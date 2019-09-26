Incidents reported recently to the Auburn Police Department include:
•An officer took a man’s 9-mm Springfield Arms gun when an ambulance took the man to Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton.
•An Auburn woman was arrested after a traffic stop for driving on a suspended license and using light-reducing material on the windows.
•Two men who were passengers in traffic stops were arrested on outstanding warrants. A Statham man in a truck and an Auburn man in a car were arrested.
•A woman in the courtroom was arrested on an outstanding Jackson County warrant.
•A man sitting in a car along Parks Mill Road was arrested on a Barrow County warrant.
