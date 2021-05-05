The following incidents were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to April 22-28.
•Two Winder men were arrested on multiple charges after the vehicle they were in crashed into the Sunshine Car Wash building on North Broad Street just after 7:30 p.m. April 26. Witnesses reported that the vehicle pulled out of a gas station onto North Broad Street in front of another vehicle and that the driver lost control, crashing into the car wash building. After attempting unsuccessfully to back the vehicle out of the building, the suspects attempted to flee the scene. The driver was charged with driving without a valid license, reckless driving, first-degree criminal damage to property, leaving the scene of an accident without reporting it, failure to yield while turning left, failure to maintain a lane and laying drag. The passenger was also charged with an open-container violation for having several open alcohol containers in the vehicle.
•An Athens woman was arrested on multiple warrants out of Clarke County April 28 following a traffic stop on East May Street.
•A Winder woman was arrested on a local probation violation warrant April 27 when she was spotted by police walking in the area of Capitol Avenue and Osborne Street.
•A woman reported that a light blue car hit her vehicle after running a red light at North Broad and West Athens streets and the female driver sped off just after noon April 27. A witness described the female driver as young, white and dark-headed.
•A Winder man was arrested for simple battery April 26 following a dispute with his roommate at an East Broad Street residence.
•A Winder woman was arrested for battery and aggravated assault April 26 following a dispute with her boyfriend at a Marion Lay Street residence. The woman reportedly swung a chair at the man, hit him with a broom handle while he was walking away, threw a knife at him and tried to him with her car after he left the residence.
•A Winder man was arrested for battery and third-degree cruelty to children April 25 following a dispute with another man at a Buena Vista Street residence, during which he punched his mother’s boyfriend after she reportedly told him the boyfriend had been hitting her.
•A Winder man was arrested for simple battery and hindering persons making 911 calls following a domestic dispute April 25 at an Atlanta Avenue residence.
•A Watkinsville man was arrested for disorderly conduct and pedestrian in the roadway just before 11:30 a.m. April 25 after he was seen walking in the roadway in the area of South Broad and West May streets and yelling at cars as they drove past him. He had also been in the parking lot of Jameson Inn on Stafford Street throwing items and yelling.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving under the influence of multiple substances, possession of drug-related objects and misdemeanor marijuana possession around 4 a.m. April 25 after he crashed into a power pole and destroyed a mailbox at the intersection of East Midland Avenue and Langford Street.
•Arrest warrants for simple battery and interference with a 911 call were issued April 24 for a Monroe man following a domestic dispute at an East Midland Avenue residence.
•A man reported April 24 that a catalytic converter had been stolen off a vehicle he was keeping at Storaway Mini Warehouse on West Athens Street, but he wasn’t sure when the theft had occurred and said it could have occurred more than a month earlier.
•A Statham man was arrested for unlawful conduct during a 911 call April 24 after he called 911 at least nine times over a five-hour period to report someone was knocking on his room door at the Jameson Inn on Stafford Street. However, no one had been observed at the door.
•A Statham man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, furnishing alcohol to an underage passenger, tampering with evidence, a headlight violation and failure to maintain a lane April 23 after he drifted into another lane on East May Street and struck another vehicle, causing it to overturn and its occupants to become entrapped. The crash occurred after 11 p.m., and the man said he had been “at a bar playing poker” since 4 p.m. that day.
•A female suspect from a Sugar Hill address was being investigated for shoplifting several clothing items from Dollar General on West Athens Street April 23 and refusing to comply with an employee’s commands to bring the items back in the store. An arrest had not been made at the time of the report.
•An arrest warrant for aggravated stalking was issued for a Winder man April 23 after his ex-wife reported that he had violated a temporary protection order.
•Several entering autos were reported in the Yargo Township subdivision in the overnight hours between April 22-23. A man at a Township Drive residence that his truck had been entered and a GPS device and radar detector had been stolen. Headphones, a Go Pro device and a laptop had been stolen from a vehicle at another Township Drive residence. A woman at a third residence found several items taken from her vehicle in her neighbor’s yard. A pistol had been stolen from a fifth vehicle. Four unknown suspects were seen on security camera footage. The footage was dark and there were no distinguishable features, according to the report.
•A Winder woman was arrested on a failure-to-appear warrant out of Jackson County April 23 following a traffic stop in the area of East Athens and Mill streets.
•A woman reported April 22 that a man from Jonesboro had sold her a washing machine that did not work and would no longer respond to her messages.
•A man at an East 5th Avenue residence reported April 22 that someone had struck his mailbox a little after 5 p.m. that day and drove off.
•A woman reported that her personal information had been hacked and pictures of her driver’s license were being sold on the dark web.
