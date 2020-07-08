The following incidents were among those the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to:
•A man at a Pleasant Hill Church Road, Winder, residence reported June 29 that someone had broken into his garage overnight and stolen his 2017 silver Chevrolet Silverado truck, which had a revolver in the center console. The suspects had also broken into another vehicle in the driveway at the residence and tried to hot-wire it. They stole the garage opener from that car and were able to access the truck that way.
•Several tools, valued at a total of $1,650, were reported stolen from a road construction site at Wilkins Road and Atlanta Highway NW.
•A vehicle trailer was reported stolen from a business on Patrick Industrial Drive. Surveillance footage showed the crime occurring around 4:30 a.m. June 23.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving under the influence of multiple substances after he was seen driving with two flat tires and sparks coming out from under his vehicle in the area of Dee Kennedy and Freeman Brock roads in Auburn.
•A woman reported that she was rear-ended while yielding to traffic as she waited to turn right off Loganville Highway onto University Parkway just before 8 p.m. June 26, and the vehicle that hit her, a silver Dodge truck, sped away, running the red light and traveling south. The truck had black wheels and a temporary tag. The driver was described as a white male in his late 40s or 50s, with dark, shaved hair and a cut-off gray shirt.
•A woman reported that her iPhone had been stolen during a wedding reception at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church.
•An employee at a U-Haul rental business on Hill’s Shop Road in Auburn reported that a U-Haul that had been reported stolen by the Gainesville Police Department on June 28 was returned there on the same date.
•A Riverdale man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after he was stopped for speeding on University Parkway, reaching a speed as high as 94 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone between Hog Mountain and Harrison Mill roads.
•A female suspect shoplifted a thermal cup and three packs of bandanas from Dollar General on Highway 211 NE. The suspect tried to push a cart full of several other items out of the store but an employee was able to retrieve it. The suspect drove off in an early 2000s, two-door, silver Honda Civic.
•A stolen car was found at a Carvana lot on Pierce Road. The car had been stolen in Suffolk, Va., made its way to Florida and then shipped to Winder once Carvana purchased the vehicle.
•A Lawrenceville woman was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs following a traffic stop at Loganville Highway and Tucker Road.
•A man at a Reba Court, Winder, residence reported on June 28 his firearm had been stolen from his truck.
•A Jefferson man was arrested for possession of methamphetamines, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects, forgery (for having counterfeit money) and possession of tools for the commission of a crime after he was reported to be standing in the road at the intersection of Pleasant Hill Church and Bowman Mill roads and swaying back and forth.
•Three men — two from Winder and one from Monroe — and a Winder woman were arrested after they were caught burglarizing a building on Manning Gin Road.
•A woman at a Jefferson Highway, Winder, residence reported that a shed on her property had been broken into and an air compressor and car battery charger had been stolen sometime between June 28 and June 30.
•A woman at an Elder Road, Winder, residence reported June 30 that 32-inch TV, weed-eater, backpack blower, purse and women’s clothes had been stolen from the residence. The woman said she and her husband had not been at the home the previous two days due to a family member being hospitalized.
•An arrest warrant for driving under the influence of alcohol was issued for a Florida man after he backed his vehicle into a residence on Nantucket Drive in Bethlehem. When a deputy responded to the scene, the man was found lying on the ground beside the vehicle and vomiting. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
•An Athens man was arrested on numerous drug possession charges following a traffic stop for an obstructed license plate on Thurmond Road at Highway 82.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after he was stopped for going 68 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone on Monroe Highway near Bethlehem Church Road.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and reckless driving following a traffic stop in the area of West May and Horton streets.
•An arrest warrant for hit and run was issued for a Loganville woman after she struck another vehicle at the intersection of Bethel Bower Road and Loganville Highway and left the scene.
•A man reported the fence to his property on Carl-Bethlehem Road had been struck by another vehicle.
•Arrest warrants for driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), operating an unregistered vehicle and failure to maintain a lane were issued for a Statham man after he was seen driving a 4-wheeler in the area of Austin and Hog Mountain roads and fell off it and was injured. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
•A man reported finding a wallet apparently belonging to a North Forysth High School student in the roadway on Peppers Road. The wallet had more than $350 in cash in it.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and driving without a valid license after he was stopped for illegally passing several vehicles on his motorcycle on Loganville Highway at the intersection of Matthews School Road. When confronted by a deputy, the man said, “I got to pee so bad.”
