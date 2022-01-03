The following incidents were among those December 16-28 that the Winder Police Department responded to:
•On Thursday, December 16, a traffic stop was conducted on North Broad St. at West Kimball St. and a Bethlehem man was charged with Hands-Free Georgia Act and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked. An officer observed the man operating a vehicle while holding his cell phone in his hand.
•A Winder woman reported December 16 someone had entered her vehicle on Hamilton Ave. and stole her wallet/clutch out of the console.
•A Gainesville woman came to the Winder Police Department on Thursday, December 16 to report identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person. She said someone was using her personal information without her consent to collect Medicaid benefits and this person had a Winder address listed for Medicaid.
•On Friday, December 17, suspicious activity was reported at Holly Hill Mall, West Athens St., where an officer conducting an area check located a suspicious vehicle. The officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and the 26-year-old male driver from Mississippi was charged with possession of marijuana.
•A Lawrenceville man was picked up December 17 at the Hall County Jail, Barber Rd., Gainesville, for a court appearance in Winder Municipal Court.
•A Winder man was charged with no insurance during a traffic stop at Bank of America, North Broad St., on Friday, December 17.
•On Friday, December 17, a domestic dispute was reported at Holly Hill Auto Service, West Athens St., where a man and his daughter were in a dispute over a vehicle he had sold her.
•A Winder man was charged with knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked during a traffic stop was on North Broad St. on December 17.
•A West Midland Ave. couple reported Friday, December 17, they could not locate a package containing an $855 entertainment center that was supposedly delivered to their residence.
•On Friday, December 17, a Winder man on Sherwood Dr. reported receiving terroristic threats from a former best friend.
•A Winder man reported on Friday, December 17, this his “baby momma” stole $100 from inside his wallet while he was asleep in a residence on Savannah St. He said he then went to a Glen Ave. residence to attempt to get the money back but the female would not give the money back and when he left to call the police she followed him up the road.
•An Auburn man was charged with driving on a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at Winder Package Store, North Broad St., on Friday, December 17.
•A homeless woman, who was refusing to leave the Jameson Inn on Stafford St. on Friday, December 17, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects when officers arrived to escort her and a man off the property at the request of the motel manager.
•A Dreamland Ct. man reported Saturday, December 18, he was working in his garage when he observed the driver of a Nissan Altima hit his mailbox and then driving off.
•On Saturday, December 18, a Winder woman reported as she was driving through the intersection of North Broad St. at East Midland Ave. the driver of an SUV turned right off of East Midland and hit her vehicle in the back, passenger side and never stopped.
•A Winder man was charged with a window tint violation and possession of marijuana on December 18 during a traffic stop at MedLink, West Athens St.
•A Bethlehem woman reported a hit and run when her vehicle was rear-ended as she waited in the drive-through line at Taco Bell on Exchange Blvd. on Saturday, December 18, and the other driver drove off.
•A Winder man was charged with theft by taking, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and disorderly conduct following an incident at a Griffith St. residence on Saturday, December 18, where an “AR-style” 12-gauge shotgun was reported missing. The man was charged with obstruction because he would not give officers his name and the disorderly charge came because he continued to “yell and cuss” after being advised to stop.
•A woman on Hill St. reported Sunday, December 19, a laptop had been stolen from her home and she believed a 34-year-old female was the one who took it to pawn for money.
•On Sunday, December 19, a Statham man was charged with operating an unauthorized vehicle with blue lights and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked when a traffic stop was conducted at Circle K on East May St.
•On Monday, December 20, when an officer was doing an area check on the backside of the Winder Square Complex he located a large pile of household debris stacked in the woods where a small fire was flickering inside the wood line. A man and woman were occupying a tent in the campsite. The man, from Auburn, was charged with urban camping and littering. The woman, from Dahlonega, was charged with urban camping and littering and five more warrants out of five other jurisdictions, including: felony probation warrant out of Gwinnett County; shoplifting warrant out of Cobb County; shoplifting warrant out of White County; shoplifting warrant out of Lumpkin County; and shoplifting warrant out of Hall County.
