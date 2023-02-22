Barrow County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested all three suspects involved in an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Tropic Haze vape and smoke shop on Carl-Bethlehem Road at the intersection of the Winder Bypass.
The victim business recorded the suspect vehicle at the time of the robbery, which had left the scene before officers arrived. Police were able to locate suspect vehicle parked at a gas station in the area of Bankhead Hwy. and Carl-Cedar Hill Road.
The BCSO deputies encountered two of the three suspects and asked them exit the vehicle after detecting the smell of marijuana. As the suspects stepped out of the car, officers observed a black Glock 19.9mm with an extended magazine in the driver seat. Under the passenger’s seat, officers found a black Glock 27 .40 caliber with an extended magazine. Both pistols located matched the pistols observed on the video recorded by the victim business. The clothing worn by the suspects also matched clothing worn by the robbers in the video. Several packages of marijuana were also located in the suspect vehicle. Additionally, officers found a rolled up piece of cellophane containing what they believed to be Ecstasy. Neither of the suspects were willing to speak to officers.
Both men were arrested and booked into Barrow County Detention Center Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 4:30 a.m.
The first suspect, Jeremy Rouse, 21, of Dacula, was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and various drug possession charges.
The second suspect, Julius Maldonado, 20, of Dacula, was also charged with armed robbery and various drug possession charges.
With two of the three suspects in custody, Barrow County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help with locating the third suspect in the days following the robbery and posted a surveillance image of the suspect on social media.
On the morning of Friday, Feb. 10, police arrested the third suspect, Jonathan Lyra, 20, of Winder, and charged him with armed robbery; aggravated assault; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies (two counts); theft by receiving stolen property and purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.