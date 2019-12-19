Incidents reported recently to the Auburn Police Department include:
•A man and two women were arrested on drug charges after a report of domestic abuse. The women were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects after the drug and a pipe were found in a bathroom. The man was arrested for possession of opium drugs, mainly prescriptions. The man said his girlfriend and he were arguing about “pain pills.” The girlfriend said the argument was about her leaving the house with the other woman.
•An Auburn woman was held on an outstanding Suwanee warrant after she was stopped walking with a man down Harmony Grove Church Road at 2 a.m. Dec. 2.
•An Auburn man was cited for a junked auto after “many warnings” about cars were issued. He said a car in the backyard was not his and had been there for about two years.
•An Auburn woman said her back glass shattered when she closed her driver's side door.
•An Auburn woman said her ex-husband had tried to contact her through phone, social media and email. She said she divorced the man 10 years ago and the last she heard of him he was in jail.