•During a traffic stop on Miles Patrick Rd. on December 20, an Auburn man was picked up on an outstanding warrant.
•A Winder man was charged with consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in passenger area and public drunkenness after the was found passed out inside a vehicle at The Bottle Shop on West May St. on Monday, December 20.
•A Winder woman said, on December 20, as she was traveling on West May St. in her rental vehicle the driver of a passenger car pulled out of Aldi into the turn lane and continued, never stopping, and struck the side of her vehicle as she passed and the other vehicle did not stop.
•On Monday, December 20, a woman on Second Ave. reported someone stole the catalytic converter off her Toyota Prius.
•A Waterford, Mich., man reported December 20 his Chase debit card was stolen from on top of his desk at the construction site of Wimberly Manor on East Wright St. and he found the card had been used at a vape shop on West May St. The person using the card at the vape shop was identified by the complainant on video footage as being a temp agency employee.
•On Monday, December 20, a Decatur woman reported her vehicle had been damaged while it was parked at the Villas at Turtle Creek on Terrapin Ln.
•A Williamsburg Way man reported December 20 several items had been stolen from his residence, including a $1,500 Matco welder; $500 Briggs and Stratton Professional Series pressure washer; and a $3,000 Generac generator. The complainant said he had not been able to stay at his residence due to having a no contact order with a female currently living at the residence and a friend told him about the stolen items.
•A Buena Vista St., Winder, man was charged with no insurance on December 20 during a traffic stop at Waffle House on West May St.
•On Tuesday, December 21, a Winder man was charged with speeding 66/45 and possession of marijuana during a traffic stop on Gainesville Hwy.
•A fraud incident was reported at Bank OZK on West Athens St. on Tuesday, December 21, when a Bethlehem woman attempted to withdraw $3,000 from her account in which a $5,200 fraudulent check had been deposited on the previous day.
•An Atlanta man was charged with no insurance and driving without a valid driver’s license during a traffic stop on North Broad St. on December 21.
•During the investigation of a one-vehicle accident on North Broad St. at Shenandoah Dr. on Wednesday, December 22, a Winder man was charged with driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•A Covington woman, an employee at Barrow County Finance on North Broad St. reported December 22 receiving a package at her home, and brought to work with her, that had a white powdery substance inside. The complainant stated during the period of November 25 through December 21 she had received the same package four times. She said each time she returned the package shipped from New York back to the UPS store about a week later the same package would show up at her residence. The white powdery substance field tested positive for cocaine.
•On Wednesday, December 22, a Loganville man came to the Winder PD to get a property damage report for a motorcycle accident on December 3 on North Broad St. at South Broad St. The complainant stated his $26,000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was totaled when he struck a curb in front of CVS and he also suffered a broken collarbone.
•A Maysville woman was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant out of Banks County when the vehicle she was driving was stopped December 22 on West May St. due to an inoperable brake light.
•An East Athens St., Winder, woman reported a fraud incident on Wednesday, December 22.
•On Wednesday, December 22, a Winder woman reported her vehicle had been damaged while it was parked at either Ingles or Publix.
•On Wednesday, December 22, a Winder woman was picked up on an outstanding probation violation warrant at a Stovall St. residence.
•A Decatur man was picked up at the Forsyth County Jail, Veterans Memorial Blvd., Cumming, on December 22 on a valid failure to appear warrant.
•A Winder man was charged Thursday, December 23, following a domestic dispute at a Glen Ave. residence. The complainant stated the father to her three children became upset when he saw how a juvenile was dressed. The man was charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and simple battery – FVA.
•On December 23 a Snellville woman reported an incident of aggravated stalking by her ex-boyfriend, whom she has an active protection order against. She said he had sent messages to her ex-husband to pass on to her and he was not allowed to have any contact, direct or indirect, with her.
