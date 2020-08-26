The following incidents were among those the Auburn Police Department recently responded to:
•A Buford man and two Auburn men were arrested on drug-related and other charges following a traffic stop near Appalachee Church and Browns Bridge roads on Aug. 17. The driver, John Lewis, 28, of Buford, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug-related objects; Shelby Lynn Lackey of Auburn was charged with possession of methamphetamine; and John William Cronic of Auburn was arrested on an outstanding warrant for patrol violation.
•A Florida man was arrested Aug. 18 at a Wyngate Road residence for criminal trespassing and loitering and prowling man. The man, 24-year-old Toby Orlando Rio of Live Oak, was visiting a friend at the residence and the friend said he had been there two days, was “causing problems” and refused to leave. A neighbor showed police surveillance footage showing the man at around his residence without permission.
•An Auburn man, 46-year-old Marc Lawrence Elliott, was arrested for driving on a suspended license and a warrant for shoplifting out of Gwinnett County on Aug. 23 following a traffic stop on Hill’s Shop Road due to a suspected “rolling” domestic dispute. An officer went in pursuit of Elliott’s vehicle when it passed by McDonald’s on Atlanta Highway and he heard a woman screaming from the car. The woman said she had been screaming because she thought she was having an asthma attack. She was evaluated by medical workers at the scene and released.
