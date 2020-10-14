The following recent incidents were among those the Winder Police Department responded to.
•A woman at a North Avenue residence reported that someone had unlawfully entered her vehicle between 6 p.m. Oct. 5 and noon Oct. 6 and taken some miscellaneous change in coins. Multiple other items were strewn around the vehicle and the glovebox was open. A nearby attempted entering auto incident was reported the morning of Oct. 6 on Pine Rock Road. The two suspects were described as black males, one “taller” and the other heavyset. Yet another entering auto incident was reported at a 6th Avenue residence, where a man said someone had gone through his vehicle but not taken anything. Police believed the three incidents to be connected due to their close proximity.
•An employee at the Texaco gas station on North Broad Street reported that someone had illegally dumped trash in the business’ dumpsters around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6. Surveillance footage showed an unknown passenger continuing to go in and out of view from the back of the truck. The truck bed was filled with trash bags and other items when it was seen on footage arriving and was empty when it was seen leaving. The responding officer was not able to get a license plate number. The truck was identified as being a Chevrolet S10, between 1997-1999.
•A woman at a Massey Lane residence that someone had unlawfully entered her home between 5:20 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. Oct. 6. She said she had left clear household oil in a bathtub and she found footprints outlined in oil. The officer noticed that her shoes matched with the prints, and there was no evidence of forced entry or anything be taken from the home.
•A Texas man was arrested for driving unlicensed Oct. 5 after he was stopped at the Jamison Inn on Stafford Street for having an obscured license plate.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving with a suspended license after he was involved in a car crash in the area of Wood Avenue and Pine Street around 6:45 p.m. Oct. 5. The man was ruled the at-fault driver and cited for failure to maintain a lane. The other vehicle was parked on the side of the street and unoccupied when he struck it. He told police his brakes had locked up.
•Just after 12:30 p.m. Oct. 5, a woman reported that she was side-swiped by a large truck at the intersection of Broad and May streets and the truck kept traveling east on East May Street without stopping.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving without a valid license Oct. 4 after he was stopped on South Broad Street across from Fort Yargo State Park for driving without a functional tag light.
•An Athens man was arrested for driving while unlicensed, giving a false name to law enforcement and on a warrant out of Jackson County for probation violation after he was stopped at McDonald’s for driving in the area of Broad and May streets with no lights on at 11 p.m. Oct. 3.
•A Winder man was arrested at his Charles Court residence on Oct. 3 on warrants out of Gwinnett County and Lawrenceville.
•A Winder woman was arrested on a warrant out of Clarke County after a traffic stop off East Midland Avenue on Oct. 2.
•A woman was found disoriented, naked and covered in a blanket in the backseat of a vehicle parked in the McDonald’s parking lot on North Broad Street. She said she went to a laundromat to wash clothes and encountered a male who offered her a ride. She remembered the man going inside the restaurant to get food but woke up to paramedics outside the vehicle, and he was gone. She said she did not believe she had been violated. The car was a rental under the name “Fritz Cetoute.”
•A Winder man was arrested on a failure to appear warrant and also was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug-related objects following a traffic stop on North Center Street on Oct. 2.
•An Athens man was arrested on a probation violation warrant out of Barrow County after police responded to a reported fight at a 2nd Street residence on Oct. 1.
•A man at Fort Yargo State Park reported that someone had busted out his front passenger window while he left his car in the parking lot behind the entrance gate on Oct. 1 but had not taken anything from the car.
•A Lawrenceville woman who was an employee of Taco Bell on Exchange Boulevard was arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession Oct. 1 after she was reported to be smoking marijuana in the restaurant parking lot prior to going into work.
•A Winder woman was arrested Oct. 1 on a failure-to-appear warrant out of Barrow County after she was stopped on East Midland Avenue for having a non-functioning passenger-side brake light.
•A theft by shoplifting warrant was issued for a Monroe woman who took a quart-sized bottle of motor oil from Circle K on West May Street and left the store on Oct. 1.
•A Winder man was arrested for simple assault and three counts of obstruction of law enforcement officers for resisting arrest following a report of a domestic dispute at a West Wright Street residence on Oct. 1.