•A Winder woman reported Thursday, December 23, another female was asking to be allowed in the Dollar General on Second St. at 10:49 p.m. to look for a cell phone she had reportedly lost. The complainant, store manager, stated this was against store policy.
•On Friday, December 24, a Covington man reported his Dodge Grand Caravan had been stolen from a Fifth Ave., Winder, residence.
•A Winder man was picked up on an active arrest warrant at the Quality Inn on West Athens St. on Friday, December 24.
•A Claxton man, arrested during a traffic stop at Burger King on East May St on December 24, was charged on an outstanding warrant and with improper passing in a no-passing zone.
•On Saturday, December 25, a couple on Holly Dr. reported someone had entered their vehicles parked in their driveway, gone through the contents in both vehicle and stole the man’s wallet from inside his vehicle.
•Forgery was reported at the Shell Station on North Broad St. on December 25 where a man was attempting to pass counterfeit money.
•On December 25, during a traffic stop at Hardee’s on North Broad St., an Athens woman was charged with possession of drug-related objects and failure to have/display a valid driver’s license and her passenger was charged with having an open alcohol container.
•A Winder man faces several charges following a traffic stop on Apperson Dr. on December 25. The man was charged with reckless driving, failure to obey a stop sign, failure to maintain lane, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, driving while driver’s license is suspended/revoked and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•On Sunday, December 26, a Flowery Branch man was picked up at a Grand Hickory Dr., Braselton, location, on an outstanding warrant.
•A Williamsburg Way man reported December 26 his landlord had “trashed” his bedroom, removed the bedroom door and broken a guitar.
•On Sunday, December 26, a Talmo man was charged with driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and an outstanding arrest warrant following a traffic stop at the Shell on North Broad St.
•A Winder woman reported a hit and run at Hardee’s, North Broad St., on Sunday, December 26.
•On December 26, a McElroy St. woman reported an entering an automobile and theft by taking incident. She said someone had entered the vehicle and stole her wallet and her boyfriend’s sunglasses.
•A Bethlehem man reported his cell phone missing at Waffle House on Exchange Blvd. on Sunday, December 26.
•A Winder man reported December 26 his vehicle had been damaged while it was parked in the Lighthouse Estates Subdivision on Lighthouse Dr.
•A Winder man with an outstanding warrant was picked up at Circle K, Hwy. 124, Hoschton.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving without a valid driver’s license and use of multi-beam lighting equipment/failure to dim headlights when approaching an oncoming vehicle during a traffic stop on Springdale Dr. on December 26.
•During a drug investigation behind Holly Hill Mall on Monday, December 27, two homeless individuals were charged. The male was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and crossing guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs. The female was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
•On Monday, December 27, a Carlton man reported a burglary, theft by taking and criminal trespass at a Venture Way residence. The man reported his cleaning crew found the front door on the vacant residence damaged and a door and sink missing from inside the home.
•On December 27 a domestic dispute was reported at a Fairview Ct. residence, where a male was reportedly running up and down the road yelling he was going to “kill everyone.”
•A Winder woman reported December 27 someone had damaged her vehicle while it was parked at Ingle’s on North Broad St.
•On December 27 a Winder man reported someone stole a weed eater off a work truck parked on Lee St.
•On Tuesday, December 28, a domestic disturbance between a female and her boyfriend was reported at a Mimosa St. residence, involving the theft by taking of a cell phone, simple battery and aggravated assault.
•Battery was reported during a dispute at a Gainesville Hwy. residence on December 28.
•Criminal damage to property was reported at a Glenview Ter. residence, where a woman reported two windows had been damaged.
•An Auburn woman was charged with panhandling at In and Out Convenience Store on West May St. on Tuesday, December 28.
•A Winder man was charged with disorderly conduct during a dispute at Quality Inn on West Athens St. on December 28.
