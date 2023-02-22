Barrow County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested all three suspects involved in an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Tropic Haze vape and smoke shop on Carl-Bethlehem Road at the intersection of the Winder Bypass.

The victim business recorded the suspect vehicle at the time of the robbery, which had left the scene before officers arrived. Police were able to locate suspect vehicle parked at a gas station in the area of Bankhead Hwy. and Carl-Cedar Hill Road.

