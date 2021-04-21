The following incidents were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to April 12-18.
•A tractor trailer carrying a large excavator along 4th Avenue just before 1 p.m. April 16 got caught on overhanging power lines and pulled the down across the roadway. The truck did not stop and took off after the incident, and it had not been located at the time of the report. County Line-Auburn Road was closed down to traffic between 3rd and 4th avenues for the roadway to be cleared.
•An Auburn man was arrested on a local failure-to-appear warrant April 14 following a traffic stop at the Carl BP off Atlanta Highway.
•An Auburn man was arrested for giving a false name and date of birth to and obstructing law enforcement and also charged with damage to private property April 17 following a report of a domestic dispute at a Carter Road residence. A woman at the residence reported that the man had destroyed the trailer and was high on drugs. He also had active warrants out of Jackson and Hall counties. The man ran from police after being confronted before being chased down. The man had to spend several hours in a local hospital due to ailments from his drug use before being taken to the Barrow County Detention Center.
•A Lilburn man was arrested for possession of marijuana and mushrooms and on an active warrant out of Lilburn April 17 following a traffic stop off Atlanta Highway near Ingles.
•An officer responded to a report of a drug overdose and an unconscious person at a Parks Mill Road residence on April 17. The officer gave the person Narcan, and the person resumed breathing before being transported to a local hospital.
