pot hole. She blamed the front-end damage to the vehicle on her ex-boyfriend “messing with” the car on a previous date.
•A Winder woman was charged with public indecency and public drunkenness after taking off her shirt in the parking lot of Longhorn Steakhouse in Bethlehem and walking to a nearby hotel with her breasts exposed.
•A Winder woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and simple assault during a domestic dispute at a Mary Alice Drive residence.
•A Winder man was arresting for loitering and prowling around the baseball field area at the Winder Lions Club and giving a false name when questioned by an officer.
•A Winder man was cited for marijuana possession, possession and use of drug-related objects and failure to yield following a traffic accident on North Broad Street at Buena Vista Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.